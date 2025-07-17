WSJ Releases Alleged ‘Letter’ From Trump to Epstein. Trump, Vance Respond

Today, the Wall Street Journal claimed to publish the contents of a letter allegedly written by President Trump to Jeffrey Epstein to celebrate Epstein’s 50th birthday.

The Wall Street Journal has reviewed a book put together for Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th birthday, as part of that book a letter was submitted by Donald Trump.



Trump’s letter features a drawing of a naked woman and this text which imagines a conversation between Trump and… pic.twitter.com/vGKHHEg3Tm — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 17, 2025

The cut off text is simply ‘Trump’s letter features a drawing of a naked woman and this text which imagines a conversation between Trump and Epstein’ following by a link to the story.

And just so you don’t have to squint, here is his picture:

In an interview with the Journal on Tuesday evening, Trump denied writing the letter or drawing the picture. “This is not me. This is a fake thing. It’s a fake Wall Street Journal story,” he said.



“I never wrote a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women,” he said.… — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 17, 2025

The cut off text:

‘I never wrote a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women,’ he said. ‘It’s not my language. It’s not my words.’ He told the Journal he was preparing to file a lawsuit if it published an article. ‘I’m gonna sue The Wall Street Journal just like I sued everyone else,’ he said.

JUST IN: The Wall Street Journal releases an alleged letter from Donald Trump to Jeffrey Epstein for Epstein's 50th birthday.



President Trump says the letter "is a fake thing," and says he is going to sue the outlet.



The letter allegedly involved a hand-drawn woman with text… pic.twitter.com/67onxsnyBp — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 17, 2025

The cut off text:

The letter allegedly involved a hand-drawn woman with text that read: ‘Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.’ President Trump says the 2003 letter is not from him. ‘This is not me. This is a fake thing. It’s a fake Wall Street Journal story. I never wrote a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women. It’s not my language. It’s not my words.’ ‘I’m gonna sue The Wall Street Journal just like I sued everyone else,’ he said.

Here are Mr. Rugg’s pictures:

Trump was quick to respond furiously on TruthSocial, sort of:

Trump announces on Truth Social that he will be suing: The Wall Street Journal, NewsCorp, and Rupert Murdoch, pic.twitter.com/mGvRokYTWL — Acyn (@Acyn) July 18, 2025

The full text, as ripped directly from TruthSocial, reads as follows:

The Wall Street Journal, and Rupert Murdoch, personally, were warned directly by President Donald J. Trump that the supposed letter they printed by President Trump to Epstein was a FAKE and, if they print it, they will be sued. Mr. Murdoch stated that he would take care of it but, obviously, did not have the power to do so. The Editor of The Wall Street Journal, Emma Tucker, was told directly by Karoline Leavitt, and by President Trump, that the letter was a FAKE, but Emma Tucker didn’t want to hear that. Instead, they are going with a false, malicious, and defamatory story anyway. President Trump will be suing The Wall Street Journal, NewsCorp, and Mr. Murdoch, shortly. The Press has to learn to be truthful, and not rely on sources that probably don’t even exist. President Trump has already beaten George Stephanopoulos/ABC, 60 Minutes/CBS, and others, and looks forward to suing and holding accountable the once great Wall Street Journal. It has truly turned out to be a ‘Disgusting and Filthy Rag’ and, writing defamatory lies like this, shows their desperation to remain relevant. If there were any truth at all on the Epstein Hoax, as it pertains to President Trump, this information would have been revealed by Comey, Brennan, Crooked Hillary, and other Radical Left Lunatics years ago. It certainly would not have sat in a file waiting for ‘TRUMP’ to have won three Elections. This is yet another example of FAKE NEWS!

(Paragraph breaks added to enhance readability.)

We say it is 'sort of' Trump’s reaction, because unlike most TruthSocial posts we have seen on Trump’s account, this is not written in the first person. This reads like a press release, written by someone close to him. But even then, we think Trump almost certainly approved of the statement, and may have even suggested some of the language—because parts of it reads in a very ‘Trumpy’ kind of way.

And whoever wrote this certainly makes the strongest argument against authenticity we are aware of. Indeed, it makes the best argument against the claim that there is any new incriminating or damaging information in the files related to Epstein: The Biden Administration had access to the entirety of the Epstein files for four years and one can bet that if there was anything that could hurt Trump in those files, they would have come out by now. There’s no way the Autopen Administration Biden Administration would have covered for Trump at all.

Thus, anyone claiming that this letter is genuine has a heavy burden to carry to convince this author. First, they have to produce the letter—which they haven’t. Second, they would have to work hard to prove it is genuine. We have seen forgeries in politics before, most notably the fake Texas Air National Guard memos from 60 Minutes, and it has only gotten easier to fake a document since 2004. (This is not to imply the Wall Street Journal or the author of the book this piece is promoting actually forged a document, only that we suspect that they were the victim of such a forgery.) And that would have to include explaining how this didn’t find its way into the hands of the Biden administration, which surely would have released it.

J.D. Vance also reacted and he used a naughty, naughty word, so we will only quote his first post on Twitter/X, rather than embedding it:

Forgive my language but this story is complete and utter b———t . The WSJ should be ashamed for publishing it. Where is this letter? Would you be shocked to learn they never showed it to us before publishing it? Does anyone honestly believe this sounds like Donald Trump?

He followed it up with a post that we can embed:

Doesn’t it violate some rule of journalistic ethics to publish a letter like this without showing it to the victim of this hit piece?



Will the people who have bought into every hoax against President Trump show an ounce of skepticism before buying into this bizarre story? — JD Vance (@JDVance) July 17, 2025

Incidentally, Trump also posted this on TruthSocial:

Trump: Based on the ridiculous amount of publicity given to Jeffrey Epstein, I have asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to Court approval. This SCAM, perpetuated by the Democrats, should end, right now! pic.twitter.com/JbgQrUS0Je — Acyn (@Acyn) July 18, 2025

So hopefully, we will see more from the Epstein files.

Since this is a new story, we won’t do too many reactions, but we thought a few were worth noting:

Doesn't sound like Trump at all.



I'm surprised they published this. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 17, 2025

The comment by Musk is significant simply because it is Musk saying it.

This Twitter/X user makes an interesting point:

epstein turned 50 in 2003 — DrainTheSwamp++⏲ (@DrainedTheSwamp) July 17, 2025

When we asked him to elaborate on his point, he said:

he wasn't convicted of anything in 2003 — DrainTheSwamp++⏲ (@DrainedTheSwamp) July 18, 2025

Which is a fair point. As another poster noted:

And was banned from Trump properties in 2007. These people are desperate. — Nunya (@1stredinthehead) July 18, 2025

So if we pretend the letter is real (and we don’t think it is), it is not clear how much anyone knew of Epstein’s conduct at this point in time. And we suspect Epstein was trying to cozy up to the rich, famous and powerful (and Trump was two of those things at the time), in an effort to make himself look ‘connected,’ often using false pretenses. We are not foolish enough to believe that just because Epstein was photographed near someone that this person was involved in his illegal activities.

But, ultimately, we are nowhere near being convinced that the letter is real. It doesn’t sound like anything Trump would say or do and we think that if there was any credibility to it at all, it would have come out during the Autopen Biden years.

