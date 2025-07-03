SWING AND A MISS! Hakeem Jeffries Generates a Meme Storm Trying to Look Tough With a Baseball Bat

The Democrats really are just overgrown theater kids. No matter how cringeworthy their last stunt was, rest assured that they will find a new stunt that will make everyone wince even harder with embarrassment.

As President Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill' returned to the House of Representatives last night, the House Minority Leader, Hakeem Jeffries, needed to try something to make himself look tough in his opposition to the bill (even though he has no power to stop it if Republicans hold together).

This is Jeffries, on Instagram, 'looking tough':

Hakeem Jeffries posts pic of him holding a baseball bat with the caption: "House Democrats will keep the pressure on Trump's One Big Ugly Bill 💪" pic.twitter.com/RaXfA6Ow7Z — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) July 2, 2025

Yes. You can say it. We're all thinking it.

These are not serious people.

First of all, did he steal that bat from a Little League team in the DC area? It's TINY.

Is he like 5’2”? — Vince 🇺🇸 (@VGmt0800) July 2, 2025

He looks 2 feet tall....seems like a threat of violence, no? — Matt Hay (@MattAHay) July 2, 2025

That's another good question about this photo.

What exactly was Jeffries planning on doing with his munchkin bat? Kneecap Speaker Mike Johnson?

I guess, 'union thug,' is a vibe choice. https://t.co/weNIvNs0C6 — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) July 2, 2025

Democrats have rebranded themselves as the party of political violence, so we guess that fits.

Oops.

Unfortunately for Jeffries, Democrats also suck at baseball, which Senator Eric Schmitt was quick to point out.

Republicans have won the Congressional Baseball Game five years in a row. Not only that, it hasn't been close. The scores in the past four games have been 10-0, 16-6, 31-11 (THIRTY-ONE?), and, most recently, 13-2 in 2025.

But the real failure on Jeffries' part is the same failure Democrats keep repeating every chance they get: Giving meme fodder to everyone on X.

This is where it became truly hilarious. Here are some of our favorites:

HA. Straight out of Looney Tunes.

Ahem. That's about all we're going to say about the latest horrifically ugly statue in New York City.

Juuuust a bit outside, President Trump. LOL.

It brings me no joy to report that Derek Jeter is dying of AIDS pic.twitter.com/69ohOTMNBX — Magills (@magills_) July 2, 2025

Oh, no!

It was so bad, even people on the far left were laughing at the cringe.

At least Jeffries' photo did inspire a nice tribute poem, akin to Casey at the Bat.

Oh, somewhere in the Congress halls

The bills are taking shape

The votes are cast, the laws are passed

Across our great landscape

And one side is rejoicing

Their legislative success

But there is no joy for Hakeem

His party is a mess pic.twitter.com/mIw6U1U9HY — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) July 3, 2025

Outstanding.

HAHAHA.

Ironically, the photo would have been less embarrassing if Jeffries HAD been holding a Wiffle ball bat. It still would have been bad, but at least then we would know that he was capable of poking fun at himself.

OK but how do I get him to leave? pic.twitter.com/itS7ZtJBKD — Haikus From Underground (@HaikusFromUnder) July 2, 2025

Spray some of Trump's new fragrance on him. It must make Democrats react like vampires to Holy Water.

We're not sure what you could trade that card for.

Maybe a James T. Hodgkinson rookie card.

And he still wouldn't make it off the bench. Not unless the league has one of those 'everyone has to play' rules.

If he were holding a mop, at least then he might be capable of doing something useful for once.

Like walking behind Joe Biden to clean up the mess.

Bonus points if you know who the baseball player is. pic.twitter.com/4HFTAN7ode — Department of Distraction (@MajorDst) July 2, 2025

LOL. For those who don't know, just Google Eddie Gaedel.

That clown never played a competitive sport in his entire life. — Based Baker 🇺🇸🇺🇸 DOGE = Fail. (@BasedGamerFL) July 2, 2025

Looks like he knows baseball like Schumer knows grilling burgers https://t.co/GxSm2D1eL6 — Ross (@Ross013056) July 2, 2025

His grip on the bat reminds us of a limp-wristed handshake. (It would be even funnier if it turns out that Jeffries is left-handed.)

Not a drop of testosterone — John Schmidlein (@schmidlein85) July 2, 2025

Harry Sisson looks downright macho next to Jeffries.

Temu Obama.... — Toecutta (@Toecutta1) July 3, 2025

Barack Obama was no great shakes at this either. Remember his awful first pitch while wearing mom jeans?

It’s in the eyes, folks. I’ve never been more convinced of it in my life. Always thought it was a poetic saying. Look at the well of emptiness. 👀 — jill (@jkgroves) July 2, 2025

He reminds us of how Quint described a shark's eyes in the movie Jaws:

Y’know, the thing about a shark, he’s got lifeless eyes, black eyes, like a doll’s eyes.

Almost as if there is no soul behind them.

I didn’t think it was possible for him to be even more pathetic. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) July 3, 2025

Never underestimate Democrats' ability to make us all die of secondhand embarrassment.

We can't wait until Independence Day tomorrow, when Hakeem Jeffries, Chuck Schumer, Kathy Hochul, and other Democrats try to show us how 'American' they are ... by posting pictures of uncooked burgers on an unlit grill.