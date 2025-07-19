Flashback: Mark Cuban Calls Trump a Ham Sandwich When Comparing Intelligence
VIP
Why Dems Are Really Upset Over Colbert's Canceling
Sen. Alex Padilla Thought a Judge Had Ordered an End to ICE’s Racial...
VIP
The 'Good Trouble Lives On' Protests Drew a Certain Demographic
Despicable UNRWA Continues Parroting Hamas LIES About Children Dying In Gaza
Jamie Lee Curtis on Colbert Cancellation: ‘We Will Just Get Louder’
Elizabeth Warren Cosplays As Columbo to 'Investigate' Paramount/CBS Over Colbert Firing
Isaac Hayes III Makes Horrifying Allegations About Scientology and His Father’s Departure...
Brian Stelter Says There's a Feeling Inside the WSJ They Made an Act...
BioMedCentral Removes Surgeon From Editorial Board After He Questioned Unqualified DEI Hir...
VIP
Former NPR Chief Defends Fellow Democrat Colbert Saying He’s 'Bipartisan' and 'Speaks Trut...
As Netflix Revives Eco-Propaganda With Live-Action 'Captain Planet,' Here's How BAD the An...
Sen. Chris Murphy Warns We Are on the Precipice of Entering a Censorship...
Matt Taibbi Asks for NPR's Most Ridiculous Stories and the Replies Are a...

You Mad, Bro? Mark Warner Attacks Tulsi Gabbard Over Damning Obama Russiagate Doc Dump

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 10:00 PM on July 19, 2025
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Yesterday, DNI head Tulsi Gabbard blew open the 'Russian Collusion' hoax like a stick of dynamite: Barack Obama and his allies worked behind the scenes to stage a coup of the duly-elected President Trump. She dumped all the documents, which we told you about here, and this writer is sure more than a few sphincters in D.C. puckered at the news.

Advertisement

One of those appears to be Mark Warner, who is not only continuing to lie about Russian collusion (more on that in a second), but is attacking Tulsi Gabbard:

Really, Mark?

Here's more from The Hill:

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, on Friday bashed Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

'Tulsi Gabbard is not competent to be the director of national intelligence,' he told moderator Peter Baker at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado. 'I believe she is trying to politicize the workforce and work product, and that makes America less safe.'

His comments came just before Gabbard released a Friday report alleging that Obama-era officials engaged in a “treasonous conspiracy” to alter intelligence regarding Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

What Warner means is 'Gabbard is doing the job we wouldn't do.'

Case in point:

The post reads:

It seems DNI Gabbard is unaware that the years-long Russia investigation carried out by the Senate Intelligence Committee reaffirmed that ‘the Russian government directed extensive activity against U.S. election infrastructure’ ahead of the 2016 election, and that it ‘used social media to conduct an information warfare campaign’ in order to benefit Donald Trump. This conclusion was supported on a unanimous basis by every single Democrat and Republican on the committee. (1/2)

Recommended

Isaac Hayes III Makes Horrifying Allegations About Scientology and His Father’s Departure From South Park
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

And there's more:

It is sadly not surprising that DNI Gabbard, who promised to depoliticize the intelligence community, is once again weaponizing her position to amplify the president’s election conspiracy theories. It is appalling to hear DNI Gabbard accuse her own IC workforce of committing a ‘treasonous conspiracy’ when she was unwilling to label Edward Snowden a traitor. (2/2)

So, in other words, the Democrats investigated themselves and found they did nothing wrong.

If the Senate Intelligence Committee really looked into this, how did they miss all the documents Gabbard released?

Answer: because they didn't look for them.

Harsh, but fair.

That (D)epends on the woman.

It is not.

Yes, she is.

Advertisement

A very unfunny joke.

Take all the seats, Mark!

As someone pointed out, why is Warner attacking Tulsi Gabbard instead of being rightly outraged at Barack Obama for trying to undermine American democracy?

We all know why.

They don't care about democracy when Democrats lose.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BARACK OBAMA DONALD TRUMP MARK WARNER RUSSIA TULSI GABBARD

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Isaac Hayes III Makes Horrifying Allegations About Scientology and His Father’s Departure From South Park
Aaron Walker
Sen. Alex Padilla Thought a Judge Had Ordered an End to ICE’s Racial Profiling
Brett T.
Matt Taibbi Asks for NPR's Most Ridiculous Stories and the Replies Are a Slice of Fried Gold
Amy Curtis
Flashback: Mark Cuban Calls Trump a Ham Sandwich When Comparing Intelligence
Brett T.
BioMedCentral Removes Surgeon From Editorial Board After He Questioned Unqualified DEI Hire (THREAD)
Amy Curtis
Elizabeth Warren Cosplays As Columbo to 'Investigate' Paramount/CBS Over Colbert Firing
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Isaac Hayes III Makes Horrifying Allegations About Scientology and His Father’s Departure From South Park Aaron Walker
Advertisement