Make. It. STOP! 'Jurassic Rebirth' Girl Power Poster Makes Me Want to HURL

KNOCKOUT: Sanity Prevails at World Boxing. Imane Khelif Hardest Hit

Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker | 5:15 PM on May 30, 2025
AP Photo/John Locher

Today we saw J.K. Rowling retweet repost this:

The cut off text reads:

The Algerian Boxing Committee will now be required to … demonstrate Khelif has XX chromosomes in order to compete against women at all World Boxing events.

But the news goes beyond the specific case of Khelif, and basically says that if you want to participate in women’s boxing, you have to prove you are an actual woman.

And to circle back to Rowling, it is common to say that repost does not equal endorsement, but we feel pretty confident in saying that J.K. Rowling reposted because she was happy to see it.

This was of course after the very controversial summer Olympics last year where Khelif and Lin Yu-ting were both allowed to dominate women’s boxing, while both were alleged to be actually men.

Further, regular readers know that this author has wrote extensively about men in women’s sports, here, when we fisked John Oliver’s often dishonest argument in favor of men going into women’s sports if they are transgender. VIP members might enjoy reading the whole thing, but we will highlight two points:

1) Even John Oliver admitted that there isn’t very much evidence that so-called ‘transgender women’ (you know, men) can play with women without compromising safety and fairness. He thinks that this means we should let those men play women’s sports. But we think the default is that men play with men, women play with women, and it the burden of these men to prove it is fair and safe before they are allowed to go against that default.

2) Oliver thinks it is a great point to say that we are only talking about a few people. But we would quote Mr. Spock on this one.

So, for us, the claim that there aren’t many men trying to play in women’s sports is an argument against making an exception, not in favor of an exception.

For the record, we didn’t brush it off. But we assume he is directing that comment more to legacy media, not us cool rebels in conservative media.

We are not sure how the world of boxing is organized, but we suspect that they are a separate entity from the Olympics, so we suspect that this wouldn’t automatically happen. But if Khelif takes the test and fails, that will increase pressure on the Olympics to take steps such as that.

That’s a good point.

We are willing to bet Khelif already has taken the test, privately and knows what a neutral test will show.

And that is the issue, here. We think a man playing in women's sports is no different than taking performance enhancing drugs.

No, we have eyes, and can see that Khelif doesn't look like a woman. And what’s the big deal if Khelif is actually a woman?

Finally:

As Chuck D once said, ‘common sense, ain't all that common.’

RELATED: WATCH: Secret Service Agents on Obama’s Detail Get in a Catfight

Trump Pardons Sheriff Scott Jenkins to Counter Biden’s ‘Corrupt and Weaponized’ Dept. of Justice

BREAKING: Portions of Biden’s Forgetful Interview With Robert Hur Has Been Released (LISTEN)

LAWSPLAINING: Twitter/X User Discovers Very Projectiony Blurb for James Comey’s New Novel

‘First Do No Harm:’ Fisking John Oliver on the Transgender/Sports Issue

The Question Isn’t Whether Trump Can Revoke Biden’s Pardons. It’s Whether They Were Issued at all

