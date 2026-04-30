Sen. Jack Reed Questions Pete Hegseth’s ‘Intense Interest in Christianity’ and Nationalism
Schumer and Jeffries Ran Out of Options to Save Democrats
Hope He Remembers Us Little People! Salem Media Names Townhall’s Larry O’Connor As...
HEH: Jessica Tarlov Insisting Republicans Are Just GASLIGHTING About Dems' Violent Rhetori...
Tudor Dixon 'Hey Girling' MI-Hating Mallory McMorrow for Trying to Ignore Her Now-Deleted...
While Dems Clutch Pearls Over Map of 'What SCOTUS Enabled' in Southeast, Take...
We Didn't Think Anyone Could Crash and BURN As Much As Katie Porter...
Ron DeSantis ROASTS Hakeem Jeffries' Attempted Tough Talk With Reality Checks (and a...
VIP
Senate Judiciary Democrats Act Like New Districts SCOTUS' Ruling Could Create Is a...
HAA! Scott Jennings Taking PITY on POOR Obama for Having to Flip-Flop on...
Oh Honey, NO: Amy Klobuchar REALLY Stepped in It Gushing Over Kagan Pushing...
Try and Make Sense of Hakeem Jeffries' Dueling Narratives About Ron DeSantis' Florida...
CNN Cuts CLIP of Democrat RIGHT Before He Fantasizes About Executing Pete Hegseth...
Elizabeth Warren's Effort to Convince Americans SCOTUS Crushed Their Right to Vote Gets...

'Dems Need More Oyster Farmers' (Austernzüchter): Sen. Tina Smith Endorses Actual Nazi for Maine Senate

justmindy
justmindy | 4:05 PM on April 30, 2026
AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili

Senator Tina Smith of Minnesota thinks Maine needs more Nazis! Well, she actually said oyster farmers, but she means Graham Platner and he's a Nazi. He even has the tattoo to show for it. 

Advertisement

Does Tina also like his rape apology and racism? There is a whole lot to unpack with this 'oyster farmer'. 

Perhaps Tina should call him an 'oyster farmer' in German so he understands. The original German is: Austernzüchter.

Oh, this makes much more sense then. They are both into eugenics.

Two peas in a pod.

Recommended

HEH: Jessica Tarlov Insisting Republicans Are Just GASLIGHTING About Dems' Violent Rhetoric Goes SO WRONG
Sam J.
Advertisement

Democrats are very weird. 

Women tend to hate men who claim women are responsible for their own sexual assault.

She used to work for Planned Parenthood so close enough.

Advertisement

The only thing Democrats hate are Republicans.

The only principle Democrats espouse is power at all costs. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

HEH: Jessica Tarlov Insisting Republicans Are Just GASLIGHTING About Dems' Violent Rhetoric Goes SO WRONG
Sam J.
Sen. Jack Reed Questions Pete Hegseth’s ‘Intense Interest in Christianity’ and Nationalism
Brett T.
We Didn't Think Anyone Could Crash and BURN As Much As Katie Porter Just Did ... We Were WRONG (Watch)
Sam J.
Tudor Dixon 'Hey Girling' MI-Hating Mallory McMorrow for Trying to Ignore Her Now-Deleted Posts Is FIRE
Sam J.
HAA! Scott Jennings Taking PITY on POOR Obama for Having to Flip-Flop on Gerrymandering So Much Is BRUTAL
Sam J.
While Dems Clutch Pearls Over Map of 'What SCOTUS Enabled' in Southeast, Take a Look at the Northeast
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

HEH: Jessica Tarlov Insisting Republicans Are Just GASLIGHTING About Dems' Violent Rhetoric Goes SO WRONG Sam J.
Advertisement