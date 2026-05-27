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'This Is Texas, THIS Is Not': Ken Paxton's First Ad About Low-T Talarico Is BRUTALLY Accurate

Doug P. | 4:30 PM on May 27, 2026
Twitchy/Meme

As we told you last night, Ken Paxton defeated incumbent Sen. John Cornyn by a very wide margin to become the Republican Senate candidate in Texas who will go up against Democrat James Talarico. 

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Talarico is already off to a start that has people saying "good luck with that" considering the state in which he's running. 

The Paxton campaign has released its first ad since the state's AG became the Republican Senate candidate, and it's clear that Talarico has a lot of spinning to do in order to explain or try to erase all his madness. 

Watch: 

And that's how it's done!

Let's keep it going. 

"Low-T" Talarico has his work cut out for him if he's going to successfully convince Texans that he's not who he really is. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity (including leftist loons like Talarico). 

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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