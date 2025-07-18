DEVELOPING: Explosion at Los Angeles Sheriff's Department Training Facility Kills Three (VIDEO)

We first started hearing of this on social media…

BREAKING 🚨 🚨#LosAngeles / #California



Atleast 3 people have been killed after some sort of an Explosion at the LA County Sheriffs Department, Special Enforcement Bureau facility in East Los Angeles this morning. There was some kind of explosion at the facility, possibly… pic.twitter.com/xtVNswpekf — OC Scanner 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 (@OC_Scanner) July 18, 2025

Post continues:

There was some kind of explosion at the facility, possibly involving Bomb Squad members of the LASD, and atleast 3 were killed. It is not known if those killed were Deputies, civilian employees or someone else, however this facility is not open to the public. Tragic scenes coming from East LA this morning. We will have more as this develops.

With this follow-up:

BREAKING 🚨 #LosAngeles / #California



OC Scanner can confirm that the 3 deaths are indeed LA County Sheriff’s deputies. A truly tragic morning in LA https://t.co/tzPCbJdwcy — OC Scanner 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 (@OC_Scanner) July 18, 2025

And now we are seeing this on Fox News as well:

JUST IN: Three people are deceased after an apparent explosion at a Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department training facility in East Los Angeles.



"We can now confirm that there are three sheriff's deputies who were k*lled just about an hour ago in this explosion," Fox reported.



"You… pic.twitter.com/bK5Wa9m0ur — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 18, 2025

Post continues:

‘You can see a group gathered there.’

There is reporting that suggests they believe this is an accident.

The three deaths are confirmed to be LA County Sheriff’s Deputies. The FBI Los Angeles office tells us they are now responding to the scene. Initial indications we are being told is this appears to be a terrible accident. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 18, 2025

(We will note that there is a difference between the Los Angeles city and the county.)

On one hand, it might make sense for it to be an accident. This author doesn’t have too much experience with bomb squad training, but if this involved members training to be on the bomb squad as ‘OC Scanner’ suggested, and if they were training with live explosives… then accidents are obviously possible. But that is very obviously speculation.

On the other hand, Newsom and local officials have been quick to minimize the ongoing pro-illegal-immigration violence that has racked this area, so we are not sure we can trust those assessments.

However, following the 24-hour rule may reveal the truth.

Speaking of Newsom:

The Governor has been briefed on the reported explosion at the LA County Sheriff’s Special Operations Bureau in East Los Angeles.



The Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, @Cal_OES, is in contact with the Sheriff’s Department and closely monitoring the situation, and has… https://t.co/l0Egyr2kS1 — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) July 18, 2025

The cut off text:

The Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, @Cal_OES, is in contact with the Sheriff’s Department and closely monitoring the situation, and has offered full state assistance. Emergency officials will provide updates as more information becomes available.

And for one more official response:

I just spoke to @USAttyEssayli about what appears to be a horrific incident that killed at least three at a law enforcement training facility in Los Angeles.



Our federal agents are at the scene and we are working to learn more. Please pray for the families of the sheriff’s… — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) July 18, 2025

Post continues:

Please pray for the families of the sheriff’s deputies killed.

We think that request is quite reasonable, if you are the praying kind.

