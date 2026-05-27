While James Talarico Courts Texas Christians, His Church Library Grooms With Pornographic LGBTQ Books

The Democrats insist James Talarico will win Texas for the Democrats because he is a man of God and Texans love Jesus.

While that is true (the part about Texans loving Jesus), a deep dive into Talarico's church may raise some eyebrows.

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At James Talarico's church, where he said in a sermon that the "trans community" needs "abortion care," they're pushing trans books on kids



Among the books in the church library is “This Book Is Gay,” which lays out the “ins and outs of gay sex" for kidshttps://t.co/CWPLsngCtx — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) May 27, 2026

The Texas church where Democrat James Talarico has delivered his radical sermons is pushing radical gender ideology on children, featuring books filled with sexually explicit content and transgender ideology. Talarico, the Democrat nominee for the crucial Senate election in November, attends St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church in Austin. There, children have access to a library stocked with “banned books” that promote ideas rejected by most Christians, including books that contain descriptions of anal rape, incest, and oral sex, according to a Daily Wire review of its offerings.

Books found in the St. Andrew’s catalog include the book “Gender Queer,” which includes illustrations of oral sex and masturbation, and the book “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” which discusses anal rape and incest. “This Book Is Gay,” has a chapter on the “ins and outs of gay sex,” while the book “Becoming Nicole” tells the story of a gender-confused teen boy who identifies as girl with the support of his family. In “The Courage to Be Queer,” the author claims that “God is queer.”

To be clear, these aren't books in the public library (which would be bad enough). These are books in Talarico's CHURCH library. That's sick.

This dude is going to get smoked. https://t.co/0FbAHz9avk — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 27, 2026

Let's hope so.

“I don’t know, James. Doesn’t that book seems a little inappropriate?”

“Well, of course not, Goliath. How else are the children at my church supposed to learn how to have gay sex?” https://t.co/mHXrdU4lCI pic.twitter.com/Ju87FlBQ5g — Magills (@magills_) May 27, 2026

Something tells me Talarico's vaunted appeal to conservatives and Republicans isn't all it's cracked up to be. https://t.co/RW0IdqMKlx — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) May 27, 2026

Yeah, most Christians don't want their children exposed to this nonsense.

Talarico at your doorstep asking, "Have you heard the good news?" https://t.co/cqwQsQHdf0 pic.twitter.com/k7FjxZmAX5 — American Principles Project (@approject) May 27, 2026

Disgusting and disqualifying.



Talarico should be in prison. https://t.co/K2zSrHMpjH — Cary Cheshire (@CaryCheshireTX) May 27, 2026

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As should the authors of those books.

I’ll say it until I’m blue in the face:



Talarico isn’t a Christian.



His church isn’t a Christian church.



It’s a Moralistic Theraeuptic Deism temple, and he is an acolyte. https://t.co/6PbtlQVo32 — Jackie Chea ⚖️ (@Fair_and_Biased) May 27, 2026

If anyone in the media actually bothered searching Talarico’s record, they'd quickly discover there’s hardly anything Christian about this heathen.



Meanwhile, Ken Paxton has repeatedly defended Christians in court. https://t.co/fwyy8LM69U — Will DiBugno (@DCLongIslander) May 27, 2026

The Left is doing its best to cover up the truth.

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