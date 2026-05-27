'Principles? We Don’t Need No Stinkin’ Principles': Bulwark Crew Embraces Nazis for the Dem Supermajority

Sigh. 'The Bulwark' folks allegedly conserving conservatism are at it again. Sarah Longwell, a former Republican strategist, chatted with Harry Reid's lackey Adam Jentleson and oh, boy, was that a treat.

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"A little from column A and a little from column B."



"I’ve stopped using the words moderate and progressive when we talk about which direction the party needs to move—because it’s neither."@SarahLongwell25 and @AJentleson discuss the rise of heterodox voters. pic.twitter.com/0re2vNn9Fq — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) May 23, 2026

So, the Democrats are neither moderate or progressive? True, it's more Nazi and Commie now. Those are better descriptive words.

All in on Democratic Party candidates with Nazi tattoos and hey check out our movie reviews those are cool! https://t.co/9YJlEA5YXB pic.twitter.com/0TI1VTTOjq — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 27, 2026

Remember, these are all 'Never Trumpers' who said they left the GOP because of principles and also Trump is a 'fascist'. Now, they defend the guy with the Nazi tattoo and all the candidates who believe Israel should be wiped from the face of the Earth.

Now, they just don't want to put 'labels' on things.

Oh we're hosting Harry Reid's former lead ratf****r now to talk about why supporting guys with Nazi tattoos is not only good but necessary. https://t.co/9YJlEA5YXB — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 27, 2026

Apropos of nothing, I talked about Platner with @SarahLongwell25 the other day. Building a supermajority means linking arms with people you disagree with, and a big tent includes Platner. https://t.co/z7hT8cifcz pic.twitter.com/F3BzPmqLtD — Adam Jentleson (@AJentleson) May 26, 2026

Here's Adam in his own words admitting he believes allowing Nazis into their party is worth it for a supermajority. These people are soulless.

Never Trump holding hands with a Nazi.



They’ve come full circle. lol https://t.co/mdtR2RCvDy — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) May 27, 2026

It's always been about power.

"We're either fascists or communists, depending on our mood that day" https://t.co/JwvAxOstrD — JWF (@JammieWF) May 27, 2026

The Bulwarkians define “heterodox” as determining what position Trump and/the GOP takes and then opposing it https://t.co/APd9EHRHop — Gravis Mushnick (@GravisMushnick) May 27, 2026

Dick Cheney booster says what? https://t.co/UScBTSFqbK — melissa “cancelled student debt” byrne (@mcbyrne) May 23, 2026

They're a party that has fully embraced Nazism and fascism. The Democrats have candidates out there openly saying Jews should be put in internment camps. https://t.co/WC0U0dF2Kx — Stacey-AA7YA 🇺🇸🎙️ 📻🎧 (@AA7YA) May 27, 2026

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This isn't even hyperbole.

The level of rationalization for supporting extreme Left-Wing policies by these NeverTrump Grifters is off the chart🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/APd9EHRHop — Gravis Mushnick (@GravisMushnick) May 27, 2026

How does this seemingly normal woman get on a podcast and say this stuff? How does she live with herself?

Sarah longwell is a complete & total f*****g scumbag, she’s ditching “moderate” because ppl recognize it as being synonymous with “fascist collaborator”, but that’s EXACTLY what she wants to continue to be without the label. that’s what “moderate democrats” are, never forget it! https://t.co/o98oZo5TpN — Ye Olde Nerdcast (@YNerdcast) May 24, 2026

If Sarah wants to see a 'fascist collaborator', she only needs to look in the mirror.

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