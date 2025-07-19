Chris Cillizza Lists All of Trump’s Big Beautiful Wins in July and the...
Documents Show Obama Lied About Peaceful Transition of Power in 2016 WH Meeting with Trump (WATCH)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:15 AM on July 19, 2025
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

On Friday, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released documents that show ‘President Barack Obama and his national security cabinet members manufactured and politicized intelligence to lay the groundwork for what was essentially a year-long coup against President Trump.’ That’s a quote from Gabbard’s X announcement post. We covered all those released documents here. With what we know now, it’s clear that Obama was lying during his Oval Office meeting with Trump in November 2016.

Here it is. (WATCH)

That’s an insult to snakes.

We know Obama’s a liar, but posters are still surprised by how he lied to Trump and the entire world with total ease.

What this man did to usurp the will of the American people was evil.

Commenters are now concerned with whether that evil will be punished or if Obama and his cadre will get away with it.

It was given for years that this is what happened and that Russiagate was an elaborate hoax. Now we have genuine proof. But it’s not a slam dunk until we see Obama and his gang walking into a prison cell.

BARACK OBAMA DONALD TRUMP FAKE NEWS NATIONAL SECURITY RUSSIA TULSI GABBARD

