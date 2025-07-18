BREAKING: Tulsi Gabbard Blows Open Russiagate With Document Dump

As if there hasn’t been enough news in the last 24 hours, we got a huge declassification dump from DNI Tulsi Gabbard:

Advertisement

(We are skipping over a post that says that she is reviewing it right now.)

5/ And Obama is behind it all, ordering assessment before Trump's in office: pic.twitter.com/XWhQiy3Fgi — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) July 18, 2025

7/ Leaks to Post included fake claims that formed false narrative Brennan later inserted into the ICA--that Russia interfered to help Trump. pic.twitter.com/xWS9BYQ4P3 — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) July 18, 2025

Would that be the same articles that won them awards? We haven't had a chance to check...

8/ BUT recall, Obama never received briefing saying that didn't and couldn't happen. pic.twitter.com/ROvXXLwTtD — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) July 18, 2025

8/ BOOM: Whistleblower reveals he was sidelined and objected to findings. pic.twitter.com/5rKsnOJmv5 — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) July 18, 2025

Not all whistleblowers are treated alike.

10/ WHOA! Clapper privately viewed Steele Dossier as "untrustworthy" but went along with it being included! pic.twitter.com/6DBUUuwsbN — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) July 18, 2025

The Steele Dossier was ridiculous. Which is not to say that we didn’t think the public should have seen it. Before it became public, it was being distributed privately to figures such as Nancy Pelosi and John McCain and was generally used to drum up opposition to Trump. The public presumptively deserves to see a document that is that significant—especially in this case, when it was also a ridiculous fever dream that no one should have credited without incredibly strong proof. We had a right to see the idiot document that our elected officials were relying on.

12/ This note is fascinating to me because it reveals that those moving on to do Obama ICA realized what was wanted was a change in findings! pic.twitter.com/uR2Hb09r6q — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) July 18, 2025

14/ This email refers back to Comey's "dissent" that came out of left-field! pic.twitter.com/Xeg5FmzU8C — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) July 18, 2025

16/16 Final thought: Obama, Brennan, Comey, and Clapper did everything they could to cause Americans to have a lack of confidence in 2016 election! Rather than state IC concludes no hacking of election & lack of ability to do. — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) July 18, 2025

More comments:

🚨DNI Tulsi Gabbard declassifies document showing the Obama administration manufactured the bogus Russia Hoax pic.twitter.com/VDlbPiyMLG — TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 18, 2025

BOMBSHELL! Tulsi Gabbard allegedly has revealed that Obama may have forced the IC to make up intelligence about Russia and Trump.



Tick. Tock. pic.twitter.com/qdhbywL7vi — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 18, 2025

🚨 MAJOR BREAKING: New documents from DNI Tulsi Gabbard reveal that the Obama administration "MANUFACTURED and POLITICIZED intelligence" to create the Trump-Russia narrative in the 2016 election



Gabbard has JUST declassified the files, and there is "overwhelming evidence"… pic.twitter.com/MbEZAFVHtk — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 18, 2025

Advertisement

The cut off text:

Gabbard has JUST declassified the files, and there is ‘overwhelming evidence’ showing that Obama and Deep State officials set up the years-long hoax investigation that plagued Trump’s 1st term, per Fox. IT IS TIME TO PUT THEM IN HANDCUFFS.

We have been reliably told that no one is above the law.

🚨 BREAKING: The Obama admin “MANUFACTURED” intelligence to create the Russia collusion hoax in 2016, per new documents declassified by @TulsiGabbard



TIME FOR ARRESTS!



A newly de-classified presidential briefing from Dec. 8, 2016 PROVED Obama knew it was a hoax, but pressed… pic.twitter.com/rfPNSXUcFk — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 18, 2025

The cut off text:

A newly de-classified presidential briefing from Dec. 8, 2016 PROVED Obama knew it was a hoax, but pressed forward with it anyway. The brief read: ‘We assess that Russian and criminal actors did not impact recent US election results by conducting malicious cyber activities against election infrastructure.’ The Obama admin then leaked FALSE, politicized ‘intelligence’ reports to the media in order to create the Russia hoax, which would drag on for YEARS. Obama and his cronies like Clapper, Rice, and Brennan should face Justice. (via Fox News)

This author was one of the early skeptics of the Russian collusion claims. First, the claims that cyber attacks came from a specific country required people to not know how easy it was to fake your location. This author knew from bitter experience how easy it was to fake a location even back in 2016, and anyone who has been bombarded with VPN ads promising to help you fake your location knows this now. And even if it came from Russia, that isn’t the same as saying that it came with the knowledge or approval of the Russian government, just as a hacker in America wouldn’t necessarily be acting on the approval of our government. Obama once said that ‘Not much happens in Russia without Vladimir Putin—which is a ridiculous thing to say about a country of around 150 million people.

Advertisement

Likewise, we remember people saying that they saw Russian in a hacker’s code. This ignores the fact that many people speak Russian who aren’t actually in Russia—especially in former Soviet states, such as Ukraine. And how hard would it be for, say, a Chinese hacker, to insert a little Russian in order to throw people off?

And of course, we saw it result in an unsettling trend of ‘neo-McCarthyism’ which was corrosive in our politics. Simply saying that China was a bigger threat or pointing out how weak the evidence actually was got you labeled a Putin stooge. We would be naïve to think that this fresh evidence would close the chapter on this silliness any time soon, but maybe it will finally be the beginning of the end of it.

RELATED: DEVELOPING: Explosion at Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Training Facility Kills Three (VIDEO)

WSJ Releases Alleged ‘Letter’ From Trump to Epstein. Trump, Vance Respond

BREAKING: An NYT Interview With Biden Just Undermined Thousands of His Late Pardons (A Deep Dive)

Two Women Who Claimed that French President Macron’s Wife Was Born as a Man Just Won a Defamation Case

LAWSPLAINING: Margot Cleveland Suggests That the FBI Has Systematically Violated Defendants’ Rights

‘First Do No Harm:’ Fisking John Oliver on the Transgender/Sports Issue

The Question Isn’t Whether Trump Can Revoke Biden’s Pardons. It’s Whether They Were Issued at all

Advertisement