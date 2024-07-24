The Gaslighting Begins: CNN Reporter Says It's a Lie Biden Vowed to Pick...
Washington DC Preps for Mostly Peaceful Anti-Netanyahu Protests

COVER UP: GovTrack Tells Axios to Hold Its Beer, ERASES Kamala's Record As 'Most Left-Leaning Senator'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:45 PM on July 24, 2024
ImgFlip

We will never not see another true story about Kamala Harris between now and November.

The media have no interest in reporting facts, just beating Donald Trump. First, Axios -- after four years of calling Kamala Harris the 'border czar' -- decided to 1) lie about it and 2) add an editor's note to cover up the fact she did a terrible job.

But that seems like small potatoes compared to what GovTrack just did:

Absolutely outrageous.

This is factual -- on every policy issue, Kamala Harris runs hard Leftist.

And for the past four or five years, neither the media nor Kamala Harris objected to these labels until she became the Democratic Party nominee.

And now they're going back and altering history to make her look better than she is. It is despicable and disgusting.

Even Pravda is telling American media to tap the brakes.

Nothing bad, surely.

We're literally watching it unfold before our eyes.

This is what Marxists do.

Erase history to benefit their political gain today.

Just incredible.

Digital media is a problem, and this is why.

Screencap things, archive links, save PDFs.

Fight back.

Continues at full speed.

Straight propaganda for the Democratic Party.

That's putting it mildly.

Positively Orwellian.

Absolutely fascinating.

It won't help the Harris campaign, at all.

We have plenty of videos of her being an extreme Leftist.

