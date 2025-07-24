You Missed Some Details: Greasy Gavin Newsom's Attempt to Dunk on Donald Trump Backfires BIGLY

To anyone who has been paying attention, it has been pretty obvious for a while that the @GovPressOffice account for California Governor Gavin Newsom is being run by an intern who has no idea how social media works. The account routinely gets ratioed on X, for instance, when it tried to make excuses for Newsom attending a fundraiser at his winery during the recent Los Angeles riots and violence against federal law enforcement agents.

But we are beginning to believe that Newsom's personal X account, @GavinNewsom, is being run by the same (or an equally clueless) intern.

At least we hope so. Because if Newsom is writing some of these X posts himself, the excessive hair product he slathers on his head might be eating into his brain.

Yesterday, Newsom tried to dunk on President Trump, citing a Fox News article labeling Tulsi Gabbard's damning evidence against the Obama administration a 'distraction.'

When you’ve even lost Fox News… pic.twitter.com/lX2sqNlyje — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 23, 2025

Wow, that sounds bad, doesn't it? Not that any conservatives truly believe that FNC is a conservative media outlet, but the left likes to pretend they are, so if they're calling it a distraction, it must be, right?

Except there's just one small problem. Newsom failed to include a pretty salient detail in the screenshot he posted.

this was written by ***Ned Price***



notice how the screenshot cut off the author https://t.co/3QegWvxAaX pic.twitter.com/Qlh1ejE8OL — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) July 24, 2025

Oh, so it's an op-ed, not a news article.

But who is Ned Price, you ask?

Missing context. This is an opinion piece written by Ned Price a former senior Biden administration official. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) July 24, 2025

Whoopsies!

That seems pretty important. We wonder why Newsom cropped that out.

HAHAHAHAHA.

Not just a Biden staffer, but a Biden spokesman. And before that, he worked for the Obama administration in the CIA and on the National Security Council.

We're shocked -- SHOCKED -- that Mr. Price would have a negative view of Gabbard's evidence, which directly implicates Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden ... and himself!

Same old tricks. Ask yourself..why crop out OPINION piece author. Then 👀 who it is. Ask yourself whybis he trying to discredit the DNI vs disputing the allegations? Why try to make it about Tulsi vs the irrefutable info she is declassifying and releasing? https://t.co/Ma4G4Nf9ZY pic.twitter.com/Fsi8JDpTjt — GalwayGirl (@Jadegreen14541) July 24, 2025

A disgruntled former Obama and Biden flack, no less!

Here's the part greasy Gavin didn't feel compelled to include from the end of that story: https://t.co/1jdOemE11y pic.twitter.com/qrKp2F1dVc — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) July 24, 2025

LOL. 'Greasy Gavin.' We love that.

But we get why Newsom might have gotten confused. After all, he is used to monolithic media outlets like MSNBC and The Los Angeles Times, which only permit opinion articles from one side of the aisle.

It must be totally alien to him that Fox News would let someone from the left pen an op-ed for their website.

It’s an opinion piece from a network with actual differing opinions. https://t.co/pOMn9XTuPe — PrinterGoBrrr (@BrrrPrinter) July 24, 2025

Diff ... er ... ing ... opin ...ions?

What the heck are those?

Newsom has never seen anything like that in his protected life inside the liberal media bubble.

Hey dude, I live in the state of California and cannot stand you, you know that we pay close attention to everything, including the word “opinion “on the bottom of this headline https://t.co/UJIEcUvs09 — Joel C (@fuckuberandlyft) July 24, 2025

There are only two options here. First, Newsom knew that it was an opinion piece from a Biden official, and he tried to hide that, which is embarrassingly incompetent.

But even worse, he didn't know that Price wrote the op-ed and truly thought he had something here, which is quite simply disqualifying.

Gavin Newsom’s entire persona is based on lies and deception



I don’t we’ve ever experienced a political entity that matches his level of shameless deviousness



Here he makes sure to cut off the name of the author who just happens to be a former intelligence official https://t.co/wbyyqsSUNV — Davey Jones (@TitusXpullo) July 24, 2025

It's not just that he constantly lies, but also the fact that -- even with all of the practice he's had -- he's just so mind-numbingly BAD at it.

When you’ve lost ConsumerAffairs pic.twitter.com/7GUILa5Uy9 — Jimmy crack corn 🇺🇸 (@JimCorn1776) July 23, 2025

OOF!

We can assure everyone, including Newsom, that the article from Consumer Affairs, published just last November, is NOT an opinion piece and was NOT written by a Trump administration spokesperson.

Despite his complete failure as a governor (not to mention a mayor before that), Newsom still excels at one thing:

One-way U-Haul rentals.

It's an opinion piece from a democrat you idiot. Get this 12 year old girl off your page newsom https://t.co/oJS0uEaeMC — Maverick (@Goose717) July 24, 2025

As we noted above, Newsom's account being run by a pre-teen is the best-case scenario here.

We're not sure if he still believes he can win the presidential election in 2028 (he can't), but if he wants to give it a shot (he shouldn't), he (or his intern) had better rethink his entire social media content strategy.

Right now, Gavin Newsom is about as embarrassing as the 'Biden's Wins' account.

Err ... we mean the 'Kamala's Wins' account.

Oops. They're now the 'Democrat Wins' account.

Well, you get the idea. And Newsom is just as bad at this as they are.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

