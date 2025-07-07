Wisconsin State Senator Gets Dragged Brutally After One of the Dumbest 2A Takes EVER

As all of you begin to settle into the week after Independence Day, and while most of you have been celebrating America's 249th anniversary. Senator Chris Larson had thoughts about liberty in America that he couldn't wait to share on X.

Advertisement

Your liberty is not centered on your ability to freely own a gun, but rather your ability to live freely without being killed by one. — Senator Chris Larson (@SenChrisLarson) July 7, 2025

Luckily, the response was swift and about as savage as you could expect.

I’m trying to find where in the Constitution it says that? — Kevin - Classical Liberal 🇺🇸 (@gov_fails) July 7, 2025

Kevin, it seems most of X is right there with you, sir. Because, well, that's not in there.

That is absolutely stupid. And if anybody is likely to be killed by a gun, it will be one illegally acquired and possessed. — Gryphius (@GryphiusEitel) July 7, 2025

Gryphius, buddy, don't use facts to destroy his narrative, you know Leftists are all sensitive and stuff!

It's not even that many words. I've included them here so you don't have to find them.

"A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed." — Prescott (@prescottbalch) July 7, 2025

Not that many words for you, maybe. Most Leftists. Meh!

You really thought you had a banger with this one, didn’t you? 😂😂😂 — Veritas B0$$ (@B0SSH066) July 7, 2025

He really did! Hahahahaha

This post qualifies as the dumbest post in the last 250 years. — Kevin Haugen (@KevinHaugen6) July 7, 2025

Well, in the top 5 at least!

LOL!

That’s cute. So by your logic..Trump is a fascist and I should submit my only means of defense to a fascistic government. Perfect Democrat Logic — SparkyGris (@clarkprkr) July 8, 2025

Make it make sense, for real!

There were so many good responses to this post; unfortunately, not all could be used, but thank you for restoring this author's faith in America and her spirit. That's been in short supply lately, and while not all of the news has been good for the first time in a long time, it feels like things might be finally starting to turn a corner.

The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.





Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join [Insert Site] VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.