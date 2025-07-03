NAP TIME: Hakeem Jeffries Puts Dems to Sleep While He Whines About the...
The 'Gender-Affirming Care' Bubble Has Burst
Teetering Tater: Brian Stelter Melts Down Over Paramount/CBS News Paying Out Millions to...
Etsy Threatened With Boycott for Alligator Alcatraz Merchandise; Woman Threatens Assault
G/O Media Sells Off Its Woke Video Game Site in Fire Sale
Daily Mail: Boulder Terror Suspect's Wife Struggles With Modesty In ICE Detention
The Lincoln Project Says That Everything Donald Trump Touches Dies
Double-Dose of Dem Delusion: Jim Acosta and James Carville Claim Trump Is Planning...
Fr. James Martin Scolds Trump Administration, Compares Alligator Alcatraz to Japanese Inte...
Three Days of No Work: Democrats Are Protesting Employers by Launching ‘The People’s...

SWING AND A MISS! Hakeem Jeffries Generates a Meme Storm Trying to Look Tough With a Baseball Bat

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:00 AM on July 03, 2025
Meme

The Democrats really are just overgrown theater kids. No matter how cringeworthy their last stunt was, rest assured that they will find a new stunt that will make everyone wince even harder with embarrassment. 

As President Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill' returned to the House of Representatives last night, the House Minority Leader, Hakeem Jeffries, needed to try something to make himself look tough in his opposition to the bill (even though he has no power to stop it if Republicans hold together). 

This is Jeffries, on Instagram, 'looking tough': 

Yes. You can say it. We're all thinking it. 

These are not serious people. 

First of all, did he steal that bat from a Little League team in the DC area? It's TINY. 

That's another good question about this photo. 

What exactly was Jeffries planning on doing with his munchkin bat? Kneecap Speaker Mike Johnson? 

Democrats have rebranded themselves as the party of political violence, so we guess that fits. 

Grateful Calvin
Oops. 

Unfortunately for Jeffries, Democrats also suck at baseball, which Senator Eric Schmitt was quick to point out. 

Republicans have won the Congressional Baseball Game five years in a row. Not only that, it hasn't been close. The scores in the past four games have been 10-0, 16-6, 31-11 (THIRTY-ONE?), and, most recently, 13-2 in 2025. 

But the real failure on Jeffries' part is the same failure Democrats keep repeating every chance they get: Giving meme fodder to everyone on X. 

This is where it became truly hilarious. Here are some of our favorites: 

HA. Straight out of Looney Tunes.

Ahem. That's about all we're going to say about the latest horrifically ugly statue in New York City. 

Juuuust a bit outside, President Trump. LOL. 

Oh, no! 

It was so bad, even people on the far left were laughing at the cringe. 

At least Jeffries' photo did inspire a nice tribute poem, akin to Casey at the Bat. 

Outstanding. 

HAHAHA.

Ironically, the photo would have been less embarrassing if Jeffries HAD been holding a Wiffle ball bat. It still would have been bad, but at least then we would know that he was capable of poking fun at himself. 

Spray some of Trump's new fragrance on him. It must make Democrats react like vampires to Holy Water. 

We're not sure what you could trade that card for. 

Maybe a James T. Hodgkinson rookie card. 

And he still wouldn't make it off the bench. Not unless the league has one of those 'everyone has to play' rules. 

If he were holding a mop, at least then he might be capable of doing something useful for once. 

Like walking behind Joe Biden to clean up the mess.

LOL. For those who don't know, just Google Eddie Gaedel

His grip on the bat reminds us of a limp-wristed handshake. (It would be even funnier if it turns out that Jeffries is left-handed.)

Harry Sisson looks downright macho next to Jeffries. 

Barack Obama was no great shakes at this either. Remember his awful first pitch while wearing mom jeans

He reminds us of how Quint described a shark's eyes in the movie Jaws

Y’know, the thing about a shark, he’s got lifeless eyes, black eyes, like a doll’s eyes.

Almost as if there is no soul behind them. 

Never underestimate Democrats' ability to make us all die of secondhand embarrassment. 

We can't wait until Independence Day tomorrow, when Hakeem Jeffries, Chuck Schumer, Kathy Hochul, and other Democrats try to show us how 'American' they are ... by posting pictures of uncooked burgers on an unlit grill.

The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

