OOF! The Democrats Achieve a MASSIVE Faceplant With Inflation Chart Showing 'Trump's America'

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 9:10 PM on July 24, 2025
Twitchy

The Democrats are getting increasingly desperate because nothing they have tried in the first six months of the Trump administration has worked. They tried swearing a lot, they tried having margaritas with illegal immigrant gang members, they tried encouraging their supporters to get violent, they tried nominating Communists for elected office, and yet, their approval is below 20 percent and still dropping. 

Shocking! 

Even their recent screeching to 'Release the Epstein files' hasn't gained them any traction because it is obvious to everyone that they don't really care about the victims; they just thought they could use it as a wedge issue and a cudgel against Trump. (See four years of Biden doing nothing and Democrats saying nothing about Epstein.) 

When you're as desperate as they are, you're likely to try anything. And when you are likely to try anything, the chances are pretty high that you will say something galactically stupid. 

This evening, Democrats didn't just achieve 'galactically stupid,' they may have performed the biggest face plant since Joe Biden charged into battle against an inert, stationary sandbag. 

Here are The Democrats giving the economy a whirl and trying to gloat over inflation in 'Trump's America.'

After this post was up for THREE HOURS, they finally deleted it. 

But don't worry. The Internet is forever, and we got it. 


We recently wrote that Gavin Newsom's X account may be managed by a prepubescent dweeb of an intern

But if that's who's running his account, we can't imagine who is running The Democrats' account. Even Harry and Lloyd from Dumb and Dumber weren't this stupid.

Fortunately, many users on X noticed the key little detail about this chart and were happy to point it out to them. 

We almost can't believe it ourselves. We knew they were morons, but even we didn't suspect they had achieved full Idiocracy

So helpful, even a caveman could understand it. 

But no one ever accused the Democrats of being as intelligent as cavemen. 

They must really hate Biden to have posted such clear evidence of his dumpster fire (p)residency. 

It's too bad that X doesn't allow anyone to see 'likes' anymore. We're certain that Randi Weingarten and Becky Pringle both LOVED that chart. 

LOL. We get it. We totally get it. 

Even Hakeem Jeffries and his tiny baseball bat were embarrassed. 

There's stepping on rakes, and then there's walking directly in front of a moving combine harvester. 

The Democrats did the latter. 

LOL. 

That's the even more hilarious part. They not only posted it, but it took them SEVERAL HOURS before they realized how badly they screwed up. 

Wow. Yes, it all does make a lot more sense now. @KamalaHQ was easily the worst, most embarrassing rapid response account in the history of social media. 

Shhh. Let them cook. 

Doubtful. Remember, this is the party of Karine Jean-Pierre and DEI. As long as the person who posted the chart checks the right 'diversity' boxes, their job is safe. 

They might even get a promotion for getting people to pay attention to the account for once. 

Whew. We knew that DEI was a toxic poison that rots minds, but now it looks like the brain worms have nothing left to eat.

We hope The Democrats keep posting, though (and not deleting until it's WAY too late). 

They're the best free advertising for the Trump administration and Republican candidates in the midterms that any conservative campaign manager could ever hope for.

