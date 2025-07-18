DEVELOPING: Explosion at Los Angeles Sheriff's Department Training Facility Kills Three (VIDEO)

President Trump Scores Another MAJOR Win
Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker | 12:50 PM on July 18, 2025
Townhall Media

We first started hearing of this on social media… 

Post continues:

There was some kind of explosion at the facility, possibly involving Bomb Squad members of the LASD, and atleast 3 were killed. It is not known if those killed were Deputies, civilian employees or someone else, however this facility is not open to the public. 

Tragic scenes coming from East LA this morning. We will have more as this develops.

With this follow-up:

And now we are seeing this on Fox News as well:

Post continues:

‘You can see a group gathered there.’

There is reporting that suggests they believe this is an accident.

(We will note that there is a difference between the Los Angeles city and the county.)

On one hand, it might make sense for it to be an accident. This author doesn’t have too much experience with bomb squad training, but if this involved members training to be on the bomb squad as ‘OC Scanner’ suggested, and if they were training with live explosives… then accidents are obviously possible. But that is very obviously speculation.

On the other hand, Newsom and local officials have been quick to minimize the ongoing pro-illegal-immigration violence that has racked this area, so we are not sure we can trust those assessments.

However, following the 24-hour rule may reveal the truth. 

Speaking of Newsom:

The cut off text:

The Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, @Cal_OES, is in contact with the Sheriff’s Department and closely monitoring the situation, and has offered full state assistance.

Emergency officials will provide updates as more information becomes available.

And for one more official response:

Post continues:

Please pray for the families of the sheriff’s deputies killed.

We think that request is quite reasonable, if you are the praying kind.

