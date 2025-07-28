Gavin Newsom Press Office Accusing Trump of Breaking the Rules Gets Self-Awareness Nuked

President Trump has been in Scotland for the last few days and the Democrats would like everybody to believe that he's just been playing golf the whole time. Meanwhile, Dems have been sharing a backfired chart showing exactly how much prices went up during the Biden years (whoops).

Advertisement

Trump has in fact been in Scotland meeting with world leaders and working on a trade deal with the EU:

European governments and companies reacted with both relief and concern on Monday to the framework trade deal struck with U.S. President Donald Trump, acknowledging what was seen as an unbalanced deal but one that avoided a deeper trade war. The agreement, announced on Sunday between two economies that account for almost a third of global trade, will see the U.S. impose a 15% import tariff on most EU goods - half the threatened rate but much more than what Europeans hoped for.

Meanwhile, some Democrats have spotted another Trump "scandal."

The Governor Newsom Press Office was all over it:

Trump. Rigging the game. We’re shocked! https://t.co/m8jo5294lS — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) July 27, 2025

They've got him now!

It’s called ‘a drop’ a common practice in golf. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/6OeHHHifbz — Lady (@lovingit111) July 27, 2025

But hey, if Team Newsom wants to talk about breaking the rules we're glad to help:

Is this kind of like when Gavin was at the French laundry during Covid? Or when Karen Bass was in Africa during the wildfires? Or when Gavin was at a wine event when the LA riots broke out? — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) July 26, 2025

Speaking of rigging the game here’s a picture of Greasy Gavin dining out in California at The French Laundry during Covid with the bosses of big pharmaceutical and healthcare companies (and large contributors to greasy Gavin’s campaigns) pic.twitter.com/LsT1yahd7g — Scottie (@BuffaloBlueBear) July 28, 2025

It's always projection with these people.

Speaking of "rigging the game" we'll close with this question for Newsom:

There's are no trains yet but we're sure the money has ended up... somewhere.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda while we expose lying, hypocritical lefties like Gavin Newsom..

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!