LAWSPLAINING: Court Documents Filed Against Ábrego García Says He Claimed Could Get Away With Murder

We swear, we are not trying to be ‘all Kilmar Ábrego García all the time,’ but this is bigger deal than most of the prior documents we reviewed. If you believe allegations his wife, Jennifer Vasquez Sura, makes in the document we are about to present to you, this might change how you see a great deal of her behavior.

Previously we covered how Sura filed for a protective order in 2021. We also covered how another man, Edwin Ramos, filed for an emergency transfer of custody from Sura because she was allegedly dating a gang member, at a time when Sura might have been dating García. And of course, we were fair to García, saying that we don’t feel like we are anywhere near proving that he was a domestic abuser or that Ramos was even accusing García of being a gang member, let alone proving it. We will also note that we talked about the boiling issue of whether or not García has symbols indicating membership in MS-13 tattooed on his knuckles, here.

And that brings us to today’s revelation. That petition for a protective order Sura filed in 2021? It wasn’t her first. Apparently, she filed for another petition for a protective order in 2020, about a year earlier, and once again, Fox News has a copy of it.

Her own handwritten allegations against Kilmar Abrego Garcia from this 2020 protective order request - I’ve redacted addresses, phone numbers, & identities of the children. This is separate from the 2021 protective order request she filed against him. pic.twitter.com/bH0oAuxy1U — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 30, 2025

Just like with the piece on Ramos’ motion for custody, we are not going to post pictures of the documents because we think they included too much information, although ironically doing so is useful to this author. Specifically, they appear to have posted the names and birth dates of Sura’s three children. Obviously, the cat’s out of the bag, but if we repost it, we might be suppressed by social media, such as Twitter/X or Facebook.

Indeed, he posted a prior version that didn’t even try to redact the children’s names—possibly failing to realize that the children’s names were on it at all. Then he deleted that post and replaced it with this one, which tries, and fails, to fully redact the children’s names. We pointed out the error on Twitter/X and he might delete that one and post the documents again. So that post we just showed you might disappear.

And just like with Sura’s other protective order the trick to reading her narrative account is to start on the first page where it says, after point 2, ‘The details of what happened are.’ You can see Mrs. Sura starts to write out the narrative about what happened. Then when she ran out of space in that blank—as just about everyone does if they have a serious claim—the narrative is continued on the ‘Petition for a Protection/Peace Order Continuation Sheet' which is the second pictured page.

The irony is that by failing to censor the children’s names it tends to show what we believed was likely while talking about Ramos’ motion for custody: Judging just by the names of the three children, it seems very likely Sura’s oldest two children have Ramos as the father, while García is the father of the youngest.

But with the reminder that these are just allegations lets talk about the meat of this petition:

NEW: @FoxNews has obtained a second protective order filed against "Maryland Man" Kilmar Abrego Garcia by his wife in 2020, in which she accuses him of physical abuse, threatening her, & says she has a recording where he says even if he kills her, "nobody can do anything to him".… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 30, 2025

The cut off text:

This was a year before she filed another protective order against him, in which she accused him of being a repeat wife beater, said she has videos of his violence, and claimed she is afraid to be around him. Scoop by colleague @cameron_arcand

We’ll get further into her allegations, but we consider this to be the most serious part. In her handwritten petition she appears to say ‘I [ha]ve a recorded that his told my ex-mother-in-law that even [if] he kills me no one can do anything to him.’

We say it ‘appears to say’ that because the document cuts off about a quarter of an inch off of the text on the left margin. This is probably a copying error, but you can see where we are guessing how to fill in the blanks, putting our guesses in brackets. Also, the grammatical errors are hers.

Naturally, if you read it differently, please let us know in the comments. We could do an old fashioned crowdsourcing on it.

And we highlight this because it potentially changes how we see the entire situation. If she is telling the truth—and we have to stress we don’t know if she is—then García had suggested that he is, in essence, above the law. He is claiming he could get away with murder. If he truly is in a gang, that might explain why he feels this way—he might believe he is protected by them.

The Fox News article states that

On Aug. 11, 2020, Vasquez Sura asked for the petition to be rescinded, saying her family wanted to take part in their son's birthday, and Abrego Garcia ‘also agreed to continue counseling and if not [he's] willing to sign divorce papers.’

That would be about a week after she filed the initial petition. But the allegation that he threatened her this way raises the possibility that in fact she didn’t make up with him because she loved him after all, but because she was afraid of him and his gang affiliates. And that fear might be driving what she is doing today—she might be literally being told to play to the media as the wife who misses her husband, or else. We’re not saying this is definitely true, but if we were part of the Trump administration, we would send an FBI agent to her house that we trust and ask her if she would like their protection, just on the possibility that it is true.

We will rely on that Fox News article to recount most of the rest of its contents:

The document, reviewed by Fox News Digital, alleges that his wife accused him of verbal and physical abuse against her and mental abuse against her children. The petition for protection form filed in Maryland by Jennifer Vasquez Sura has boxes checked for ‘acts of abuse,’ including kicking, slapping, shoving, mental injury of a child and detaining against will.… It says on Aug. 3, 2020, that her ‘husband took [her] phone around 1:00 a.m., and in the morning he wanted to take my car, but I told him I was going to go out with my kids. He then got angry. I went upstairs to make food for my kids but he turned off the stove.’… The form also describes an incident in November 2019 when he grabbed her ‘by the hair in the car.’ In December 2019, he allegedly grabbed her hair in the car and ‘dragged’ her ‘out of car leaving [her] in the street.’ She wrote that he also ‘broke’ her son’s tablet, ‘broke doors’ in the house, pushed her against a wall, broke a phone and a television and damaged the walls that spring.

In the handwritten portions she also writes that she called 911 and she appears to write ‘police came he acted violent with him & broke my phone in front [o]f officer.’ Again, the writing is a little hard to decode and there is definitely some poor grammar, but that is what it appears to be to this author’s eyes. That means there might be a 911 recording and a police report, if those records are kept that far back.

Of course, that also raises the question of why they didn’t arrest him on the spot but we will say bluntly that in our experience Maryland police often doesn’t seem to take crime very seriously. For instance, this author once represented a company whose employee had her work-owned iPad stolen which had private customer data on it. We asked the Montgomery County, Maryland police to use the device’s location services to try to find it and they couldn’t be bothered. Another time, the same company had a bomb threat called into one of their Maryland branches and we couldn’t get the Baltimore Police to even send a bomb sniffing dog. Fortunately, it appears that it was an empty threat. Thus, we find it to be very plausible that he might have been able to commit crimes right in front of the police and not been arrested. It is for that reason that we are not overly impressed when someone says García has an allegedly clean criminal record, because we know what people can get away with in Maryland.

Finally, one would wonder why this wasn’t mentioned in other petition for a protective order. If you go back to our prior post on it, you can see where there is a section where she is supposed to list prior cases and she leaves it blank. We will simply say this is a common oversight, the alleged victim believing that they are only allowed to talk about new domestic violence. But the courts tend to look at the issue as cumulative—they want to look at the whole history of potential domestic violence and accusations of it.

Again, we are not saying any of Sura’s allegations are definitely true or false. We have no idea. But particularly the suggestion that he threatened her and that she might be standing by him out of fear rather than love is one officials should look into, even if we are a long way from being sure that her allegation is true.

Some reactions:



The serious allegations against Abrego Garcia underscore exactly why the government should have followed the law. He should have been dealt with through proper legal channels—not deported illegally. Now the law and justice require it be redone, at greater cost and delay. — David Gaw (@davidgaw) April 30, 2025

As we have said repeatedly, García had admitted he has no right to stay in America and that he can be deported. He was just arguing he couldn’t be deported to El Salvador because they don’t sufficiently control their gangs.

And American law does not require García to be returned at all. That is entirely a matter to be worked out in El Salvador. At the moment Trump is only ordered to help García to be returned, only to be thrown out again, if El Salvador releases him.



Did all 3 kids belong to her ex — Sunchaser (@Sunchasegirl) April 30, 2025

As we indicated above, one appears to be García’s.

And that raises the possibility that even now she is actually trapped

Democrats owning people again, like the Thirteenth Amendment had never been ratified. Tsk, tsk.



If we assume she is telling the truth, it's sadly common in domestic violence situations.



They (selectively) believe all women.







