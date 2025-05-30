KNOCKOUT: Sanity Prevails at World Boxing. Imane Khelif Hardest Hit

Today we saw J.K. Rowling retweet repost this:

🚨BREAKING🚨



World Boxing has announced that Algerian boxer Imane Khelif will NOT be allowed to compete against women at the upcoming Eindhoven Box Cup unless Khelif agrees to undergo a sex test.



The Algerian Boxing Committee will now be required to to demonstrate Khelif has XX… pic.twitter.com/QwrzhFuAZN — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) May 30, 2025

The cut off text reads:

The Algerian Boxing Committee will now be required to … demonstrate Khelif has XX chromosomes in order to compete against women at all World Boxing events.

But the news goes beyond the specific case of Khelif, and basically says that if you want to participate in women’s boxing, you have to prove you are an actual woman.

And to circle back to Rowling, it is common to say that repost does not equal endorsement, but we feel pretty confident in saying that J.K. Rowling reposted because she was happy to see it.

This was of course after the very controversial summer Olympics last year where Khelif and Lin Yu-ting were both allowed to dominate women’s boxing, while both were alleged to be actually men.

Further, regular readers know that this author has wrote extensively about men in women’s sports, here, when we fisked John Oliver’s often dishonest argument in favor of men going into women’s sports if they are transgender. VIP members might enjoy reading the whole thing, but we will highlight two points:

1) Even John Oliver admitted that there isn’t very much evidence that so-called ‘transgender women’ (you know, men) can play with women without compromising safety and fairness. He thinks that this means we should let those men play women’s sports. But we think the default is that men play with men, women play with women, and it the burden of these men to prove it is fair and safe before they are allowed to go against that default.

2) Oliver thinks it is a great point to say that we are only talking about a few people. But we would quote Mr. Spock on this one.

So, for us, the claim that there aren’t many men trying to play in women’s sports is an argument against making an exception, not in favor of an exception.

So basically we watched a man beat up actual women in the last OLYMPICS @Olympics of all places. And we just brushed it off like nothing happened… in 2025. With everything that we know about abuse and bullying. This was not only allowed to happen but also celebrated. WOW. — Bronzie (@yourboybronzie) May 30, 2025

For the record, we didn’t brush it off. But we assume he is directing that comment more to legacy media, not us cool rebels in conservative media.

If he fails the test, then, Olympic medals revoked right? — Self-Propelled City (@SlfPropelldCity) May 30, 2025

We are not sure how the world of boxing is organized, but we suspect that they are a separate entity from the Olympics, so we suspect that this wouldn’t automatically happen. But if Khelif takes the test and fails, that will increase pressure on the Olympics to take steps such as that.

I don't think they can trust Algerian Boxing Committee to conduct the test . . . The Netherlands or a neutral country would need handle the test. — Self-Propelled City (@SlfPropelldCity) May 30, 2025

That’s a good point.

I had to have a cheek swab & DNA test when I got arrested for an angry post about the Olympic boxing.



My post upset a man at domestic violence shelter Next Chapter (also a @MercuryTheatre trustee).



I was arrested on the same day as Lucy Connolly.https://t.co/zdrsy9Yxsh — Colchester mum (@ColchMumOG) May 30, 2025

$10,000 says he never takes the test. — Bill DeWahl (@CostanzasATMpin) May 30, 2025

We are willing to bet Khelif already has taken the test, privately and knows what a neutral test will show.

It’s over, Imane. You cheating scumbag. — Madeleine (@missdelein2) May 30, 2025

And that is the issue, here. We think a man playing in women's sports is no different than taking performance enhancing drugs.

XX or GTFO 😂 https://t.co/NotDW332Tp — Queen North 🎗️🇺🇸 (@QueenNorth5984) May 30, 2025

Finally, sanity prevails. And utter shame on @iocmedia for not making sex tests mandatory for boxers at the Paris Olympics



Khelif and his Algerian puppet masters now have their big chance to prove he's a she. Let's see if they take it https://t.co/3SqJ0OBqF1 — Alan Campbell (@AlanCamSport) May 30, 2025

Imane Khelif's case highlights the complex discussion about gender and fair play in women's sport. Banning her before the test results are known may be premature. — Eliza Smith (@KaaSusmaryosep) May 30, 2025

No, we have eyes, and can see that Khelif doesn't look like a woman. And what’s the big deal if Khelif is actually a woman?

What a clown show it's been pic.twitter.com/e62KNDx45D — Meme Wars (@_MemeWars) May 30, 2025

Finally:

How low we have sunk when we applaud common sense.. — Walking Each Other Home ♱ (@MyCup0verFlows) May 30, 2025

As Chuck D once said, ‘common sense, ain't all that common.’

