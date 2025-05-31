Chris Cuomo: Laken Riley’s Murder is a ‘Single Homicide’ but George Floyd’s Death...
VIP
Jake Tapper Skips that CNN’s Stelter and Bash Were ‘Gullible’ and ‘Duped’ by...
VIP
There Is No 'Neutralizing' the Left's Rabid Trans Activism
He's a MALE: Julie Hamill SCHOOLS CNN's Brianna Keilar Over Trans California Track...
BUSTED: Nevada Health & Human Services Worker Admits to Using Loopholes to Transition...
VIP
America Is Full of Cowardly Coaches, Feckless Fathers, and Mediocre Moms Who Refuse...
They STILL Don't Get It! ABC News Sounds WORRIED About GOP Probe Into...
Barack Obama Has Thoughts on AI and the Need for 'Discussion' While the...
RATIO! ABC News Gets Nuked From Orbit Over Post Celebrating 'Indelible Mark' of...
LAWSPLAINING: PBS Claims They Have a First Amendment Right to Your Tax Dollars
What a Horrible Day to Have Eyes: Season Premiere of 'And Just Like...
OUT OF TOUCH Wisconsin Democrats Introduce 164-Page Bill to Erase Gender Language In...
The Cover-Up Is STILL ONGOING! Thread Shows Media Isn't Sorry About Hiding Biden's...
KNOCKOUT: Sanity Prevails at World Boxing. Imane Khelif Hardest Hit

LAWSPLAINING: Margot Cleveland Suggests That the FBI Has Systematically Violated Defendants’ Rights

Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker | 1:00 AM on May 31, 2025
Stefani Reynolds/Pool via AP

The other day Senator Chuck Grassley released a file called 'Nellie Ohr FBI Analysis,' related to Fusion GPS, which in part accused of Ohr of misleading the public. For instance, this is one analysis of the document:

Advertisement

Indeed, Davis linked to that document, here:

But Professor Margot Cleveland noted a deeper problem revealed by the document and it’s a doozy. We’ll let her explain:

Now, to do a little bit of ‘lawsplaining’ to translate from legalese to English … Brady refers to Brady v. Maryland, 373 U.S. 83 (1963), which held that under the Due Process clauses of the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments, a criminal defendant has a right to any exculpatory evidence in the government’s possession. 'Exculpatory evidence' refers to any evidence that tends to show that a person is innocent of any crime the person is accused of committing or mitigating the severity of it.

To give a practical example, remember the Duke Lacrosse non-rape case? In that case, several members of the Duke Lacrosse team were accused of gang raping a woman at a particular time. Later on, it turned out that one of accused was on camera at an ATM at the time he was allegedly committing the crime, and when that came to light, the charges completely fell apart—all of the accused were exonerated. But without Brady (or a similar state rule), the government could have attempted to cover up that footage and might have even potentially convicted these innocent men of the crime.

Recommended

He's a MALE: Julie Hamill SCHOOLS CNN's Brianna Keilar Over Trans California Track Athlete (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Here are those two images, blown up.


Got that? So they can use the Sentinel system to search for documents, and if it is merely labeled ‘Restricted Access’ then the hit will come back as indicating that there is a relevant hit, but the person cannot access the document. 

But if it is ‘Prohibited Access,’ the document won’t register a hit in word searches. You don't even know what you are not seeing.

So for instance, imagine if you are a defendant in the Governor Whitmer ‘fednapping’ case. So you reasonably request any documents related to Whitmer. An FBI agent would be required to search through Sentinel and review every document mentioning Whitmer to see if there is any exculpatory evidence in each. If the search says that there are restricted access documents, then that agent is at least on notice that there are documents with information about Whitmer in it that he or she doesn’t have access. Then that agent can either work with supervisors to get access to those documents, or have someone with the appropriate clearance look at those documents and see if any of them are responsive. But if one doesn’t even get a hit on the search engine, then how can you take that next step?

Advertisement

Mind you, we are not sure that any of the defendants in that case were denied access to exculpatory evidence that way. We are simply inventing a hypothetical for illustrative purposes.

Since some of the text is cut off, here’s the entire post:

This paragraph confirms the point: The Washington Field Office agent can tell there are 70 documents in the Restricted Access system that include the search term ‘Berkowitz,’ but cannot know how many more are in ‘Prohibited Access’ because the Sentinel system will not show any ‘hits’ if the documents are in Prohibited Access.

Advertisement

Jay Town, which is not a town, but a man who says he is …

VP & General Counsel, @Gray_Analytics. Former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama (2017-2020). Career prosecutor. Marine. Proud dad & husband

Advertisement

… said this in response to Cleveland’s thread:

You can’t see this right now, but we are making our shocked face.

But in all seriousness, this is not only a serious scandal, it could end up upending a large number of criminal case. Some innocent people will go free and some guilty people will ask for a new trial, just to hope to get a different outcome. How many will belong in either category is anyone’s guess.

RELATED: LAWSPLAINING: PBS Claims They Have a First Amendment Right to Your Tax Dollars

KNOCKOUT: Sanity Prevails at World Boxing. Imane Khelif Hardest Hit

WATCH: Secret Service Agents on Obama’s Detail Get in a Catfight

Trump Pardons Sheriff Scott Jenkins to Counter Biden’s ‘Corrupt and Weaponized’ Dept. of Justice

‘First Do No Harm:’ Fisking John Oliver on the Transgender/Sports Issue

The Question Isn’t Whether Trump Can Revoke Biden’s Pardons. It’s Whether They Were Issued at all

Editor’s Note: The Deep State is working overtime to subvert President Trump’s agenda and the will of the people. 

Help Twitchy continue to tell the truth about the efforts of unelected career government officials working against the American people. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: CLASSIFIED CONSTITUTION DUE PROCESS FBI SCANDAL CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

He's a MALE: Julie Hamill SCHOOLS CNN's Brianna Keilar Over Trans California Track Athlete (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
What a Horrible Day to Have Eyes: Season Premiere of 'And Just Like That' Horrifies EVERYONE on X
Amy Curtis
Who They Really ARE! Joy Behar Sets Democrats Back Even FURTHER with Young Men with Just ONE Nasty Dig
Sam J.
Chris Cuomo: Laken Riley’s Murder is a ‘Single Homicide’ but George Floyd’s Death is 'Just Not This One’
Warren Squire
CUH-RAY-ZEE! Biden Goes OFF on Reporter Asking Questions, Threatens Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson (Watch)
Sam J.
Today In 'We Do Not Hate Them Enough': Check Out NYT's Obits for Bernard Kerik vs. Fidel Castro
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
He's a MALE: Julie Hamill SCHOOLS CNN's Brianna Keilar Over Trans California Track Athlete (WATCH) Amy Curtis
Advertisement