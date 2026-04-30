'Dems Need More Oyster Farmers' (Austernzüchter): Sen. Tina Smith Endorses Actual Nazi for Maine Senate

Senator Tina Smith of Minnesota thinks Maine needs more Nazis! Well, she actually said oyster farmers, but she means Graham Platner and he's a Nazi. He even has the tattoo to show for it.

Advertisement

The Senate could use more oyster farmers willing to disrupt the status quo. Graham Platner will be a fantastic Senator. — Tina Smith (@TinaSmithMN) April 30, 2026

Does Tina also like his rape apology and racism? There is a whole lot to unpack with this 'oyster farmer'.

Perhaps Tina should call him an 'oyster farmer' in German so he understands. The original German is: Austernzüchter.

@SenTinaSmith , a former Planned Parenthood exec who supports a candidate with a tattoo glorifying the Nazi SS murderers who slaughtered millions in the 1930s and ‘40s. Yeah. That figures. 🤔 https://t.co/QzIht3wokt — Carlos MAGAnifico (@Carlos17909598) April 30, 2026

Oh, this makes much more sense then. They are both into eugenics.

One Nazi vouching for another???? https://t.co/sYRgmcj9aq — Jeffery Wells (@Jeffery53767000) April 30, 2026

Two peas in a pod.

There is no low that is too low for Democrats. https://t.co/69OG6K2ReN — 𝕍𝕚𝕠𝕝𝕒 𝕃𝕖𝕚𝕘𝕙 𝔹𝕝𝕦𝕖𝕤 (@ViolaLeighBlues) April 30, 2026

Minnesota senator supports Nazi candidate, not shocking considering Walz is a dictator that is friends with school shooters. https://t.co/2WazFVJpJq — Ceara (@ceara2378) April 30, 2026

Democrats are very weird.

Graham Platner has a literal Nazi tattoo on his chest. That's who you are supporting. Have you no shame? pic.twitter.com/hpqx2rALuP — Izengabe (@Izengabe_) April 30, 2026

Democrat women in Maine disagree with you... and for a good reason... pic.twitter.com/8ZCPrxtvMC — Nathan Brand (@nathanbrand) April 30, 2026

Women tend to hate men who claim women are responsible for their own sexual assault.

A man who has a lot of Nazi tendencies and said that rape victims should have worn Kevlar underwear and not have gone out and had a drink?



You’re a suck fuck, Tina. — Breaking Norfolk (@breakingnorfolk) April 30, 2026

Cool. Are you a NAZI fan too? pic.twitter.com/M10MbJipql — Fedup American 🇺🇲💪 (@Fedup026) April 30, 2026

She used to work for Planned Parenthood so close enough.

Advertisement

He's a communist with a NAZI tattoo. He thinks women should wear kevlar under and not drink alcohol if we don't want to get raped. He supports burning insurgents to discourage others. He hates law enforcement.

I'm confused, I thought Democrats hate Nazis? — Darlene Hatfield (@cleanairdreams) April 30, 2026

The only thing Democrats hate are Republicans.

The guys who can’t stop screaming Nazi are now actually supporting someone so proud to be a Nazi, he had it tattooed across his chest. Going forward, if you ever want to explain to a child what the definition of a hypocrite is… just point them here! — GrahamAndDoddsville (@GnDsville) April 30, 2026

The only principle Democrats espouse is power at all costs.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.