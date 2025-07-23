Tulsi Gabbard Joined Karoline Leavitt at the WH Briefing and Holy Smokes (Paging Clinton and Obama!)

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard joined White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt at today's briefing as a follow-up to documents that have been previously released (with more that came out this morning).

We'll start with Gabbard explaining that Vladimir Putin thought a Hillary Clinton win in 2016 was likely but he withheld what Russia had on her for later use, but that never happened because she lost:

🚨 BREAKING: Tulsi Gabbard EXPOSES Obama for COVERING UP the blackmail Putin had on Hillary Clinton, which Putin planned on using after her "likely victory"



Putin had evidence of CRIMINAL ACTS by Hillary, and blatant CORRUPTION.



TIME TO LOCK HILLARY UP TOO!



"This included… pic.twitter.com/wVKlS7K7BQ — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 23, 2025

Here's the rest of that post from @nicksortor:

"This included possible criminal acts, like secret meetings with multiple organizations. In exchange for supporting secretary Clinton's campaign for the presidency, significant increases in financing from the state department. "They also had documents that showed the patronage of the state department, to state department employees who would support Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign." "There were a high-level DNC emails that detailed evidence of Hillary's psycho emotional problems, fits of anger, aggression, cheerfulness, and that secretary Clinton was allegedly on a regiment of heavy tranquilizers."

As for Barack Obama, who Gabbard says orchestrated the whole thing, he might be lawyering up before too long:

“Are you referring former President Obama to the DOJ for criminal implications?”



TULSI GABBARD: "Correct!" pic.twitter.com/W7ZzAQ8vyD — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 23, 2025

Uh oh.

🚨 HOLY. SMOKES. A political nuke just went off in the White House briefing room.



REPORTER: Are you referring former President Obama to the DOJ for criminal implications?



DNI TULSI GABBARD: "Correct."



"The evidence we've found and released directly point to President Obama… pic.twitter.com/byO3tDNPpw — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 23, 2025

"The evidence we've found and released directly point to President Obama LEADING the manufacturing of this intelligence assessment [of Trump-Russia]." Tulsi Gabbard says there is irrefutable evidence that Obama and the intelligence agencies made up the Russia hoax after the 2016 election. pic.twitter.com/YX33ewqcLm — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 23, 2025

Like we always say, if you want to know what the Democrats are up to just pay attention to what they're accusing Trump and the Republicans of doing. Here's the full clip of Gabbard laying out the case that the Dems' "Russiagate" narrative was trumped-up BS. WATCH IN FULL: @DNIGabbard meticulously outlines the explosive findings of the newly declassified House report exposing the Obama Administration's role in the Russia collusion hoax pic.twitter.com/bRAdxuTSOo — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 23, 2025 Where will this all lead? Stay tuned!

