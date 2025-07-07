MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough Can’t Directly Blame Trump for Deadly Texas Floods so He’s Found a Workaround

Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino Has a Message for Karen Bass: 'Better Get...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 8:00 PM on July 07, 2025
Townhall Media

The legacy media and their fellow Democrats are doing their best to gaslight the public and blame President Donald Trump for the recent deadly floods in Texas. Their false narratives have crumpled under the presentation of facts as they often do, but that hasn’t stopped talking head drones like MSNBC's Joe Scarborough from still seeking to pin the natural disaster and lives lost on Trump.

Start here. (READ)

Joe Scarborough’s narrative sleight of hand:

He can't *directly* blame the Trump admin for the TX flooding disaster — 

— so he spends two minutes speaking ‘generally’ about how people will die from the evil Trump admin’s spending cuts in an attempt to create the impression that’s what happened in TX.

The chyron aids the effort: “Amid fresh scrutiny of Trump staff cuts."

Legacy media will go all-in on this approach.

Here’s Scarborough on Morning Joe doing what ghouls do. (WATCH)

Bodies are still being recovered, families and communities are grieving, but Scarborough and his ilk see only a perfect chance to attack their political rivals.

Posters note that warnings were sounded, the weather services were on top of this, but this tragedy struck with such speed in the early morning, there was little to nothing that could have been done.

They’ll do anything for political gain and blame.

You’ll notice the seamless shift to still make Trump responsible without explicitly assigning direct blame. Commenters see it.

After ABC News and Paramount/CBS paid out millions to Trump’s library, MSNBC and others a rightfully fearful of being held financially responsible for their lies and purposely deceiving the public. So, they’re just finding new, underhanded ways to get away with it.

