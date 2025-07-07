Monday Morning Meme Madness

Well, the holiday celebrations are over and the Redcoats have been vanquished, but now we face our age-old adversary - nastier and more evil than a thousand of King George's best men … Monday.

Monday would tax our very souls under its oppressive weight, but we've been keeping our powder dry all week.

We're about to release a patriotic volley of the funniest memes, clips, and jokes this side of the Potomac!

We may have to deal with Monday, but at least we got to party Friday, and the holiday brought out the memers!

Everyone at work today pic.twitter.com/EKhd0shxpm — McNeil (@Reflog_18) July 3, 2025

Yep, it was pretty much like that. 😂

We'd also add that Britain has ZERO SEC championships.

Friendly reminder to stay safe this fourth of July pic.twitter.com/HtuimqHdmW — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) July 3, 2025

LOL. True story.

LOLOLOL! Still worth it.

Bwhaha! Holy crap, that one was dark. 😂

'The explosions. It changes you, man.' LOL.

i can’t stop throwing up i think someone spiked my 9 beers, 4 hot dogs, 6 smoked ribs, 1 brisket sandwhich, 8 slices of watermelon, 3 cupcakes, and 4 chocolate chip cookies i don’t know — deedee megadoodoo (@givemebudlight) July 5, 2025

We feel this. We're gonna need a week to recover.

And the Mother of the Year award goes to...🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/N6gom50XtQ — 𝐃𝐔𝐓𝐂𝐇 (@pr0ud_americans) July 5, 2025

Well, she won't make that mistake twice. 😂

RIP, Harambe and Mr. Japan.

That one is way too close to reality.

That guy was cooked the second he heard Beavis and Butt-Head. 😂

LOLOLOLOL! Guys … We're wheezing! 😂

HAHA! That's good right there.

As I pack for our mini-vacay tomorrow, this comes to mind. pic.twitter.com/N9IaCL6Eh7 — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) June 29, 2025

LOL! Guilty as charged! 💀💀💀

This guy gets down! 🎶 🕺 🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂 Steve couldn’t believe it! 😂😅 pic.twitter.com/RjeI1pCe8O — PammsyNow (@NowPammsy) July 3, 2025

Nobody saw THAT coming.

Perfection!

Now we're talking! 😂

Hey, sometimes the rhythm gets you!

HAHAHA!

Yep, 100% correct. LOL.

this is still one of my favorite things on the internet pic.twitter.com/Qmi2qymE36 — dinosaur (@dinosaurs1969) July 5, 2025

LOL! We laughed way too hard at that one! 😂

'Lift with your legs, not your back.' LOLOLOL!

Something's wrong with Stacy's mom🎶🎵😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/U8OaoLofpN — Much Ado about Abby Normal🧠🤯 (@muchado33) July 4, 2025

That is pure genius. 😂

That was quite the progression. LOL.

Fact check: True

Alright moms, chime in



Is this what happens when summer starts? 😂 pic.twitter.com/ijHeC9bcXP — Giga Based Dad (@GigaBasedDad) July 6, 2025

What say you, ladies?

That's just brutal … and awesome! 😂

If Jesus wanted me to switch to the metric system, He would have called 10 apostles. https://t.co/ukkTBw7sEK — Prestor John ✝️🔯👑 (@PrestorJohn) July 5, 2025

Amen! 😂

LOL.

A saying you never want to hear! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣kids eh 🤨 pic.twitter.com/0TqaPk2wgq — Stu thats all you get🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Boldyboy1975) July 7, 2025

The kid's right … it is funny.

I appreciate the heads up https://t.co/BaNqBwaUee — Northwest Cee (@CeeHawk) July 5, 2025

Bwahaha!

HA! Nice.

LOL! That has Monday written all over it.

Stop. Please stop. 😂

Bwahaha! You're all sick for laughing at that!

We're gonna need a prescription for that.

Let's do something a little different for this week's classic comedy clip. We're going to have a flashback to some of Al Bundy's greatest hits on Married with Children.

Now there's something you're not likely to see on TV these days. 😂

We're not sure how bad your Monday is going to be, but if you're not dealing with the lady at the drive-through who only wants the free burger in the buy-one-get-one-free offer, you're probably doing okay.

That's it, fellow meme lovers! Now it's your turn. Get out there and go full George Washington Christmas-surprise-attack on this tyrannical Monday.

Until we meme again …