Jennifer Welch Furious Biden Didn’t Act Fast and Fascist Enough to Stop the Unreal ‘Fascism’ of Trump

Leftist podcaster Jennifer Welch is so upset about imaginary 'fascism' that she is having a mental breakdown over it. ‘Fascism’ is so out of control, she laments that former President Joe Biden didn’t put all his political enemies behind bars when he had the chance. Huh?

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

Lefty podcaster Jennifer Welch is pissed at Biden for not rounding up a ton more conservatives and putting them in prison over J6, including Clarence Thomas’ wife Ginni. “Joe Biden f*cked us so hard." Welch wanted all of these political enemies of hers locked up and put away because…get this...now the threat of “fascism" is here.

Here’s Welch screeching with fellow lefty, Samantha Bee. (WATCH)

Lefty podcaster Jennifer Welch is pissed at Biden for not rounding up a ton more conservatives and putting them in prison over J6, including Clarence Thomas’ wife Ginni.



“Joe Biden f*cked us so hard."



Welch wanted all of these political enemies of hers locked up and put away… pic.twitter.com/KZiIiBCNhN — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 14, 2026

And it’s painful to look at her botoxed, plastic face that’s in a permanent scowl. — Abe Froman (@AbeFromanKing99) March 14, 2026

That woman is just hideous. — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) March 14, 2026

Inside and out. So much ugliness that it rose to the surface.

Posters say Welch and her fellow Democrats are telegraphing what they will do to MAGA and Republicans if they regain control in Washington.

They are projecting exactly what they will do if they get in power.



They will use the full force of the government to lock everyone they disagree with up in prison. — Official Leftist Translator. - AKA Tony (@tony4mrht) March 14, 2026

I post these people from time to time because the rise in her popularity indicates that her voice is representational of Democrat mainstream opinion.



Instructive, in that this is what they believe. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 14, 2026

These people want you dead or locked up forever. If you need a reason to get out and vote to keep them out of office and forever losers, this is ENOUGH. Just listen to Possum face. — The Stupid Shall Be Punished (@stupidpunished) March 14, 2026

They are very scary. If they get power… the limits they will go to will be catastrophic — Dan Hicks (@DanHick42069868) March 14, 2026

They’ll rip the country further apart as they exact their revenge.

Commenters wonder how Welch can maintain her insane outrage.

I can’t imagine living in a constant state of rage over something I know nothing about. Calling people names for others’ actions while they’re the ones living their words isn’t mental. It’s just miserablism. — Leesa B. Sarcasm (@LeesaBaccellie4) March 14, 2026

Amazing how fast “democracy” turns into this. — legislation (@legislationpage) March 14, 2026

“Biden needed to lock up a Supreme Court Justice’s wife, TPUSA, the Heritage Foundation and a bunch more righties or else we might get fascism."



- Welch — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 14, 2026

“Trump is a fascist!"



Also



“I’m pissed at Biden for not rounding up thousands more of our political enemies!" — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 14, 2026

Advertisement

‘A pox of him for not being fascist enough!’

Posters can’t move past how utterly unattractive Welch is... and that's before she opens her mouth and makes it worse.

If the absolute most evil entitiy designed a person's face, it would be her face. She is excruciatingly offensive to look at. — Wes Harper (@OldTownMoCo) March 14, 2026

How does she Air Vac her face with such symmetry? She looks like she’s trying to seize the Power of Grayskull. — It’s Just Earl (@EarlMass) March 14, 2026

This video explains it. (WATCH)

Very dangerous person. Very dangerous thinking. Margaret Sanger on steroids — Dan Hicks (@DanHick42069868) March 14, 2026

We need a nationwide conversation about the mental health of liberal white women. — SteveEP 🇺🇸 (@SteveEP_) March 14, 2026

We really do. These Democratic women have serious mental disorders that need attention. They are taking our national politics into truly insane and dangerous territory.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.