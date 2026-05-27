Dems Unleash James Talarico's 'Take Texas Back' Pose (and It Sure Looks Familiar)

It's official now: Democrat James Talarico will square off with Republican Ken Paxton to decide who will replace Sen. John Cornyn, who got the boot in yesterday's primary.

Advertisement

Talarico is already preparing people for what we know is coming, because we've already heard plenty of his previous whacko remarks. However, not unlike the Democrat spin about Joe Biden, we're going to be asked not to believe our lying eyes and ears:

Talarico: "They're going to dig up all kinds of old statements, take them out of context and try to paint them in the worst possible light."



Translation: I’m going to try to distance myself from my own words and beliefs so I can pretend to be a moderate until after I’m elected. pic.twitter.com/0vAfMtGL7i — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 27, 2026

In other words, "listen to what I say not what I've said." That sounds familiar and it's no wonder Talarico doesn't want his real beliefs to be known far and wide in Texas.

The DNC says Talarico is fired up and ready to take back Texas:

Fired up. Ready to go.



It’s time to take back Texas. pic.twitter.com/BaFsUGOgSp — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) May 27, 2026

That photo doesn't exactly ooze "Texas" to a lot of people:

I’ve never seen a stance that says “take back Texas” less than this one https://t.co/1sdtRkZP32 — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) May 27, 2026

Dude makes Beto O'Rourke look like John Wayne.

Someone at Talarico Central apparently thought this was a good idea. It wasn't. pic.twitter.com/Bq7gOgVhIr — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) May 27, 2026

He’s going to lose badly. https://t.co/Z8tPTBfXzS — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) May 27, 2026

Hopefully Talarico's campaign goes just as well as Beto's did.

*****