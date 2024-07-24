COVER UP: GovTrack Tells Axios to Hold Its Beer, ERASES Kamala's Record As 'Most Left-Leaning Senator'

We will never not see another true story about Kamala Harris between now and November.

The media have no interest in reporting facts, just beating Donald Trump. First, Axios -- after four years of calling Kamala Harris the 'border czar' -- decided to 1) lie about it and 2) add an editor's note to cover up the fact she did a terrible job.

But that seems like small potatoes compared to what GovTrack just did:

It’s not just Axios. Now GovTrack went back and erased Kamala’s ranking as the most liberal United States Senator.



The cover up is on! https://t.co/fV5scYUrVm pic.twitter.com/T9f0DUdB7K — Mike Berg (@MikeKBerg) July 24, 2024

Absolutely outrageous.

This is factual -- on every policy issue, Kamala Harris runs hard Leftist.

And for the past four or five years, neither the media nor Kamala Harris objected to these labels until she became the Democratic Party nominee.

And now they're going back and altering history to make her look better than she is. It is despicable and disgusting.

Even Pravda is telling American media to tap the brakes.

Erasing history,

What’s the worst that can happen! — Maggie Howell (@Mar__G_3) July 24, 2024

Nothing bad, surely.

The mainstream media’s coverup is happening in real time — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) July 24, 2024

We're literally watching it unfold before our eyes.

I think people have to understand, it is a real Marxist revolution coming from a faction within rhe Democrat party, it is not hyperbole. — kevin b (@kevinfrmoc) July 24, 2024

This is what Marxists do.

Erase history to benefit their political gain today.

You should see them working overtime to rewrite and lock the wikipedia as well. Virtually 100% rewritten in 10 days and locked so that people can't revert the changes.https://t.co/xg1kjdBxuC — Eric (@CurlyRunnerEric) July 24, 2024

Just incredible.

This is media malpractice. They should be forced to have an edits page, listing all the edits and when they were made. Old newspapers had to make a correction on a different day.



This is very Orwellian. — Short Term Charisma (@ShortTermChrsma) July 24, 2024

Digital media is a problem, and this is why.

They seem to forget the internet is forever. The problem is that their voters only watch MSNBC, who will definitely be engaging in the coverup. — ‘Sota Husker (@HuskerInSota) July 24, 2024

Screencap things, archive links, save PDFs.

Fight back.

Continues at full speed.

This is horrific to watch in real time. GovTrack should now be viewed as straight propaganda. https://t.co/XPWf00HjCo — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 24, 2024

Straight propaganda for the Democratic Party.

This is insane https://t.co/dZxx1nsyw6 — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) July 24, 2024

That's putting it mildly.

Positively Orwellian.

The fascinating difficulty of running against a candidate who will simply deny doing and believing a lot of the stuff she did or believed, and the press will rewrite history to cover for her. https://t.co/z3RFkEUEwi — David Shane (@david_shane) July 24, 2024

Absolutely fascinating.

This stuff is invariably more embarrassing and harmful than just leaving it up. https://t.co/Sc7w5AObrl — Alex Godofsky (@AlexGodofsky) July 24, 2024

It won't help the Harris campaign, at all.

We have plenty of videos of her being an extreme Leftist.