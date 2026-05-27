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Dems Unleash James Talarico's 'Take Texas Back' Pose (and It Sure Looks Familiar)

Doug P. | 11:45 AM on May 27, 2026
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It's official now: Democrat James Talarico will square off with Republican Ken Paxton to decide who will replace Sen. John Cornyn, who got the boot in yesterday's primary.

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Talarico is already preparing people for what we know is coming, because we've already heard plenty of his previous whacko remarks. However, not unlike the Democrat spin about Joe Biden, we're going to be asked not to believe our lying eyes and ears: 

In other words, "listen to what I say not what I've said." That sounds familiar and it's no wonder Talarico doesn't want his real beliefs to be known far and wide in Texas. 

The DNC says Talarico is fired up and ready to take back Texas:

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While James Talarico Courts Texas Christians, His Church Library Grooms With Pornographic LGBTQ Books
justmindy
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That photo doesn't exactly ooze "Texas" to a lot of people: 

Dude makes Beto O'Rourke look like John Wayne. 

Hopefully Talarico's campaign goes just as well as Beto's did. 

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