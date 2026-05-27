Dems Unleash James Talarico's 'Take Texas Back' Pose (and It Sure Looks Familiar)
While James Talarico Courts Texas Christians, His Church Library Grooms With Pornographic...
VIP
Anti-ICE Deadbeats Digging Up Blocks to Build a Wall Sums Up These Agitating...
Leftists: 'James Talarico Went to Seminary!' Christians: 'Yeah, and Judas Was a Disciple'
Chuck Todd Tells Us Trump's a Noisy but Not Active President (Remember What...
The Democrat Big Tent Just Got Bigger: Nazi Tattoos, Fake Doctors, and Now...
Twitch Tantrum: Hasan Piker Brands Fox News Researchers 'Stalkers' for Tuning Into His...
Chris Murphy Went on The View to Again Make It Clear Who He's...
VIP
Jaxson Overreaction: The View’s Sunny Hostin Says NFL Star’s Trump Intro Felt Like...
Scott Jennings Reminds Dems on CNN That James Talarico’s Bizarre Beliefs Clash With...
Iran Steals California's Playbook: Strait of Hormuz Tolls Renamed 'Environmental Fees'
Dem Joe Cunningham Says His Party Needs to Talk Less Like Professors and...
Oregon Petition to Ban Hunting and Fishing Reaches Threshold to Be Added to...
VIP
‘The Terrorists Are in Control’: Protesters Set Up Barricades Outside ICE Facility

'Principles? We Don’t Need No Stinkin’ Principles': Bulwark Crew Embraces Nazis for the Dem Supermajority

justmindy
justmindy | 10:25 AM on May 27, 2026
Meme

Sigh. 'The Bulwark' folks allegedly conserving conservatism are at it again. Sarah Longwell, a former Republican strategist, chatted with Harry Reid's lackey Adam Jentleson and oh, boy, was that a treat. 

Advertisement

So, the Democrats are neither moderate or progressive? True, it's more Nazi and Commie now. Those are better descriptive words.

Remember, these are all 'Never Trumpers' who said they left the GOP because of principles and also Trump is a 'fascist'. Now, they defend the guy with the Nazi tattoo and all the candidates who believe Israel should be wiped from the face of the Earth. 

Now, they just don't want to put 'labels' on things.

Recommended

Dems Unleash James Talarico's 'Take Texas Back' Pose (and It Sure Looks Familiar)
Doug P.
Advertisement

Here's Adam in his own words admitting he believes allowing Nazis into their party is worth it for a supermajority. These people are soulless. 

It's always been about power.

Advertisement

This isn't even hyperbole.

How does this seemingly normal woman get on a podcast and say this stuff? How does she live with herself?

If Sarah wants to see a 'fascist collaborator', she only needs to look in the mirror.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CONSERVATISM DEMOCRAT PARTY NEVER TRUMP THE BULWARK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dems Unleash James Talarico's 'Take Texas Back' Pose (and It Sure Looks Familiar)
Doug P.
While James Talarico Courts Texas Christians, His Church Library Grooms With Pornographic LGBTQ Books
justmindy
Leftists: 'James Talarico Went to Seminary!' Christians: 'Yeah, and Judas Was a Disciple'
justmindy
Scott Jennings Reminds Dems on CNN That James Talarico’s Bizarre Beliefs Clash With Mainstream Texans
Warren Squire
Chuck Todd Tells Us Trump's a Noisy but Not Active President (Remember What He Said About Biden?)
Doug P.
Twitch Tantrum: Hasan Piker Brands Fox News Researchers 'Stalkers' for Tuning Into His Public Broadcast
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Dems Unleash James Talarico's 'Take Texas Back' Pose (and It Sure Looks Familiar) Doug P.
Advertisement