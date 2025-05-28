WATCH: Secret Service Agents on Obama’s Detail Get in a Catfight

Via Susan Crabtree, who is becoming an MVP when it comes to covering the Secret Service, we get this nonsense:

🚨#BREAKING SCOOP: IS DEI STILL PLAGUING THE SECRET SERVICE?

FRACAS OUTSIDE OBAMA RESIDENCE RAISES NEW QUESTIONS: Get a supervisor "immediately before I whoop this girl's ass."



Two female Secret Service Uniformed Division officers got into a physical fight outside former… pic.twitter.com/RmEDx6BWXD — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) May 22, 2025

The cut off text reads:

Two female Secret Service Uniformed Division officers got into a physical fight outside former President Obama's D.C. residence while guarding it. The fracas occurred at roughly 2:30 a.m. early Wednesday morning, according to two sources in the Secret Service community. The lack of professionalism was on display during the fight and in a call one of the women made on a recorded Secret Service line to request a supervisor to come to the scene ‘immediately before I whoop this girl's ass.’ The woman officer who made the call was upset that her shift replacement was late and assailed her verbally and physically when she finally did arrive to relieve her. Audio of the early a.m. call is now circulating among agents and officers and is attached to this X post. It's unclear whether either woman was injured or whether they will be disciplined over the altercation. The fight did not wake anyone in the Obama residence or the surrounding neighborhood, the sources said. The incident is raising new concerns among fellow Secret Service agents and officers about the agency's lowering of hiring standards during years of a major DEI push to add more minorities and women to the ranks under previous Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle. Cheatle resigned under a cloud after the J13 assassination attempt against Donald Trump. The Secret Service for years has experienced low morale and a severe manpower shortage, which is also contributing to lower hiring standards as the agency works to increase its agents and officers. (continued)

We will say bluntly, while the post promised for the text to be continued, we are not clear where the continuation is. But this seems to at least provide more information:

More details about the reason for the fight: Multiple Secret Service sources say one woman Uniformed Division officer was triggered because the officer coming to relieve at the end of her shift was late. Another well-placed Secret Service source says the replacement officer was… — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) May 27, 2025

The cut off text:

Another well-placed Secret Service source says the replacement officer was only a few minutes late, and the woman officer who started the fight wanted a Dodge Durango, not the Ford Explorer, that the other officer arrived in. Officers apparently have a choice of cars they can check out when they go on duty -- and provide relief for shift changes. ‘If that's all it takes to set you off, [then this officer] is dangerous to have around,’ the source remarked. Secret Service agents and officers are annually trained to recognize ‘insider threats’ -- employees who pose a danger to the agency's security, data, and operations. The officer who started the fight displays several of the ‘insider threat’ signs. As @RCPolitics previously reported, the agency did not actively investigate at least one other internal ‘insider threat’ report for several years despite internal complaints about this employee, and there are ongoing questions about whether the agent was appropriately punished after she was investigated. Some key signs of insider threats: Disgruntled Employees: Disengaged or unhappy employees can be more likely to engage in risky behavior, potentially leading to security breaches or other issues. Behavioral and Performance Issues: Changes in work habits, such as decreased productivity, increased errors, or displays of resentment, can be early warning signs of potential insider threats. Security violations: Disgruntled employees might intentionally or unintentionally cause security breaches, such as unauthorized access to sensitive data, excessive data downloads, or policy violations.

Additionally, we can also see some video of that fight, though it is not the most illuminating:

The cut off text:

The skirmish is raising new questions about whether DEI is still plaguing the USSS despite Trump's directive to abolish it. The Secret Service has not responded to my inquiries on whether these two officers are being disciplined and/or are still on the job.

As we were writing this, the video seemed to have been subsumed under 'read more.' So we will embed the video separately, here:

She also notes that:

👉👉A change -dot - org petition that is circulating among the Secret Service community, desperately calling for DEI and nepotism reforms at the agency.



Petition · Demand Accountability & Reforms for Secret Service's Security Failures on July 13, 2024 - United States ·… pic.twitter.com/KMMYP1kbdv — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) May 27, 2025

The cut off text:

A previous http://change.org petition by the same anonymous poster called for former Director Kimberly Cheatle to resign or be fired after the J13 assassination attempt against Trump. [website omitted] Here is some of the text of the most recent petition, calling on @SecretService Director Sean Curran to make major reforms: ‘Government-wide DEI policies being pushed by Agency heads to further the Obama and Biden administrations' radical agenda are to blame for the lowered standards at Secret Service and the tragic events of J13’, critics decried. Although Rowe and Cheatle may have had good intentions, unfortunately they lost sight of the protective mission and their misguided DEI agenda had employed radical methods that resulted in many unqualified candidates not being properly vetted due to Tokenism (the practice of making a symbolic effort in the targeted recruitment of people from underrepresented groups regardless of merit in order to give the appearance of sexual or racial equality within the workforce) which still continues. This double-standard at the Secret Service is not only discriminatory and unfair, but is also dangerous and leaves the Agency vulnerable to insider threats and breaches in security. Additionally, Tokenism is divisive and does a disservice to those truly qualified individuals who have earned their rightful place within the Agency based on merit, because when a Token inevitably fails the mission it only feeds the stereotypical false narrative that undermines the credibility of the rest of the group the Token is seen as representing. However, it's been over three months into the Trump 2.0 administration. And while the Secret Service does have a new Director, many of these same critics are now questioning why it's still business as usual with accountability and reforms not happening nor an immediate house cleaning as was promised. During a recent Question & Answer Segment with newly appointed Director Curran by Fox News Host Lara Trump, that aired this past Easter weekend, Director Curran was disappointingly not asked the tough questions in what appears to be more of a carefully orchestrated public relations infomercial aimed at changing the Agency's negative public image instead of a credible interview.

She also provides a link to that petition:

HERE'S THE https://t.co/afLYyIl2Dl PETITION CALLING FOR IMMEDIATE REFORM OF THE SECRET SERVICE: https://t.co/1zzFzd8ahk — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) May 27, 2025

And now we are getting word of the start of a disciplinary process:

📢UPDATE: SECRET SERVICE TAKES ACTION AGAINST WOMEN AGENTS WHO GOT INTO A FIST-FIGHT outside former Pres. Obama's D.C. residence last week. @SecretService spokesperson to @RCPolitics:

"The U.S. Secret Service is aware of an on-duty altercation that occurred between two… — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) May 27, 2025

The cut off text:

‘The U.S. Secret Service is aware of an on-duty altercation that occurred between two Uniformed Division officers at approximately 2:30 a.m. on May 21. The individuals involved were suspended from duty, and this matter is the subject of an internal investigation. The Secret Service has a very strict code of conduct for all employees, and any behavior that violates that code is unacceptable.’ ‘Given this is a personnel matter, we are not in a position to comment further.’

Our view is very simple. These people are supposed to be level headed and are supposed to employ only controlled violence. We would be hard pressed to imagine any scenario where it is appropriate to start a fight if you are in the Secret Service. They are supposed to be the best of the best in law enforcement.

And we are using our words carefully. We don’t necessarily mean that the person has to throw the first punch in order to start a fight. There are many things a person can do to start a fight, without throwing a punch. But whoever threw the first blow has better have a good explanation for why she did so—as in, the other person committed an act that legally justifies self-defense. Otherwise, in our opinion, she needs to go.

