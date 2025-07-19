You Mad, Bro? Mark Warner Attacks Tulsi Gabbard Over Damning Obama Russiagate Doc Dump

Yesterday, DNI head Tulsi Gabbard blew open the 'Russian Collusion' hoax like a stick of dynamite: Barack Obama and his allies worked behind the scenes to stage a coup of the duly-elected President Trump. She dumped all the documents, which we told you about here, and this writer is sure more than a few sphincters in D.C. puckered at the news.

One of those appears to be Mark Warner, who is not only continuing to lie about Russian collusion (more on that in a second), but is attacking Tulsi Gabbard:

Senator Mark Warner says Tulsi Gabbard is "not competent" https://t.co/mqdqFhw5OM — The Hill (@thehill) July 19, 2025

Really, Mark?

Here's more from The Hill:

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, on Friday bashed Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. 'Tulsi Gabbard is not competent to be the director of national intelligence,' he told moderator Peter Baker at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado. 'I believe she is trying to politicize the workforce and work product, and that makes America less safe.' His comments came just before Gabbard released a Friday report alleging that Obama-era officials engaged in a “treasonous conspiracy” to alter intelligence regarding Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

What Warner means is 'Gabbard is doing the job we wouldn't do.'

Case in point:

It seems DNI Gabbard is unaware that the years-long Russia investigation carried out by the Senate Intelligence Committee reaffirmed that ‘the Russian government directed extensive activity against U.S. election infrastructure’ ahead of the 2016 election, and that it ‘used social… — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) July 18, 2025

The post reads:

It seems DNI Gabbard is unaware that the years-long Russia investigation carried out by the Senate Intelligence Committee reaffirmed that ‘the Russian government directed extensive activity against U.S. election infrastructure’ ahead of the 2016 election, and that it ‘used social media to conduct an information warfare campaign’ in order to benefit Donald Trump. This conclusion was supported on a unanimous basis by every single Democrat and Republican on the committee. (1/2)

And there's more:

It is sadly not surprising that DNI Gabbard, who promised to depoliticize the intelligence community, is once again weaponizing her position to amplify the president’s election conspiracy theories. It is appalling to hear DNI Gabbard accuse her own IC workforce of committing a ‘treasonous conspiracy’ when she was unwilling to label Edward Snowden a traitor. (2/2)

So, in other words, the Democrats investigated themselves and found they did nothing wrong.

If the Senate Intelligence Committee really looked into this, how did they miss all the documents Gabbard released?

Answer: because they didn't look for them.

Tulsi Gabbard takes s***s that are more competent than Mark Warner. — Birdie (@LilBirdie210) July 19, 2025

Harsh, but fair.

I thought the rules were that no one can criticize a woman or a military veteran lest they be labeled misogynistic, unpatriotic, and a "threat to muh democracy" 🫣 — GiGi (@ChristySimm23) July 19, 2025

That (D)epends on the woman.

I don't think that's going to fly as an excuse, friend. — Cheryl (@StoreyLine) July 19, 2025

It is not.

Every person in that December 8th meeting needs to be behind bars. Nothing competent about that. In fact, she is a hero for releasing this treasonous information. — 🇺🇲RILLA 🇺🇸 ⚔️ (@Rick_ATL_) July 19, 2025

Yes, she is.

Wow, instead of reporting on the bombshell findings of the Director of National Security, TheHill chooses instead to cite partisan politicians attacking her. The Hill is a joke. — America First red (@PatrickMunson7) July 19, 2025

A very unfunny joke.

Tulsi Gabbard has more competency in her pinky finger than this doofus blowhard will ever have. Take a seat Warner. 🫡🇺🇲 — Tracy (@TracySmithMyers) July 19, 2025

Take all the seats, Mark!

As someone pointed out, why is Warner attacking Tulsi Gabbard instead of being rightly outraged at Barack Obama for trying to undermine American democracy?

We all know why.

They don't care about democracy when Democrats lose.

