WATCH: The New Naked Gun Trailer Drops With the PERFECT O.J. Simpson Joke

Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker | 5:45 PM on April 03, 2025
AP Photo/Daniel Gluskoter, Pool

When we first heard a while back that they were doing a new Naked Gun movie with Liam Neeson, we were perplexed. Mind you, we learned never to say never when it came to casting back when Michael Keaton surprised everyone in 'Batman,' but Neeson wasn’t our first choice to fill in the role for the late, great Leslie Nielson. But the more we thought about it, the more we started to believe that this might work. Nielson himself was known as a dramatic, serious, romantic leading man for decades until he was given a chance to let his comedy flag fly in ‘Airplane!’ Indeed, many of the cast members in that movie were known as dramatic actors and, for the most part, they played it straight. And Neeson was pretty hilarious in ‘The Lego Movie.’

So, we admit we were at least morbidly curious when the new trailer dropped for that movie today:

Of course, a trailer—in this case, a teaser trailer—can only tell you so much about a movie. For us, if a comedy trailer doesn’t actually make us laugh, we know the movie is probably crud. So, by the highly subjective standard of ‘did it make us laugh’ this trailer succeeds with us. So … maybe it will be good?

And let’s be honest, the way they handled O.J. Simpson? Perfect. No notes.

But let’s look in on reactions:

We hear ya, bud.

Um....

We get that, but hopefully people like the Critical Drinker can call that out ahead of time if it is woke.

It isn’t. At worst it is a soft reboot.

Right, they acknowledge that the previous movies happened, as if continuity was a big deal with these things.

Right?!?!?!?

Yes, we hate it when they do the ‘new movie/game with the same title as the earlier one’ thing. And in this case, we think it hurts the reception because too many people think it is a reboot or remake rather than technically being a legacy sequel. If they don't want to make it a numbered sequel, then just give it a different title, like 'The Naked Gun: Legacy' or something like that.

True.

Also. we are pretty sure this next one is joking:

Still, here’s a tip for people who loved the original movies. Not too many people know that the original ‘Naked Gun’ was based on a TV show called 'Police Squad!' … which crashed and burned after six whole episodes. But if you go back and watch it, you will see that it was almost exactly the same as the Naked Gun movies, with virtually the same cast (but no Simpson) and they even recycled some of their jokes into the movies. So, it might be worth tracking that down for a little extra of that classic humor. Here’s a trailer for it:

Yes, in 80’s we briefly had a weekly version of the Naked Gun and we didn’t watch it, so it got canceled.

On behalf of everyone who grew up at that time, we are sorry. We didn’t know how good we had it.

We have to think that is a joke.

We have very bad news for him.

Again, soft reboot. As in a new beginning where they don’t pretend they are starting over.

And when exactly is a comedy ‘necessary?’

Here's hoping they don't have any agenda more than 'making us laugh.'

Our own Gordon had a useful comment, but he protected his account, so we can only quote it:

Plusses: 

Seth MacFarlane, though personally woke, keeps his humor even and very funny. 

Liam Neeson is both a credible action star and has great comedic chops (Like Leslie Neilson before him). 

Minuses: 

Not seeing any Zucker involvement 

Seems a little more bloody than the original 

Airplane 2!

To be precise, most of the ‘Airplane!’ movies were made with the team of ‘Zucker, Abrahams and Zucker,’ meaning Jim Abrahams and brothers David and Jerry Zucker. Abrahams passed away last year, but the Zucker brothers are still with us. We aren’t sure why they aren’t involved but it is a concern.

And that’s basically where this author is. We are willing to give it a chance.

Finally, we’ll leave you with a test to see how big a fan you are of the movies (and TV Show):

That’s it, everyone. You can go home now. He has won the Internet for the day.

