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While James Talarico Courts Texas Christians, His Church Library Grooms With Pornographic LGBTQ Books

justmindy
justmindy | 11:30 AM on May 27, 2026
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The Democrats insist James Talarico will win Texas for the Democrats because he is a man of God and Texans love Jesus

While that is true (the part about Texans loving Jesus), a deep dive into Talarico's church may raise some eyebrows.

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The Texas church where Democrat James Talarico has delivered his radical sermons is pushing radical gender ideology on children, featuring books filled with sexually explicit content and transgender ideology.

Talarico, the Democrat nominee for the crucial Senate election in November, attends St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church in Austin. There, children have access to a library stocked with “banned books” that promote ideas rejected by most Christians, including books that contain descriptions of anal rape, incest, and oral sex, according to a Daily Wire review of its offerings.


Books found in the St. Andrew’s catalog include the book “Gender Queer,” which includes illustrations of oral sex and masturbation, and the book “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” which discusses anal rape and incest.

“This Book Is Gay,” has a chapter on the “ins and outs of gay sex,” while the book “Becoming Nicole” tells the story of a gender-confused teen boy who identifies as girl with the support of his family. In “The Courage to Be Queer,” the author claims that “God is queer.”

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To be clear, these aren't books in the public library (which would be bad enough). These are books in Talarico's CHURCH library. That's sick.

Let's hope so.

Yeah, most Christians don't want their children exposed to this nonsense.

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As should the authors of those books.

The Left is doing its best to cover up the truth. 

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CHRISTIANITY DEMOCRAT PARTY TEXAS TRANSGENDER JAMES TALARICO

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Dems Unleash James Talarico's 'Take Texas Back' Pose (and It Sure Looks Familiar) Doug P.
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