OOF! The Democrats Achieve a MASSIVE Faceplant With Inflation Chart Showing 'Trump's America'

The Democrats are getting increasingly desperate because nothing they have tried in the first six months of the Trump administration has worked. They tried swearing a lot, they tried having margaritas with illegal immigrant gang members, they tried encouraging their supporters to get violent, they tried nominating Communists for elected office, and yet, their approval is below 20 percent and still dropping.

Shocking!

Even their recent screeching to 'Release the Epstein files' hasn't gained them any traction because it is obvious to everyone that they don't really care about the victims; they just thought they could use it as a wedge issue and a cudgel against Trump. (See four years of Biden doing nothing and Democrats saying nothing about Epstein.)

When you're as desperate as they are, you're likely to try anything. And when you are likely to try anything, the chances are pretty high that you will say something galactically stupid.

This evening, Democrats didn't just achieve 'galactically stupid,' they may have performed the biggest face plant since Joe Biden charged into battle against an inert, stationary sandbag.

Here are The Democrats giving the economy a whirl and trying to gloat over inflation in 'Trump's America.'

After this post was up for THREE HOURS, they finally deleted it.

But don't worry. The Internet is forever, and we got it.





We recently wrote that Gavin Newsom's X account may be managed by a prepubescent dweeb of an intern.

But if that's who's running his account, we can't imagine who is running The Democrats' account. Even Harry and Lloyd from Dumb and Dumber weren't this stupid.

Fortunately, many users on X noticed the key little detail about this chart and were happy to point it out to them.

We almost can't believe it ourselves. We knew they were morons, but even we didn't suspect they had achieved full Idiocracy.

Yes. I labeled it for you so people understand your graph better. pic.twitter.com/KXGqWDl6bJ — Magills (@magills_) July 24, 2025

So helpful, even a caveman could understand it.

But no one ever accused the Democrats of being as intelligent as cavemen.

Guys, I don’t think this chart is communicating the message you want communicated. https://t.co/u445pWrh47 — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) July 24, 2025

They must really hate Biden to have posted such clear evidence of his dumpster fire (p)residency.

My God in heaven, this is a real tweet. I’m not so sure they understand what this graph is showing. https://t.co/j88xFjmTe9 — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) July 24, 2025

You are free advertising for school choice. pic.twitter.com/25Gl4s2cTs — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 25, 2025

It's too bad that X doesn't allow anyone to see 'likes' anymore. We're certain that Randi Weingarten and Becky Pringle both LOVED that chart.

This might be the biggest dunk on themselves that I’ve ever seen by a political party….



Trump wasn’t president when these increases happened. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 24, 2025

This might be my favorite tweet ever. — Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) July 24, 2025

LOL. We get it. We totally get it.

Even Hakeem Jeffries and his tiny baseball bat were embarrassed.

Tell me, did you stop counting the rakes you stepped on before you passed out from the trauma? — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) July 24, 2025

There's stepping on rakes, and then there's walking directly in front of a moving combine harvester.

The Democrats did the latter.

They're all in a meeting room right now carefully studying this graph on a big screen... trying to figure out why we're laughing at them. pic.twitter.com/lM57rQK4iQ — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 (@2CynicAl65) July 24, 2025

LOL.

That's the even more hilarious part. They not only posted it, but it took them SEVERAL HOURS before they realized how badly they screwed up.

Posts like these make a lot more sense when you remember this… 🤡 https://t.co/bKGcnjzzNa pic.twitter.com/ICw1ADqBiP — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) July 24, 2025

Wow. Yes, it all does make a lot more sense now. @KamalaHQ was easily the worst, most embarrassing rapid response account in the history of social media.

It's impossible to overstate how incompetent Democrats are. They can't even read a chart properly. https://t.co/Y3AiMWBbFj — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) July 24, 2025

Who wants to tell them? pic.twitter.com/tn8Ypl2Hri — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 24, 2025

Shhh. Let them cook.

lol they accidentally posted a graph of Biden destroying the economy. Somebody’s gettin fired https://t.co/5PQ0MSyi7S — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 24, 2025

Doubtful. Remember, this is the party of Karine Jean-Pierre and DEI. As long as the person who posted the chart checks the right 'diversity' boxes, their job is safe.

They might even get a promotion for getting people to pay attention to the account for once.

Democrats have spent so many years promoting DEI morons in their Party, they’ll now post a chart CLEARLY showing Joe Biden blew up grocery prices and think it’s a dunk on Trump. https://t.co/652UPZVzgw — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) July 24, 2025

Whew. We knew that DEI was a toxic poison that rots minds, but now it looks like the brain worms have nothing left to eat.

We hope The Democrats keep posting, though (and not deleting until it's WAY too late).

They're the best free advertising for the Trump administration and Republican candidates in the midterms that any conservative campaign manager could ever hope for.

