BREAKING: James Comey Posts Alleged Call to Murder Trump on Instagram, Then Deletes It (But We Have It)

Now, did he actually call for Trump’s murder? We are going to leave that as a question, for us to report and you to decide on. Today on Instagram, someone purporting to be Former FBI Director James Comey posted what this Twitter/X user screencapped.

Advertisement

Posted by the Former FBI Director pic.twitter.com/3dsYjv3GFU — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) May 15, 2025

Bear in mind, following the Reagan mantra of ‘trust but verify’ we did not take ‘Alx’s’ word for it. We checked the Comey Instagram account and it was there: Same picture, same caption. The account itself purports to be Comey’s.

And many are interpreting this as a threat to Trump as follows. First, 47 is one of the slang terms for Trump because he is called the 47th president (as well as the 45th). And to 86 someone can mean to kill that person. Thus 8647 is allegedly code for ‘kill Trump.’

But we would be remiss if we didn’t point out that he might be able to hide behind plausible deniability for several reasons, especially if there is a criminal case filed against him. For one, he might be able to claim it is not even his account. While Instagram gives this account a verification badge, who knows how rigorous the process was for verification. Second, he could claim that he didn’t actually mean 86 as in ‘kill.’ While this author thought that the most common usage was exactly that—86 equals ‘kill’—this Twitter/X user links to a Webster’s Dictionary entry …

"86 him", "to 86", "86 someone" has multiple meanings in the hotel🏨 management/hospitality industry but also has a more dangerous usage as a slang "to kill".#Comey using "86 47" alludes to either "get rid of POTUS 47" or worse, "to 86 POTUS 47".



See

👇🏼https://t.co/FtX42n1RZG https://t.co/ULh76eAM24 pic.twitter.com/pkun96lzUw — James George (@jamesgeorge) May 15, 2025

… that suggests that in context, a person could credibly argue that Comey was simply talking about ‘removing’ Trump, such as by impeachment, rather than by murder.

The third problem is that Comey would claim that he was merely reporting on what he saw.

After all, no rational reader of this piece you’re reading would think that this author is threatening the President of the United States, right? No, we are obviously just reporting on an alleged threat by Comey and that is one of many ways to defend oneself against a charge of a threat: ‘I didn’t make the threat, I was just reporting that I saw one.’ And Comey the Clown could make the same claim. He could claim he merely saw the threat and shared it. Heck, like OJ Simpson, he could dedicate himself to finding the real threatener!

That being said, from what we hear the Secret Service is likely to knock on his door anyway. Our understanding is that the Secret Service checks out every potential threat and we always suspected that they did so even when it was clearly not a threat—such as a cartoon critically accusing people of stabbing a President in the back—just so they couldn’t be accused of political bias. So we expect that to happen just based on their past conduct.

In any case, as the headline suggests, Comey has taken the post down with this weak sauce defense:

BREAKING: Update: Former FBI Director James Comey has deleted his post. https://t.co/qW5VnWd6Ut pic.twitter.com/Qo4OwM8MTt — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) May 15, 2025

Once again, we went to Instagram and checked. The old pic was deleted. The new pic is there. It is an image of a mea culpa where he says:

I posted earlier a picture of some shells I saw today on a beach walk, which I assumed were a political message. I didn’t realize some folks associate those numbers with violence. It never occurred to me but I oppose violence of any kind so I took the post down.

Advertisement

First off, that is just idiocy right there. A former FBI director says ‘I oppose violence of any kind’? We weren’t aware he was frickin’ Ghandi. As FBI director, he has overseen a metric frakton of violence and has almost certainly justified it. When the FBI forcibly arrests anyone, that is violence. When an FBI agent is shot at and the FBI agent shoots back, that is violence. And most rational people recognize it as justified violence.

And is he saying every American war was wrong? Because that sure was a lot of violence. When we invaded France on D-Day and kicked the Nazis in the teeth, that was violence and this author is proud of America that we did it.

No, what this author opposes is political violence and perhaps that is what Comey the clown meant to say.

But more basically, is he really going to pretend he didn’t know that 8647 could be a call to violence? Is that plausible to you? We report and you decide but this doesn't pass the smell test with this author.

Naturally, he was dragged for both the original post and the withdrawal:

BREAKING: Former FBI Director James Comey just posted on Instagram a picture that says: "86 47"



What does Comey mean by "get rid of" the 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump? pic.twitter.com/SDzf92BmnI — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 15, 2025

He was the Former Head of the FBI



If he doesn't know that was a call for violence, that really explains how horrible he was in that role... — Jason Robertson (@JRobFromMN) May 15, 2025

cool shell formation on my beach walk pic.twitter.com/0JZbf0Mo9O — Magills (@magills_) May 15, 2025

Advertisement

Hey now! Gay Patriot is a giant homo and we think he is pretty cool… But not so much his photoshops of Hillary Clinton. We keep trying to get him to pay for our therapy.

(For the record, we are not offended. We thought it was funny and we are pretty sure Gay Patriot would, too.)

He was the head of the FBI and wants us to believe he had no idea that 86 is a reference to kiIIing someone 😂😂😂



Does anyone buy this? pic.twitter.com/CR22vvhQht — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 15, 2025

We also hear positively that the Secret Service is going to investigate this, but we will let someone else post on that. But here’s something for Comey to decode: FAFO. Try googling it if you aren't sure what it means, Comey the Clown.

We’re not sure he could be convicted of making a threat against the President of the United States. But we suspect he could be indicted, and how much will Comey have to spend to fight the charges?

Grok knows what 86 means but refuses to clarify who 47 is. Big fail, Grok! — Jae Kim (@JaeKim1089208) May 15, 2025

Grok is not trustworthy. We haven’t found a single AI that is.

Remember when Gretchen Whitmer had a sign on her desk that said 86 45? @IngrahamAngle — eu4ria1 (@lepfan11) May 15, 2025

Yep, we remember.

Think he arranged them himself? — The OttO Show (@The0tt0Show) May 15, 2025

Yeah, when he suggested he just found them, we pressed the 'doubt' button in L.A. Noir.

Not technically treason, but it is potentially a crime. Threatening the President of the United States is a crime.

Advertisement

Seriously, lots of people have made their own AI or photoshop shell images:

Chrck out this cool shell formation on my beach walk! 🏖️ pic.twitter.com/hGnW5uE9tL — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 15, 2025

Finally:

I forget who pointed out that Comey is just a messy bitch who loves drama https://t.co/4gMDNBuCEW — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) May 15, 2025

*Stifles laughter.*

RELATED: LAWSPLAINING: Court Documents Filed Against Ábrego García Says He Claimed Could Get Away With Murder

WATCH: President Trump Roasts ABC News Reporter Terry Moran to His Face for Poor Journalism

LAWSPLAINING: Newly Uncovered Court Docs Filed Against García's Wife Said She Was Dating a Gangster

LISTEN: Justice Jackson Accidentally Makes the Case for the RIGHT to Vouchers (And a Deep Dive)

‘First Do No Harm:’ Fisking John Oliver on the Transgender/Sports Issue

The Question Isn’t Whether Trump Can Revoke Biden’s Pardons. It’s Whether They Were Issued at all