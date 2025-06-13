BREAKING: Ninth Circuit Gives Trump Back Control of the California National Guard … for Now

Well, that was quick. Trump once again is able to be Commander-in-Chief. Let’s do a quick review.

On Tuesday, Gavin Newsom filed a motion for a Temporary Restraining Order challenging Trump's use of the military, including the National Guard, in California and was initially denied, with Judge Breyer setting a hearing for Thursday, meaning the day that is close to ending as we write this. The judge also set a very tight briefing schedule. If you want a lot of substantive legal discussion, you will find it in the post discussing the DOJ’s filing opposing Newsom’s motion for a temporary restraining order, and the post discussing how the hearing went. That last post predicted that Judge Breyer was going to claim that Trump had no right to federalize the National Guard and within a few minutes we were proven right when the judge issued exactly that order.

And now that order has been stayed:

🚨🚨🚨BREAKING: Trump is still Commander-in-Chief. pic.twitter.com/YEk4WeqBEJ — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) June 13, 2025

We will cut and paste the meat of the order in just a moment so you don't need to squint at her pictures. But she has more:

4/ 2 Trump 1 Biden appointee. — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) June 13, 2025

So just to cut and paste all that text you just saw in her pictures, here’s the meat of the order tonight:

Before: BENNETT, MILLER, and SUNG, Circuit Judges. The court has received the government’s emergency motion for stay pending appeal. Dkt. No. 5. The request for an administrative stay is GRANTED. The district court’s June 12, 2025 temporary restraining order is temporarily stayed pending further order. See Doe #1 v. Trump, 944 F.3d 1222, 1223 (9th Cir. 2019). The response to the emergency motion is due June 15, 2025 at 9:00 AM PDT. The optional reply in support of the emergency motion is due June 16, 2025 at 9:00 AM PDT. The panel will hold a remote hearing by Zoom on June 17, 2025 at 12:00 PM PDT.

That’s literally it. There isn’t even a signature, but there is the normal boxed caption at the top.

So, for now, Judge Breyer’s order is not in effect. That means the Trump Administration retains control of the part of California National Guard they claimed control over (as we understand it, Trump is only grabbing a portion of their troops). The Trump Administration apparently filed an emergency motion opposing Breyer’s order and the Newsom team is told how long they have to respond to that motion and when the Trump Administration is allowed to reply to it. The hearing will be June 17, which is five days from the initial order.

And that, in and of itself, might be all the victory Trump needs, if the Trump Administration really starts to crack some heads and get control of the situation. It is conceivable that the riots will have died down. That gets us into next Tuesday and there is no guarantee that the court will do anything on that day—although if they are inclined to uphold the lower court ruling, they will want to do it quickly. We doubt that they will take more than a week after June 17 to decide one way or the other, though, even if they rule in Trump’s favor.

Of course, the X factor here is the larger court. The Ninth Circuit is easily one of the most leftist courts in the country and the entire court might try to overrule this decision. But even if that happens, we think the Supreme Court will intervene, quickly.

And it is notable that this panel intervened quickly. Cleveland posted about Breyer’s decision at 9:11 PM, eastern standard time. The Ninth Circuit panel of three judges intervened at 11:28. If we assume she posted it quickly after the decision came out, which is likely, that is a little more than two hours. That is lightning fast in judicial time.

Indeed, Prof. Cleveland decided to rub it in a bit:

And also Libs of TikTok got in on it:

GAVIN NEWSOM JUST UNPINNED THIS POST following appeals court ruling in Trump’s favor— issuing a temporary HALT on lower court ruling that Trump return control of National Guard to Newsom.



Newsom is NOT having a good night… his celebration was short-lived https://t.co/Jq8u9jSr5w pic.twitter.com/6wJcBnncl6 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 13, 2025

We can’t verify independently what she said about the pinned Tweet, but it seems likely.

Hi @GavinNewsom, why did you just unpin this post? 😂



Before and after: https://t.co/Jq8u9jSr5w pic.twitter.com/k7tavoR9MC — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 13, 2025

Some quick reactions:

well that was a fast read of 324 pages, do all judges use the Ellen Wood speed reading method? — ObsessedinGA (@RazedRight) June 13, 2025

We think that the actual response from the these judges was something like ‘You had me at hello.’ Joking aside, we think that they were inclined to issue this stay no matter what because in essence this judge was trying to stop law enforcement as rioting continued. So we think they were waiting to be officially asked. They very much preferred to err in terms of giving Trump too much power right now, and if it turned out he wasn’t allowed to do this, to clean up the mess afterward.

How you like them apples? pic.twitter.com/QZTEXxb2PC — The Alamo's Basement (@GilligansMemes) June 13, 2025

Solid movie reference.

The right thing to do. It's appropriate to put on the brakes to determine whether the district court's order was correct or a usurpation of the President's authority as executive and commander in chief. — SteveinHNL (@stevekimlaw) June 13, 2025

Exactly. The district court was trying to decide absolutely monumental issues of the separation of powers during emergencies on a hurried timetable. This is not conducive to good decision-making.

You mean he's still Commander-in-Chief, with permission from a judge, temporarily.



He's damaging the office playing nice with these people. Today's Circuit Judges ruled favorably for the President, but tomorrow's may not. They're overstepping their bounds in the first place. — habsburglar (@habsburglar) June 13, 2025

Fair point, but sometimes you speak softly and carry a big stick. And the big stick here is the threat that Trump will just ignore Breyer's order entirely.

And let’s bring in the other news breaking tonight:

It took more time for Israel to start a war than it took for Newscum to be overturned. — The Real Commadore 🇺🇲 (@SentellProd) June 13, 2025

*laughs*

Has Gavin even finished his news conference yet where he was gloating about the district judge’s decision to let California outrank the United States of America on the use of military assets? — Tweetus Maximus (@TomAllmann) June 13, 2025

Newsom was crazy to gloat like that.

I mean... even the 9th Circuit knew this was insane https://t.co/TTmv1wH5XL — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) June 13, 2025

Well, three judges of it.

This is confusing. the order blocking presidential command has been blocked? https://t.co/9sktGZj5Ev — Yankee doodle (@Yankeed42939413) June 13, 2025

Technically yes. Two negatives is a positive, which is why we wrote the headline the way we did. But technically they are stopping the order which stopped Trump.

Eat a bag of dickshttps://t.co/TQ5wlkPOxA — Waffle (@Wafflehoussalad) June 13, 2025

Well THAT was quick! Y'all Democrats really wanted to strip Trump of his access to the National Guard... right before one of the most widespread organized "protests" - that are bound to turn into riots across California and the country - on Saturday? How crazy are @TheDemocrats? — Errol Webber (@ErrolWebber) June 13, 2025

We need to give Gavin something for him to sleep tonight he had his little party for only two hours. His TDS is going to be bad tonight. — boogiesson1 (@JasonBu00161695) June 13, 2025

Wonder if newsom will pin this to his page like the other one 🤣🤣. — Sarah 🌴🌵 (@SarahfromOC) June 13, 2025

Saw that coming a mile away. — Tony R. Myhre (@trmyhre) June 13, 2025

We admit we didn’t think they’d be so lucky in the Ninth Circuit. We are glad to be wrong.

Courts act slow. Trump moves fast. Literally what I wrote on Tuesday. I guess we're waiting... https://t.co/0BPcFhzHkQ https://t.co/VH4i4sIYMJ — Johanna Maska (@JohannaMaska) June 13, 2025

Yes, this is fast for a court.

No wonder Newsom had to get like twenty crowing tweets in the span of an hour. He knew it would be short-lived. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) June 13, 2025

Ping pong with the National Guard is wild…. https://t.co/oYoDCSAPfz — 🔥 CEO Branding Expert (@Ceo_Branding) June 13, 2025

Literally for the troops nothing changed.

Newsom thought he could go to sleep a winner for once. But he’ll always be a loser. No matter what. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 13, 2025

Finally, some good news for Newsom:

Gavin still has control of soy decaf cappuccinos. — Fintechatoshi 🪐Sharkamoto (@FinTechShark1) June 13, 2025

To quote the BlogFather: ‘Heh. Indeed.’

