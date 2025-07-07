TikToker Claims Video of Abandoned Still-Running Lawnmower Shows Illegal Aliens’ Fear of ICE Arrests

Note: The following Twitchy story contains satire.

A TikTok user recently posted a video that she claims shows that illegal aliens are so afraid of ICE that some have abandoned still-running lawnmowers to escape arrest and deportation. The staged video was meant to create empathy, but has largely generated laughs.

Here’s the video. (WATCH)

The left on TikTok are just getting pathetic at this point.



“The lawnmower was left running. Now they are gone 😭😭😭.”



Totally fake but even if it were true, that would be absolutely hilarious! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/6BTpbXS9DQ — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) July 7, 2025

You have to admit it's funny! — Spartan (@Spartain61) July 7, 2025

We do!

Commenters were quick to see the unintentional humor in the video and started coming up with different scenarios to explain the sudden disappearance of the illegal alien.

😂😂😂😂



Like they were abducted by space aliens. — Insane Twain (@InsaneTwain) July 7, 2025

Just disappeared!! — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) July 7, 2025

It’s like an illegal alien Rapture, and Jesús called him home.

Other posters chose to fall back on the two things that get blamed for every situation nowadays.

Isn’t that attributed to climate change? 🤣 — Black Sheep American (@RelentlessLaman) July 7, 2025

Trump and climate change — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) July 7, 2025

Trump sent a hurricane to sweep them right up!

Commenters saw this as a chance to play ‘finders keepers.’

Honda? That's a good mower. — MrPazuzu (@MisterPazuzu) July 7, 2025

Free lawnmower!! — RagingMutton 'Get Off My Lawn!' (@RagingMutton) July 7, 2025

Free mower, runs good! — Eric (@Eric10529077217) July 7, 2025

Free 99! — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) July 7, 2025

Sweet. I would have a better mower than what I have! — Texas Pawpaw (@HellraiserTexas) July 7, 2025

Upgrade!

Posters have some closing thoughts and observations.

I want to see more like this. Especially with that Mexican restaurant music in the background. Well done. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) July 7, 2025

Why is it still running? Did the owner bypass the kill switch? If the owner was taken away, the neighborhoods they worked in are now safer. — Liberty Nerd (@Nerds4Liberty) July 7, 2025

Not a cut blade of grass or a line in sight. weird — BC (@BCLEO401) July 7, 2025

The person taking the video is the person who is mowing the lawn. Do liberal idiots think everyone is ignorant like them. — Nysfeduptaxper (@nysfedupta90887) July 7, 2025

It's like Tom Homan snapped his fingers. 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/aAVaKxZnHG — Zipper_Head 1776 (@Zipper_Head1776) July 7, 2025

Tom Homan must have donned the Deportation Gauntlet. That’s got to be it!