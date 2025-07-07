Monday Morning Meme Madness

Well, the holiday celebrations are over and the Redcoats have been vanquished, but now we face our age-old adversary - nastier and more evil than a thousand of King George's best men … Monday.
Monday would tax our very souls under its oppressive weight, but we've been keeping our powder dry all week.
We're about to release a patriotic volley of the funniest memes, clips, and jokes this side of the Potomac!
July 3, 2025
We may have to deal with Monday, but at least we got to party Friday, and the holiday brought out the memers!
Everyone at work today pic.twitter.com/EKhd0shxpm— McNeil (@Reflog_18) July 3, 2025
Yep, it was pretty much like that. 😂
July 3, 2025
We'd also add that Britain has ZERO SEC championships.
Friendly reminder to stay safe this fourth of July pic.twitter.com/HtuimqHdmW— Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) July 3, 2025
LOL. True story.
July 5, 2025
LOLOLOL! Still worth it.
3rd at best…… https://t.co/DVl9v18vNK— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 5, 2025
Bwhaha! Holy crap, that one was dark. 😂
July 4, 2025
'The explosions. It changes you, man.' LOL.
i can’t stop throwing up i think someone spiked my 9 beers, 4 hot dogs, 6 smoked ribs, 1 brisket sandwhich, 8 slices of watermelon, 3 cupcakes, and 4 chocolate chip cookies i don’t know— deedee megadoodoo (@givemebudlight) July 5, 2025
We feel this. We're gonna need a week to recover.
And the Mother of the Year award goes to...🤦♂️ pic.twitter.com/N6gom50XtQ— 𝐃𝐔𝐓𝐂𝐇 (@pr0ud_americans) July 5, 2025
Well, she won't make that mistake twice. 😂
July 5, 2025
RIP, Harambe and Mr. Japan.
July 4, 2025
That one is way too close to reality.
😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/hI7QBYTLqM— The Disrespected Trucker (@DisrespectedThe) June 30, 2025
That guy was cooked the second he heard Beavis and Butt-Head. 😂
🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/uLlWySn8Bg— Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) June 30, 2025
LOLOLOLOL! Guys … We're wheezing! 😂
June 29, 2025
HAHA! That's good right there.
As I pack for our mini-vacay tomorrow, this comes to mind. pic.twitter.com/N9IaCL6Eh7— Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) June 29, 2025
LOL! Guilty as charged! 💀💀💀
This guy gets down! 🎶 🕺 🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂 Steve couldn’t believe it! 😂😅 pic.twitter.com/RjeI1pCe8O— PammsyNow (@NowPammsy) July 3, 2025
Nobody saw THAT coming.
July 1, 2025
Perfection!
🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/l3VW2ipGER— Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) July 1, 2025
Now we're talking! 😂
🤣😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/kWiRQAj0Z2— 🇺🇸 🦅Simple Man 🦅🇺🇸 (@Soaringeagle45) July 5, 2025
Hey, sometimes the rhythm gets you!
July 3, 2025
HAHAHA!
Not wrong pic.twitter.com/HhGyNM35QG— Washingtons ghost (@washghost1) July 3, 2025
Yep, 100% correct. LOL.
this is still one of my favorite things on the internet pic.twitter.com/Qmi2qymE36— dinosaur (@dinosaurs1969) July 5, 2025
LOL! We laughed way too hard at that one! 😂
July 5, 2025
'Lift with your legs, not your back.' LOLOLOL!
Something's wrong with Stacy's mom🎶🎵😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/U8OaoLofpN— Much Ado about Abby Normal🧠🤯 (@muchado33) July 4, 2025
That is pure genius. 😂
July 5, 2025
That was quite the progression. LOL.
July 5, 2025
Fact check: True
Alright moms, chime in— Giga Based Dad (@GigaBasedDad) July 6, 2025
Is this what happens when summer starts? 😂 pic.twitter.com/ijHeC9bcXP
What say you, ladies?
Roasted. 😂 pic.twitter.com/o1Nl6XrsBQ— Giga Based Dad (@GigaBasedDad) July 5, 2025
That's just brutal … and awesome! 😂
If Jesus wanted me to switch to the metric system, He would have called 10 apostles. https://t.co/ukkTBw7sEK— Prestor John ✝️🔯👑 (@PrestorJohn) July 5, 2025
Amen! 😂
July 6, 2025
LOL.
A saying you never want to hear! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣kids eh 🤨 pic.twitter.com/0TqaPk2wgq— Stu thats all you get🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Boldyboy1975) July 7, 2025
The kid's right … it is funny.
I appreciate the heads up https://t.co/BaNqBwaUee— Northwest Cee (@CeeHawk) July 5, 2025
Bwahaha!
July 5, 2025
HA! Nice.
🤣😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/VfPqzaRLYp— 🇺🇸 🦅Simple Man 🦅🇺🇸 (@Soaringeagle45) July 7, 2025
LOL! That has Monday written all over it.
🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/971e6BOOHm— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 6, 2025
Stop. Please stop. 😂
July 2, 2025
Bwahaha! You're all sick for laughing at that!
G'night Twitter. pic.twitter.com/lQlVanBdae— Taxpayer1234 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Taxpayers1234) July 2, 2025
We're gonna need a prescription for that.
Let's do something a little different for this week's classic comedy clip. We're going to have a flashback to some of Al Bundy's greatest hits on Married with Children.
Now there's something you're not likely to see on TV these days. 😂
I can't... 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/x85mKwqheB— KneesPenguin2.0 (@KLee8615) July 6, 2025
We're not sure how bad your Monday is going to be, but if you're not dealing with the lady at the drive-through who only wants the free burger in the buy-one-get-one-free offer, you're probably doing okay.
That's it, fellow meme lovers! Now it's your turn. Get out there and go full George Washington Christmas-surprise-attack on this tyrannical Monday.
Until we meme again …
