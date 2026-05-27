'This Is Texas, THIS Is Not': Ken Paxton's First Ad About Low-T Talarico Is BRUTALLY Accurate

As we told you last night, Ken Paxton defeated incumbent Sen. John Cornyn by a very wide margin to become the Republican Senate candidate in Texas who will go up against Democrat James Talarico.

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Talarico is already off to a start that has people saying "good luck with that" considering the state in which he's running.

The Paxton campaign has released its first ad since the state's AG became the Republican Senate candidate, and it's clear that Talarico has a lot of spinning to do in order to explain or try to erase all his madness.

Watch:

NEW AD: James Talarico is a threat to everything we hold dear.



This is Texas, and we will fight to protect it. pic.twitter.com/7bI9jti6Gz — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) May 27, 2026

And that's how it's done!

This is an excellent opening ad. https://t.co/o0F3jvtmZw — Karol Markowicz (@karol) May 27, 2026

Let's keep it going.

Brutal 💀 — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) May 27, 2026

🚨New Campaign Ad is EPIC! 🔥 🔥 https://t.co/jdmJRQ5dTz — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) May 27, 2026

Holy crap, this campaign ad is a banger! Paxton didn’t just swing — he brought a sledgehammer.



James Talarico and the Austin liberals just got absolutely cooked.



This is why they hate him. Texas ain’t California and never will be. 🔥 https://t.co/rZFzRpju7H — 👺 Silas B. 👺 (@SilasUnleashed) May 27, 2026

"Low-T" Talarico has his work cut out for him if he's going to successfully convince Texans that he's not who he really is.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity (including leftist loons like Talarico).

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