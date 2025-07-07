Ten ANTIFA Members Arrested and Charged With Attempted Murder in Ambush of ICE...
TikToker Claims Video of Abandoned Still-Running Lawnmower Shows Illegal Aliens’ Fear of ICE Arrests

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:45 PM on July 07, 2025
ImgFlip

Note: The following Twitchy story contains satire.

A TikTok user recently posted a video that she claims shows that illegal aliens are so afraid of ICE that some have abandoned still-running lawnmowers to escape arrest and deportation. The staged video was meant to create empathy, but has largely generated laughs.

Here’s the video. (WATCH)

We do!

Commenters were quick to see the unintentional humor in the video and started coming up with different scenarios to explain the sudden disappearance of the illegal alien.

It’s like an illegal alien Rapture, and Jesús called him home.

Other posters chose to fall back on the two things that get blamed for every situation nowadays.

Trump sent a hurricane to sweep them right up!

Commenters saw this as a chance to play ‘finders keepers.’

Posters have some closing thoughts and observations.

Tom Homan must have donned the Deportation Gauntlet. That’s got to be it!

