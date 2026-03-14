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Jennifer Welch Furious Biden Didn’t Act Fast and Fascist Enough to Stop the Unreal ‘Fascism’ of Trump

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:00 PM on March 14, 2026
Twitter

Leftist podcaster Jennifer Welch is so upset about imaginary 'fascism' that she is having a mental breakdown over it. ‘Fascism’ is so out of control, she laments that former President Joe Biden didn’t put all his political enemies behind bars when he had the chance. Huh?

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Here’s more. (READ)

Lefty podcaster Jennifer Welch is pissed at Biden for not rounding up a ton more conservatives and putting them in prison over J6, including Clarence Thomas’ wife Ginni.

“Joe Biden f*cked us so hard."

Welch wanted all of these political enemies of hers locked up and put away because…get this...now the threat of “fascism" is here.

Here’s Welch screeching with fellow lefty, Samantha Bee. (WATCH)

Inside and out. So much ugliness that it rose to the surface.

Posters say Welch and her fellow Democrats are telegraphing what they will do to MAGA and Republicans if they regain control in Washington.

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They’ll rip the country further apart as they exact their revenge.

Commenters wonder how Welch can maintain her insane outrage.

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‘A pox of him for not being fascist enough!’

Posters can’t move past how utterly unattractive Welch is... and that's before she opens her mouth and makes it worse.

This video explains it. (WATCH)

We really do. These Democratic women have serious mental disorders that need attention. They are taking our national politics into truly insane and dangerous territory.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

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DEMOCRAT PARTY JANUARY 6 JOE BIDEN JUSTICE CLARENCE THOMAS LIBERAL MEDIA MENTAL HEALTH

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