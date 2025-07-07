If It Quacks Like a Communist: Zohran Mamdani Describes Himself as a ‘BMW...
HHS.gov: 'Slashing Stifling Regulations Can Improve Healthcare in America'

Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 6:00 AM on July 07, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Photo by Donovan Reeves on Unsplash)

Well, the holiday celebrations are over and the Redcoats have been vanquished, but now we face our age-old adversary - nastier and more evil than a thousand of King George's best men … Monday.

Monday would tax our very souls under its oppressive weight, but we've been keeping our powder dry all week.

We're about to release a patriotic volley of the funniest memes, clips, and jokes this side of the Potomac!

We may have to deal with Monday, but at least we got to party Friday, and the holiday brought out the memers!

Yep, it was pretty much like that. 😂

We'd also add that Britain has ZERO SEC championships.

LOL. True story.

LOLOLOL! Still worth it.

Bwhaha! Holy crap, that one was dark. 😂

'The explosions. It changes you, man.' LOL.

We feel this. We're gonna need a week to recover.

Well, she won't make that mistake twice. 😂

RIP, Harambe and Mr. Japan.

That one is way too close to reality.

That guy was cooked the second he heard Beavis and Butt-Head. 😂

LOLOLOLOL! Guys … We're wheezing! 😂

HAHA! That's good right there.

LOL! Guilty as charged! 💀💀💀

Nobody saw THAT coming.

Perfection!

Now we're talking! 😂

Hey, sometimes the rhythm gets you!

HAHAHA!

Yep, 100% correct. LOL.

LOL! We laughed way too hard at that one! 😂

'Lift with your legs, not your back.' LOLOLOL!

That is pure genius. 😂

That was quite the progression. LOL.

Fact check: True

What say you, ladies?

That's just brutal … and awesome! 😂

Amen! 😂

LOL.

The kid's right … it is funny.

Bwahaha!

HA! Nice.

LOL! That has Monday written all over it.

Stop. Please stop. 😂

Bwahaha! You're all sick for laughing at that!

We're gonna need a prescription for that.

Let's do something a little different for this week's classic comedy clip. We're going to have a flashback to some of Al Bundy's greatest hits on Married with Children.

Now there's something you're not likely to see on TV these days. 😂

We're not sure how bad your Monday is going to be, but if you're not dealing with the lady at the drive-through who only wants the free burger in the buy-one-get-one-free offer, you're probably doing okay.

That's it, fellow meme lovers! Now it's your turn. Get out there and go full George Washington Christmas-surprise-attack on this tyrannical Monday.

Until we meme again …

