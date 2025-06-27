ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand's Attempt at Reigning In Zohran Mamdani BACKFIRE...
BREAKING: Judiciary Tyranny Loses as Supreme Court Rules in Birthright Citizenship Case (LAWSPLAINING)

Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker | 10:51 AM on June 27, 2025
Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Today is opinion day and as of this writing, it is allegedly the last opinion day of the term (but that could change). But so far we have a doozy:

Now, first we want to give you the right understanding. Although this case arose out of a challenge to Trump’s executive order on birthright citizenship, the issue before the Supreme Court isn’t really about that. It is about procedure.

Which sounds 100% less sexy, unless you have noticed the way that federal courts have gone hog wild, trying to tie up Trump’s agenda. Then, you start to realize it is arguably a bigger issue than the actual merits issue (how the birthright citizenship clause of the Fourteenth Amendment is interpreted).

As this is a ‘lawsplaining’ piece, we won’t got through all the ins and outs of this case, but the question is whether or not trial court justices can use one case involving one plaintiff as an excuse to dictate policy for all of America. And without having read the entire opinion, we think the answer is no.

Yes, Barrett uses the word ‘likely’ but that is the way the question is presented. The issue is whether or not the Supreme Court should issue a permanent stay of the lower court. The legal test for that includes whether or not the party seeking the stay (the Trump administration in this case) is likely to succeed on the merits. So that is the question she is answering, but the language she is using suggests that the Trump administration is absolutely right on this procedural point. They aren’t just likely to win on that point. Their victory is certain—according to Barrett and the majority.

But she is constrained to put it in terms of likelihood, because that is the legal test.

More from Turley:

The cut off text:

But this absence only bolsters our case. That this Court had no occasion to reject the universal injunction as inconsistent with traditional equity practice merely demonstrates that no party even bothered to ask for such a sweeping remedy—because no court would have entertained the request.’

Turley is going on and on about this and some of it is interesting to this author, but frankly, we want to get the piece out, so we will cut off his thread, there. But you might choose to follow additional entries.

Professor Cleveland got in on it, too:

Ouch.

That all being said, while this will pare back many of these cases to specific plaintiffs, that doesn’t mean that one case won’t have an effect on another. But that mechanism will be through the operation of precedent, like it had been for most of the existence of the republic.

In any case, this is a short breaking story so we won’t go much deeper, but today the advocates of judicial oligarchy have been crushed, driven before us, and we are lamentations of their (trans) women.

(And if you get that last joke, we can probably be friends.)

RELATED: THIS GUY!!! Judge Breyer Is STILL Trying to Stop Trump From Stopping the LA Rioters (LAWSPLAINING)

BREAKING: Ninth Circuit Rules That Trump Can Federalize the National Guard During LA’s Riots ... For Now

ANOTHER PLOT TWIST! That Feud Between Trump and Netanyahu? They Faked It As Part of an Intelligence Op

BREAKING: Ninth Circuit Gives Trump Back Control of the California National Guard … for Now

LAWSPLAINING: Margot Cleveland Suggests That the FBI Has Systematically Violated Defendants’ Rights

‘First Do No Harm:’ Fisking John Oliver on the Transgender/Sports Issue

The Question Isn’t Whether Trump Can Revoke Biden’s Pardons. It’s Whether They Were Issued at all

Editor’s Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump’s agenda to make America great again.

