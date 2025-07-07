Wisconsin State Senator Gets Dragged Brutally After One of the Dumbest 2A Takes EVER

Humble Hero: Coast Guard Swimmer Scott Ruskan Shares Spotlight with Kids Rescued from...
RickRobinson
RickRobinson | 11:00 PM on July 07, 2025
Twitchy

As all of you begin to settle into the week after Independence Day, and while most of you have been celebrating America's 249th anniversary. Senator Chris Larson had thoughts about liberty in America that he couldn't wait to share on X.

Luckily, the response was swift and about as savage as you could expect.

Kevin, it seems most of X is right there with you, sir. Because, well, that's not in there.

Gryphius, buddy, don't use facts to destroy his narrative, you know Leftists are all sensitive and stuff!

Not that many words for you, maybe. Most Leftists. Meh!

He really did! Hahahahaha

Well, in the top 5 at least!

LOL!

Make it make sense, for real! 

There were so many good responses to this post; unfortunately, not all could be used, but thank you for restoring this author's faith in America and her spirit. That's been in short supply lately, and while not all of the news has been good for the first time in a long time, it feels like things might be finally starting to turn a corner.

The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.


