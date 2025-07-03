BREAKING: NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani Claimed He Was Black on His College Application

Why do Democrats keep doing this?

The New York Times just reported on the story.



Using the hacked data from Columbia, we found that Zohran Mamdani claimed to be Black when he applied to Columbia.



Despite his fake race and the fact that he listed his father—a professor there—on his application, he was rejected. https://t.co/u6na5SFmPQ pic.twitter.com/3Cha3ATDe2 — Crémieux (@cremieuxrecueil) July 3, 2025

Mr. Crémieux (obviously a fake name) was a featured source in a New York Times piece that both verified the story, and ran interference for Mamdani at the same time:

From the article:

But as a high school senior in 2009, Mr. Mamdani, the Democratic nominee, claimed another label when he applied to Columbia University. Asked to identify his race, he checked a box that he was ‘Asian’ but also ‘Black or African American,’ according to internal data derived from a hack of Columbia University that was shared with The New York Times. Columbia, like many elite universities, used a race-conscious affirmative action admissions program at the time. Reporting that his race was Black or African American in addition to Asian could have given an advantage to Mr. Mamdani, who was born in Uganda and spent his earliest years there. In an interview on Thursday, Mr. Mamdani, 33, said he did not consider himself either Black or African American, but rather ‘an American who was born in Africa.’ He said his answers on the college application were an attempt to represent his complex background given the limited choices before him, not to gain an upper hand in the admissions process. (He was not accepted at Columbia.)

The article goes on to claim the application at the time included a checkbox for "Black or African American" and in another spot "Black/African American." But sharp-eyed readers would immediately see the problem. While the form seems to have included categories that cover both black people and African Americans (which arguably includes Elon Musk), the data in Columbia’s database says that he referred to himself as ‘B’ which the database explained meant the was ‘BLACK NON-HISPANIC.’ So, the New York Times’ cover story is not adding up.

And for the record, the New York Times credits Mr. Crémieux for providing them with the research:

The story is here.



We caught Zohran Mamdani applying to Columbia...



As a Black man. https://t.co/V5b1rgu5Du pic.twitter.com/BiNjkXsiAo — Crémieux (@cremieuxrecueil) July 3, 2025

(The only cut off element of that post is formatting which turns it into boldface.)

And the article notes that they have been able to verify a great deal of the veracity of the data, despite it being from a hack:

The Times tested the data by successfully cross-referencing a dozen Columbia alumni, from classes 1989 to 2014, based on their middle names and birthdays, and Mr. Mamdani did not dispute the veracity of the information about his application.

Also, we thought this was pretty funny:

The Times could not find any speeches or interviews in which Mr. Mamdani referred to himself as Black or African American[.]

Right, because if he claimed it in a speech or an interview, we are pretty sure someone would question that claim.

Also, it is extra funny that his father was a professor at Columbia, but he still couldn’t get in. Yikes:

Mr. Mamdani’s father was a professor at Columbia at the time his son applied to college and remains so now. Mr. Mamdani has said he never really wanted to go to a university where his father was a professor, and wound up attending Bowdoin College in Maine, where he majored in Africana studies.

Sure, that is why he went through the time and trouble of applying there, including paying the application fee, which as of today is $85: Because he didn’t really want to go.

On to reactions:

🚨🇺🇸 MAMDANI MARKED “BLACK” AND “ASIAN” ON HIS COLUMBIA APP



Muslim Socialist and NYC politician Mamdani listed himself as both Black and Asian on his college application.



He says there was no box for Indian-Ugandans, so he checked what he could to reflect his background.… https://t.co/22kaTHXIET pic.twitter.com/O7C4jy1VnI — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 3, 2025

The cut off text:

Critics are calling it identity politics. He says it’s just reality. Now people are arguing whether it was honest or just Ivy League strategy. Source: @EricLDaugh

NEW: Socialist Zohran Mamdani identified as Asian and 'African American' on his college application, according to the New York Times.



According to the NYT, Mamdani made the claim as a senior in high school in 2009 while applying to Columbia.



When asked about his race, Mamdani… pic.twitter.com/zUGNZZbzOn — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 3, 2025

The cut off text:

When asked about his race, Mamdani checked ‘Asian’ and ‘Black or African American,’ which would have likely made his odds higher of getting into the school. Both of Mamdani’s parents are of Indian descent. Mamdani was born in Kampala, Uganda, in East Africa. He came to the United States when he was seven. He didn’t become a U.S. citizen until 2018, years after he checked the ‘Black or African American’ box. Mamdani has responded to the New York Times report, claiming he checked the box because it was ‘an attempt to represent his complex background given the limited choices before him...’ During his recent interview with NPR (video below), Mamdani self-identified as a ‘South Asian elected official’ and a ‘Muslim elected official.’

Mr. Rugg makes a good point. At the time he claims he represented himself as ‘Black/African American’ Mr. Mamdani was neither one of those things. He wasn’t black and, since he wasn’t a citizen, he wasn’t any kind of American, let alone an African American. So even if you believe his story, he still lied on his application.

No wonder Liz Warren loves him so much. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) July 3, 2025

To be fair, he had her at 'I'm a socialist.'

He was just code switching his race, bro — Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) July 3, 2025

It is very ridiculous. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 3, 2025

Fair point.

I do!



But I've passed them off to another publication, so I won't be revealing them yet.



I will just say that they are not great. — Crémieux (@cremieuxrecueil) July 3, 2025

Of course, if he was really smart, he wouldn't be a communist.

Blacks are so disadvantaged in society that the highest earning ethnicities pretend to be one in order to go to college — Brotherhood (@DiggingInTheDi1) July 3, 2025

the justification on the nyt is just pathetic btw — lumpenspace (99/100 resolutions aband (@lumpenspace) July 3, 2025

Finally:

Elizabeth Warren = Pocahontas



Mamdani = Fred Sanford — Drew_On_X (@DrewsOn_X) July 3, 2025

*Stifles laughter*

