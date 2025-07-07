MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough Can’t Directly Blame Trump for Deadly Texas Floods so He’s Found a Workaround

The legacy media and their fellow Democrats are doing their best to gaslight the public and blame President Donald Trump for the recent deadly floods in Texas. Their false narratives have crumpled under the presentation of facts as they often do, but that hasn’t stopped talking head drones like MSNBC's Joe Scarborough from still seeking to pin the natural disaster and lives lost on Trump.

Joe Scarborough’s narrative sleight of hand: He can't *directly* blame the Trump admin for the TX flooding disaster — — so he spends two minutes speaking ‘generally’ about how people will die from the evil Trump admin’s spending cuts in an attempt to create the impression that’s what happened in TX. The chyron aids the effort: “Amid fresh scrutiny of Trump staff cuts." Legacy media will go all-in on this approach.

Here’s Scarborough on Morning Joe doing what ghouls do. (WATCH)

It's more of the same scare tactics that they have always used. The can't let a tragedy go to waste. — Eric Aubin 🇺🇸 (@EricAubin141681) July 7, 2025

Bodies are still being recovered, families and communities are grieving, but Scarborough and his ilk see only a perfect chance to attack their political rivals.

Posters note that warnings were sounded, the weather services were on top of this, but this tragedy struck with such speed in the early morning, there was little to nothing that could have been done.

These people have no shame whatsoever, say there was a system of sirens in place, etc there was absolutely zero time for them to get out of there! — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) July 7, 2025

Expect to see a lot more of this kind of narrative needle threading. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 7, 2025

They’ll do anything for political gain and blame.

You’ll notice the seamless shift to still make Trump responsible without explicitly assigning direct blame. Commenters see it.

Same old failed lies from failed Fake News — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) July 7, 2025

He’s careful here not to directly blame the admin…while trying to create the narrative that the admin is likely to blame



You can’t hate legacy media enough — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 7, 2025

The media will avoid directly lying because they’ve been sued for it.



So they’ll use cleverly deceptive methods to lie to their audience. — KCnLA (@KCnLA) July 7, 2025

Exactly, trying to blame Trump while also appearing not to blame Trump to avoid lawsuits. Fake News is trash — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) July 7, 2025

After ABC News and Paramount/CBS paid out millions to Trump’s library, MSNBC and others a rightfully fearful of being held financially responsible for their lies and purposely deceiving the public. So, they’re just finding new, underhanded ways to get away with it.