Tulsi Gabbard Releases MORE on 'Most Egregious Weaponization and Politicization of Intel In US History'

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has recently been releasing material related to Russiagate, and the Democrats have of course been defending Barack Obama and others by attacking the messenger.

Advertisement

This morning Gabbard released a fresh round of material debunking the Left's lies and it starts here:

🧵 New evidence has emerged of the most egregious weaponization and politicization of intelligence in American history. Per President @realDonaldTrump's directive, I have declassified a @HouseIntel oversight majority staff report that exposes how the Obama Administration… pic.twitter.com/0sS4Df8yoI — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) July 23, 2025

Here's the full post from Gabbard:

New evidence has emerged of the most egregious weaponization and politicization of intelligence in American history. Per President @realDonaldTrump's directive, I have declassified a @HouseIntel oversight majority staff report that exposes how the Obama Administration manufactured the January 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment that they knew was false, promoting the LIE that Vladimir Putin and the Russian government helped President Trump win the 2016 election. In doing so, they conspired to subvert the will of the American people, working with their partners in the media to promote the lie, in order to undermine the legitimacy of President Trump, essentially enacting a years-long coup against him. Here are the top Obama Russia Hoax lies debunked by today's release:

The Democrats' "election interference" and "coup" calls were all coming from inside the house.

LIE: Putin and the Russian Government helped Trump win the 2016 election



TRUTH: President Obama, former Director of the CIA John Brennan, and others fabricated the Russia Hoax, suppressed intelligence showing Putin was preparing for a Clinton victory, manufactured findings from… pic.twitter.com/nkaLDMrUSv — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) July 23, 2025

"President Obama, former Director of the CIA John Brennan, and others fabricated the Russia Hoax, suppressed intelligence showing Putin was preparing for a Clinton victory, manufactured findings from shoddy sources, disobeyed IC standards, and knowingly lied to the American people."

All while much of the media helped push the lies.

LIE: The fabricated Steele Dossier was not used as a source in the Obama Administration’s January 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment of the November 2016 election



TRUTH: Not only did CIA Director Brennan, FBI Director Comey, DNI Clapper and others include the Steele Dossier… pic.twitter.com/1927wVPJSK — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) July 23, 2025

It was fabricated, which is exactly why Obama, Brennan and others wanted to use it as their "proof" of collusion.

Advertisement

LIE: The Obama Administration’s January ICA was an independent Intelligence Community product, produced with apolitical analysis.



TRUTH: Obama ordered the Intelligence Community to create an Intelligence Community Assessment they knew was false, promoting a contrived narrative,… pic.twitter.com/DjCA1Ws1It — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) July 23, 2025

"Obama ordered the Intelligence Community to create an Intelligence Community Assessment they knew was false, promoting a contrived narrative, with the intent of undermining the legitimacy and power of a duly elected President of the United States, Donald Trump."

In other words it sounds like Obama wanted an assessment that was about as factual as his "if you like your plan you can keep it" guarantee about Obamacare.

Together, the @ODNIgov records released on Friday, the @TheJusticeDept's June 2018 report known as the “Clinton annex" released earlier this week, and the @HouseIntel oversight report we released today confirm what many Americans have known: The Russia Hoax was a lie that was… — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) July 23, 2025

The conclusion: "The Russia Hoax was a lie that was knowingly created by the Obama Administration to undermine the legitimacy and power of the duly elected President of the United States, Donald Trump."

Advertisement

🚨 DNI Tulsi Gabbard is bringing the receipts on the Russia Collusion Hoax



A now-declassified 2020 House Intelligence Committee report states there was no direct evidence Vladimir Putin wanted to help elect President Trump in 2016. Obama and his admin pushed this hoax forward… pic.twitter.com/UfzeMDoNqQ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 23, 2025

Why would Putin have wanted Trump over the "re-set button" lady who sucked up to him as Obama's Secretary of State?

As hard as the Left tried, the "Russia hoax" stuff failed to keep Trump from defeating Hillary Clinton, so the next time around they tried the most straightforward approach of trying to throw him in prison, and that didn't work either. All while calling Trump the "authoritarian" and a "fascist." The irony and projection are off the charts and people need to be held accountable.

*****

Editor's Note: The Trump administration is exposing Barack Obama and his administration's Russian Collusion Hoax.

Help us continue to report on their blatant corruption and attacks on President Trump. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.