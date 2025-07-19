Documents Show Obama Lied About Peaceful Transition of Power in 2016 WH Meeting with Trump (WATCH)

On Friday, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released documents that show ‘President Barack Obama and his national security cabinet members manufactured and politicized intelligence to lay the groundwork for what was essentially a year-long coup against President Trump.’ That’s a quote from Gabbard’s X announcement post. We covered all those released documents here. With what we know now, it’s clear that Obama was lying during his Oval Office meeting with Trump in November 2016.

Here it is. (WATCH)

Nov 10, 2016: Obama and Trump meet post-election.



OBAMA: "My number one priority in the coming two months is to try to facilitate a transition that ensures our president-elect is successful."



Very odd way of saying his goal was to subvert the will of the American people. pic.twitter.com/Bguc3Vc1oz — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 19, 2025

If Obama is talking, he is lying. — TanksToTweets (@TanksToTweets) July 19, 2025

That’s an insult to snakes.

We know Obama’s a liar, but posters are still surprised by how he lied to Trump and the entire world with total ease.

Just look at the liar lie. Just look at him. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 19, 2025

The biggest Pinnochio of 2016. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) July 19, 2025

He is REALLY good at it, too. He didn't mean a word of what he was saying. — JD (@NedSmit81243020) July 19, 2025

Looking back at this moment, with the things a know now... That's a wild moment in time — Donald Hensley (@The_realdonnie) July 19, 2025

Truly is. The lies roll off his tongue with such ease. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 19, 2025

Lying for him, is like breathing… — KrisM (@KristinMug77051) July 19, 2025

What this man did to usurp the will of the American people was evil.

Commenters are now concerned with whether that evil will be punished or if Obama and his cadre will get away with it.

The million dollar question is, with what DNI Gabbard has, will anyone face justice, or will we hoop and holler about it for weeks and get the usual goose egg? Nothin. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) July 19, 2025

The cynicism is fully warranted until charges are filed. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 19, 2025

It was given for years that this is what happened and that Russiagate was an elaborate hoax. Now we have genuine proof. But it’s not a slam dunk until we see Obama and his gang walking into a prison cell.

