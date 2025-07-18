Is This Parody? USAToday Columnist Says WSJ Has 'Authentication Procedures' for Stories Li...
MAZE's 'Beautiful 4-Part Story' Might Be the Funniest Thing Colbert Has Ever Inspired
Brit Hume Just Has 2 Words for Scott MacFarlane Who Claimed Trump Assassination...
VIP
Rosanna Arquette Claims The Fact She Uses THIS Emoji Proves She 'Honors Black...
As 'Edgy' As a Butterknife: Axios Goes to Bat for Gavin Newsom's New...
President Trump Scores Another MAJOR Win
Scott Jennings Dumps Ice Bucket of Truth About Trump’s MAGA Base’s Loyalty on...
Just. LOL. Washington Post Actually Debunked The WSJ Right Before They Dropped Their...
MSNBC's Chris Hayes Says the Colbert Cancellation Means America Has Failed the Test...
VIP
Noticias Falsas: Mexican Illegal Alien Charged for Allegedly Creating ICE 'Kidnapping' Hoa...
SHOCKER: Yet ANOTHER Top Biden Official Pleads the Fifth in Probe About Joe's...
DEVELOPING: Explosion at Los Angeles Sheriff's Department Training Facility Kills Three (V...
After The WSJ's FAIL of a Bombshell Trump/Epstein Story, Actual Trump Poems Trend...
Stacey Abrams' Eulogy for the Colbert Show Accidentally Explains Its Cancellation

BREAKING: Tulsi Gabbard Blows Open Russiagate With Document Dump

Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker | 3:30 PM on July 18, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Freed

As if there hasn’t been enough news in the last 24 hours, we got a huge declassification dump from DNI Tulsi Gabbard:

Advertisement

(We are skipping over a post that says that she is reviewing it right now.)

Would that be the same articles that won them awards? We haven't had a chance to check...

Not all whistleblowers are treated alike.

The Steele Dossier was ridiculous. Which is not to say that we didn’t think the public should have seen it. Before it became public, it was being distributed privately to figures such as Nancy Pelosi and John McCain and was generally used to drum up opposition to Trump. The public presumptively deserves to see a document that is that significant—especially in this case, when it was also a ridiculous fever dream that no one should have credited without incredibly strong proof. We had a right to see the idiot document that our elected officials were relying on.

Recommended

MAZE's 'Beautiful 4-Part Story' Might Be the Funniest Thing Colbert Has Ever Inspired
Doug P.
Advertisement

More comments:

Advertisement

The cut off text:

Gabbard has JUST declassified the files, and there is ‘overwhelming evidence’ showing that Obama and Deep State officials set up the years-long hoax investigation that plagued Trump’s 1st term, per Fox.

IT IS TIME TO PUT THEM IN HANDCUFFS.

We have been reliably told that no one is above the law.

The cut off text:

A newly de-classified presidential briefing from Dec. 8, 2016 PROVED Obama knew it was a hoax, but pressed forward with it anyway.

The brief read: ‘We assess that Russian and criminal actors did not impact recent US election results by conducting malicious cyber activities against election infrastructure.’

The Obama admin then leaked FALSE, politicized ‘intelligence’ reports to the media in order to create the Russia hoax, which would drag on for YEARS.

Obama and his cronies like Clapper, Rice, and Brennan should face Justice.

(via Fox News)

This author was one of the early skeptics of the Russian collusion claims. First, the claims that cyber attacks came from a specific country required people to not know how easy it was to fake your location. This author knew from bitter experience how easy it was to fake a location even back in 2016, and anyone who has been bombarded with VPN ads promising to help you fake your location knows this now. And even if it came from Russia, that isn’t the same as saying that it came with the knowledge or approval of the Russian government, just as a hacker in America wouldn’t necessarily be acting on the approval of our government. Obama once said that ‘Not much happens in Russia without Vladimir Putin—which is a ridiculous thing to say about a country of around 150 million people.

Advertisement

Likewise, we remember people saying that they saw Russian in a hacker’s code. This ignores the fact that many people speak Russian who aren’t actually in Russia—especially in former Soviet states, such as Ukraine. And how hard would it be for, say, a Chinese hacker, to insert a little Russian in order to throw people off?

And of course, we saw it result in an unsettling trend of ‘neo-McCarthyism’ which was corrosive in our politics. Simply saying that China was a bigger threat or pointing out how weak the evidence actually was got you labeled a Putin stooge. We would be naïve to think that this fresh evidence would close the chapter on this silliness any time soon, but maybe it will finally be the beginning of the end of it.

RELATED: DEVELOPING: Explosion at Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Training Facility Kills Three (VIDEO)

WSJ Releases Alleged ‘Letter’ From Trump to Epstein. Trump, Vance Respond

BREAKING: An NYT Interview With Biden Just Undermined Thousands of His Late Pardons (A Deep Dive)

Two Women Who Claimed that French President Macron’s Wife Was Born as a Man Just Won a Defamation Case

LAWSPLAINING: Margot Cleveland Suggests That the FBI Has Systematically Violated Defendants’ Rights

‘First Do No Harm:’ Fisking John Oliver on the Transgender/Sports Issue

The Question Isn’t Whether Trump Can Revoke Biden’s Pardons. It’s Whether They Were Issued at all

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

BARACK OBAMA CHINA DONALD TRUMP JAMES COMEY RUSSIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

MAZE's 'Beautiful 4-Part Story' Might Be the Funniest Thing Colbert Has Ever Inspired
Doug P.
Is This Parody? USAToday Columnist Says WSJ Has 'Authentication Procedures' for Stories Like Epstein Note
Amy Curtis
Brit Hume Just Has 2 Words for Scott MacFarlane Who Claimed Trump Assassination Attempt Gave -HIM- PTSD
Sam J.
Scott Jennings Dumps Ice Bucket of Truth About Trump’s MAGA Base’s Loyalty on Dem Strategist’s Head
Warren Squire
AOC Tries Picking Fight with JD Vance After He Calls Trump/Epstein Letter Story BS and WOW, That Was Dumb
Sam J.
Just. LOL. Washington Post Actually Debunked The WSJ Right Before They Dropped Their Trump/Epstein Scoop
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

MAZE's 'Beautiful 4-Part Story' Might Be the Funniest Thing Colbert Has Ever Inspired Doug P.
Advertisement