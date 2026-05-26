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LIVE RESULTS: Stay With Twitchy for the Latest Texas Primary 2026 Results

Sam J.
Sam J. | 7:30 PM on May 26, 2026
Townhall Media

It's hard to believe we're already covering the 2026 Texas Primary, but here we are.

Granted, it's wild that we're in 2026 already, but we digress (as we often do).

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Tonight, stay with Twitchy LIVE as the results come in from some of the most-watched and anticipated primaries of the 2026 election cycle so far.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY POLLING REPUBLICAN PARTY TEXAS

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