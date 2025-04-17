Fox News Has a Copy of the Petition for a Protective Order Filed Against Kilmar Ábrego García by His Wife

Oops, it looks like the halo is slipping.

Let’s give a little background first, just so that you guys can get the full picture of what is going on.

Regular readers know that Kilmar Ábrego García is an illegal immigrant from El Salvador who was (shock) deported to El Salvador. Of course, the story is a little more complicated than that. He was set to be deported in Trump’s first term, but claimed he faced persecution. Not from his government, mind you, but local criminal gangs, according to him. Here’s what a very sympathetic district court wrote about him:

Abrego Garcia was born and raised in Los Nogales, El Salvador. His family owned a small and successful pupuseria. For years, they were subject to extortion and threats of death by one of El Salvador’s most notorious gangs. The gang used Abrego Garcia as a pawn in its extortion, demanding that his mother give Abrego Garcia over to the gang or he and others in their family would be killed. Attempting to escape the gang’s reach, the family moved three times without success. To protect Abrego Garcia, they ultimately sent him to the United States to live with his older brother, a U.S. citizen, in Maryland.

(Citations removed.) We will add that we have very little confidence that any of this has really been proven in a true adversarial setting, but let’s pretend it is true. Of course, what the judge is glossing over is that this makes him a criminal. Illegal entry into this country is a crime under 8 U.S.C. § 1325. While it is true that the first entry is generally treated as a civil matter (by throwing them out), it is still officially a crime.

But in any case, in 2019, he was as an illegal immigrant and the first Trump administration attempted to throw him out. After living here for years, he suddenly decided that he needed asylum, not because the government of El Salvador was going to persecute him, but because allegedly these gangs would persecute him and somehow another country’s inability to control crime is our problem. So, an immigration judge put a hold on his deportation. He wasn’t supposed to be deported—although our understanding is that this was only until the judge could hold a hearing to determine if he could validly invoke an anti-torture treaty in order to stay.

But the Trump administration mistakenly sent him to El Salvador, at least according to the Supreme Court. We shared the very short opinion of the court in that case here:

BTW for anyone who’s curious this is the full Supreme Court order in the Garcia case https://t.co/kKNGEIpejo — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) April 16, 2025

And that opinion stated that

On March 15, 2025, the United States removed Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia from the United States to El Salvador, where he is currently detained in the Center for Terrorism Confinement (CECOT). The United States acknowledges that Abrego Garcia was subject to a withholding order forbidding his removal to El Salvador, and that the removal to El Salvador was therefore illegal. The United States represents that the removal to El Salvador was the result of an ‘administrative error.’

So, to be clear, Abrego Garcia had no right to stay here. He just wanted us to deport him to a country other than El Salvador, because it is somehow our problem that El Salvador allegedly can’t control crime in its country, and therefore it would allegedly violate some treaty against torture to send him back to his home country.

And the left, as they are wont to do, are in full canonization mode with Abrego Garcia, designating him a poor, innocent saint of a man, mostly because they want to use this case as a political cudgel to use against this administration, so they want to play up his status as an innocent victim, as pure as new-fallen snow. A more rational and mature approach is to say that apparently Abrego Garcia was entitled to a hearing before being sent to El Salvador based on this dubious AF legal theory but that doesn’t make him an angel.

The first crack in his façade came when we first started seeing evidence shared online from the immigration cases. For instance, in this document…

…the Department of Justice Executive Office for Immigration Review Immigration Court for Baltimore, Maryland, said that:

The Court [below] first reasoned that the Respondent failed to meet his burden of demonstrating that his release from custody would not pose a danger to others, as the evidence shows that he is a verified member of MS-13.

But then we started to hear that his wife had sought a protective order from Abrego Garcia …

Kilmar Abrego Garcia had a history of violence and was not the upstanding “Maryland Man” the media has portrayed him as.



According to court filings, Garcia’s wife sought a domestic violence restraining order against him, claiming he punched, scratched, and ripped off her shirt,… pic.twitter.com/FpSV0k3i90 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) April 16, 2025

From the cut off text:

According to court filings, Garcia’s wife sought a domestic violence restraining order against him, claiming he punched, scratched, and ripped off her shirt, among other harm. This MS-13 gang member is not a sympathetic figure.

But this author wasn’t overly impressed with this. For one thing, it looked like all she got was just a temporary protective order, in Maryland, and we knew enough about the process (in Maryland) not to be overly impressed with that. Our thought literally was ‘let’s see the petition or some testimony’ before we even report on it.

And well, that’s what we are seeing now:

NEW: @FoxNews has obtained the written domestic violence allegations from Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s wife in 2021, in which she alleges he is a repeat wife beater & writes “At this point, I am afraid to be close to him. I have multiple photos/videos of how violent he can be and all… pic.twitter.com/s7yCji9jjq — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 16, 2025

The cut off text reads:

'At this point, I am afraid to be close to him. I have multiple photos/videos of how violent he can be and all the bruises he bas left me.' In her own handwriting, she alleges that Abrego Garcia punched and scratched her on her eye, leaving her bleeding after throwing her laptop on the floor. She writes that on another day, he got angry again, started yelling, and ripped her shirt and shorts off, then grabbed her arm, leaving marks. She also writes that in two times in 2020, he hit her. 'In November 2020, he hit me with his work boot'. 'In August 2020, hit me in the eye leaving a purple eye.'



Libs of TikTok, however, has a little more and so we will be using her copy:

BREAKING: 2021 court documents reveal Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s wife accusing him of beating her including hitting her with his boots, scratching and punching her, and hitting her in the eye giving her a black eye.



She says she was “afraid to be close to him” and was left with… pic.twitter.com/VwXZK4737W — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 17, 2025

The entirety of the cut off text is the word 'bruises.' As in she was left with bruises.

Here’s a blown up version of the documents, so you don’t have to squint as much. Besides, LOTT has presented the documents out of order. Here they are in correct order:

(Embiggen as necessary)

The trick to reading her narrative account is to start on the first page where it says, after point 2, ‘The details of what happened are.’ You can see Mrs. Vasquez starts to write out the narrative about what happened. Then when she ran out of space in that blank—as just about everyone does if they have a serious claim—the narrative is continued on the ‘Petition for a Protection/Peace Order Continuation Sheet' which is the third page.

And if you think that is a terrible way to set up a form, we will remind you that this is the government we are talking about: Terrible is the baseline.

Now, to be fair to Mr. Abrego Garcia, these are just allegations by a person who was obviously having a disagreement with him, presented without him having a chance to present his own evidence, or even to cross examine her. This author knows of situations where he was convinced the allegations are true and others where he was convinced the allegations were made up. We don't believe we can determine that the allegations were definitely true or false based on what is written here, but we will note that one thing that adds credibility—while not resolving the issue—is her claim of photo and video evidence backing her up. But, to be blunt, we have also dealt with at least one sociopath who claimed to have video evidence to support him when it didn't. Truly, if you ever catch yourself thinking ‘no one would lie about _________’ or ‘no one would lie under _________ circumstances’ you would be wrong. So we consider these to be unproven allegations.

And our own Mindy added some useful perspective on Vasquez’s support for him now:

For those saying Abrego Garcia’s wife is advocating for him to stay so she must have been lying about him beating her years ago. You have no idea how domestic violence works if you believe that. It takes an average of seven times for a woman to leave. If she called the police,… — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) April 17, 2025

The cut off text reads:

If she called the police, she was being abused. She’s just lying about it now

I was a victim of domestic violence in my first marriage, and even was awarded a protection order. He still was able to convince me to go to the courthouse and drop the charges and try to reconcile. Later on I found out he just did it because he wanted his guns back and had… — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) April 17, 2025

The cut off text reads:

Later on I found out he just did it because he wanted his guns back and had nothing to do with me.

I still tried for several months after that to try and make it work. I did not finally decide to get out until there was an explosive fight where he almost totaled my vehicle and drug me by my hair. Please do not think women will not try and support their abuser — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) April 17, 2025

this is a woman who comes from a country where women do not have the same rights as men, and she likely needs his help and money to make it America. It’s very easy to see why she would retract statements. — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) April 17, 2025

We will respectfully disagree with our colleague—we are not convinced one way or the other—but certainly, it is accurate to say that the fact Vasquez is backing him up now is not proof she was lying in the past. For our money, if you are looking for some kind of clear proof one way or the other about these domestic violence allegations, at the moment we don’t know of any.

None of which changes the basic calculus. The Trump Administration admits it made a mistake, but as we pointed out earlier today, if the government of El Salvador doesn’t want to release him, the Trump administration can’t be ordered to make them do it, or to retrieve him from a country not willing to give him up. He shouldn’t have been deported but as a practical matter, he won’t come back unless the government of El Salvador releases him and even if he does return, it doesn’t seem like he is likely to stay here in America. None of those facts change if he is a wife-beater, or if he isn’t.

But maybe we can stop with the canonization?

