Damning New Tulsi Russia Docs Pin Obama As Russia Hoax Ringleader

Tulsi Gabbard Joined Karoline Leavitt at the WH Briefing and Holy Smokes (Paging Clinton and Obama!)

Doug P. | 3:00 PM on July 23, 2025
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard joined White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt at today's briefing as a follow-up to documents that have been previously released (with more that came out this morning). 

We'll start with Gabbard explaining that Vladimir Putin thought a Hillary Clinton win in 2016 was likely but he withheld what Russia had on her for later use, but that never happened because she lost: 

Here's the rest of that post from @nicksortor: 

"This included possible criminal acts, like secret meetings with multiple organizations. In exchange for supporting secretary Clinton's campaign for the presidency, significant increases in financing from the state department. 

"They also had documents that showed the patronage of the state department, to state department employees who would support Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign." 

"There were a high-level DNC emails that detailed evidence of Hillary's psycho emotional problems, fits of anger, aggression, cheerfulness, and that secretary Clinton was allegedly on a regiment of heavy tranquilizers."

As for Barack Obama, who Gabbard says orchestrated the whole thing, he might be lawyering up before too long: 

Uh oh. 

"The evidence we've found and released directly point to President Obama LEADING the manufacturing of this intelligence assessment [of Trump-Russia]."

Like we always say, if you want to know what the Democrats are up to just pay attention to what they're accusing Trump and the Republicans of doing. 

Here's the full clip of Gabbard laying out the case that the Dems' "Russiagate" narrative was trumped-up BS. 

Where will this all lead? Stay tuned!

