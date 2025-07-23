French Think Air Conditioning Will Zap Them Dead with 'Thermal Shock'—Cue Global Snickerin...
PBS News Was Nice Enough to Point Out They Don't Need Taxpayer Funding...
Brennan's Big Lie: House Intel Report Exposes CIA Director's Deception to Undermine Trump...
Don't Let the Door Hit Ya': NPR Editor-In-Chief Resigns After Recission Funding Cuts
VIP
ABC News Wasn't Feeling Fact-Checky During Story About Hunter Biden's Debate Excuse for...
Bill Kristol Wakes Up From His Apparent Coma to Worry About Accusing a...
Tom Homan Bestows the White House Title of ‘First Drug Addict’ on Illegal...
Alex 'Jose' Padilla Conflates Illegal Aliens and Legal Immigrants and Gets Epically Called...
VIP
'You Should Be Ashamed': Leftist Civil War Ignites as Pod Save America Fires...
Sunny Hostin Invokes U.S. Constitution’s 'Comedy Clause' to Protect Late-Night TV Host Ste...
VIP
When Secretary Hegseth Promotes a Woman, the Media Demotes the Story
The Entire Anti-Trump Narrative Surrounding Colbert's Ouster Just Got Blown Out of the...
Pam Bondi’s Bold Checkmate: Firing Rogue Judges’ Pick to Protect Alina Habba
Cussing and Fussing: Dems and the Party’s Alleged Comedians Drop More F-Bombs as...

Tulsi Gabbard Releases MORE on 'Most Egregious Weaponization and Politicization of Intel In US History'

Doug P. | 10:40 AM on July 23, 2025
White House

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has recently been releasing material related to Russiagate, and the Democrats have of course been defending Barack Obama and others by attacking the messenger

Advertisement

This morning Gabbard released a fresh round of material debunking the Left's lies and it starts here: 

Here's the full post from Gabbard:

New evidence has emerged of the most egregious weaponization and politicization of intelligence in American history. Per President @realDonaldTrump's directive, I have declassified a @HouseIntel oversight majority staff report that exposes how the Obama Administration manufactured the January 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment that they knew was false, promoting the LIE that Vladimir Putin and the Russian government helped President Trump win the 2016 election. 

In doing so, they conspired to subvert the will of the American people, working with their partners in the media to promote the lie, in order to undermine the legitimacy of President Trump, essentially enacting a years-long coup against him. 

Here are the top Obama Russia Hoax lies debunked by today's release:

Recommended

Bill Kristol Wakes Up From His Apparent Coma to Worry About Accusing a Former President of Treason
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

The Democrats' "election interference" and "coup" calls were all coming from inside the house. 

"President Obama, former Director of the CIA John Brennan, and others fabricated the Russia Hoax, suppressed intelligence showing Putin was preparing for a Clinton victory, manufactured findings from shoddy sources, disobeyed IC standards, and knowingly lied to the American people."

All while much of the media helped push the lies.

It was fabricated, which is exactly why Obama, Brennan and others wanted to use it as their "proof" of collusion.

Advertisement

"Obama ordered the Intelligence Community to create an Intelligence Community Assessment they knew was false, promoting a contrived narrative, with the intent of undermining the legitimacy and power of a duly elected President of the United States, Donald Trump."

In other words it sounds like Obama wanted an assessment that was about as factual as his "if you like your plan you can keep it" guarantee about Obamacare. 

The conclusion: "The Russia Hoax was a lie that was knowingly created by the Obama Administration to undermine the legitimacy and power of the duly elected President of the United States, Donald Trump."

Advertisement

Why would Putin have wanted Trump over the "re-set button" lady who sucked up to him as Obama's Secretary of State?

As hard as the Left tried, the "Russia hoax" stuff failed to keep Trump from defeating Hillary Clinton, so the next time around they tried the most straightforward approach of trying to throw him in prison, and that didn't work either. All while calling Trump the "authoritarian" and a "fascist." The irony and projection are off the charts and people need to be held accountable. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Trump administration is exposing Barack Obama and his administration's Russian Collusion Hoax.

Help us continue to report on their blatant corruption and attacks on President Trump. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bill Kristol Wakes Up From His Apparent Coma to Worry About Accusing a Former President of Treason
Grateful Calvin
French Think Air Conditioning Will Zap Them Dead with 'Thermal Shock'—Cue Global Snickering
justmindy
PBS News Was Nice Enough to Point Out They Don't Need Taxpayer Funding Anyway
Doug P.
Brennan's Big Lie: House Intel Report Exposes CIA Director's Deception to Undermine Trump in 2016
justmindy
Don't Let the Door Hit Ya': NPR Editor-In-Chief Resigns After Recission Funding Cuts
Grateful Calvin
Alex 'Jose' Padilla Conflates Illegal Aliens and Legal Immigrants and Gets Epically Called Out (WATCH)
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Bill Kristol Wakes Up From His Apparent Coma to Worry About Accusing a Former President of Treason Grateful Calvin
Advertisement