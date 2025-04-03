WATCH: The New Naked Gun Trailer Drops With the PERFECT O.J. Simpson Joke

When we first heard a while back that they were doing a new Naked Gun movie with Liam Neeson, we were perplexed. Mind you, we learned never to say never when it came to casting back when Michael Keaton surprised everyone in 'Batman,' but Neeson wasn’t our first choice to fill in the role for the late, great Leslie Nielson. But the more we thought about it, the more we started to believe that this might work. Nielson himself was known as a dramatic, serious, romantic leading man for decades until he was given a chance to let his comedy flag fly in ‘Airplane!’ Indeed, many of the cast members in that movie were known as dramatic actors and, for the most part, they played it straight. And Neeson was pretty hilarious in ‘The Lego Movie.’

Advertisement

So, we admit we were at least morbidly curious when the new trailer dropped for that movie today:

First trailer for ‘THE NAKED GUN’ reboot, starring Liam Neeson.



In theaters on August 1. pic.twitter.com/q4HgQb7EEg — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 3, 2025

Of course, a trailer—in this case, a teaser trailer—can only tell you so much about a movie. For us, if a comedy trailer doesn’t actually make us laugh, we know the movie is probably crud. So, by the highly subjective standard of ‘did it make us laugh’ this trailer succeeds with us. So … maybe it will be good?

And let’s be honest, the way they handled O.J. Simpson? Perfect. No notes.

But let’s look in on reactions:

plz dont be woke plz dont be woke — Derek Porter (@derekporter_) April 3, 2025

We hear ya, bud.

Police Squad was great, but the #NakedGun films were dire by comparison. Putting Liam Neeson in them just shows how far he's fallen. No-one asked for this. It's going to bomb bigger than #SnowWhite!#TheNakedGun #SnowWhiteTH — DVDfever.co.uk 💙 (@DVDfever) April 3, 2025

-Liam Neeson as the lead

-Seth Mcfarland behind the scenes

-OJ joke in the trailer pic.twitter.com/grt39Bs38n — Mac🦬 (@tha__buffalo) April 3, 2025

Get Leslie Nielson to do it, looks bad without him — Mid (@MidwestHODL) April 3, 2025

Um....

Count me out. There’s no chance it’s even remotely as good as the first and I am willing to bet it’s politicized. Not even gonna chance it. — SassyTok (@sassafras0910) April 3, 2025

We get that, but hopefully people like the Critical Drinker can call that out ahead of time if it is woke.

NO MORE REMAKES — Tom Pappert (@realTomPappert) April 3, 2025

It isn’t. At worst it is a soft reboot.

That last gag had me howling!



I'm happy this is somewhat of a continuation and not a remake.



Looking forward to this one! — 𝘿𝘼𝙑𝙀 𝙎𝘼𝙑𝘼𝙂𝙀🐲𝙁𝙄𝘾-𝙏𝘼𝙂𝙄𝙊𝙐𝙎 (@DaveSavage1982) April 3, 2025

Right, they acknowledge that the previous movies happened, as if continuity was a big deal with these things.

Wait, are we sure Ed Hocken is the father? pic.twitter.com/crdhO54rcU — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) April 3, 2025

That OJ joke made it for me. — Sean Patrick Turley (@Turley33) April 3, 2025

Right?!?!?!?

Watching the trailer: "No, not needed. Pointless. It won't be any good" The OJ joke "Okay, it has potential". 😂 — Matt Kik (@MattKik) April 3, 2025

That last part made me choke on my drink. They actually went there, lmao. pic.twitter.com/uZJfvs8CXg — Adam Moore (@ADDMOORE_) April 3, 2025

Do yourselves a favor and don’t market it as “from the producer of Ted”. No you market this as “from the director of Hot Rod and Popstar”. Because this will not be anything like Ted. It will be like those two movies. — Lance FREE PALESTINE 🇵🇸 ❤️ (@lancestein936) April 3, 2025

Naked Gun 44 and a 1/4th? — local yokel (@meh_just_a_guy) April 3, 2025

Advertisement

Yes, we hate it when they do the ‘new movie/game with the same title as the earlier one’ thing. And in this case, we think it hurts the reception because too many people think it is a reboot or remake rather than technically being a legacy sequel. If they don't want to make it a numbered sequel, then just give it a different title, like 'The Naked Gun: Legacy' or something like that.

I really wanted to not like this trailer but it's absolutely perfect: https://t.co/47Bb8toRj9 — NotKennyRogers (@NotKennyRogers) April 3, 2025

new NAKED GUN parodying legacy sequel tropes, I'm in heaven https://t.co/T4WTvp86mc — Brett (@BrettRedacted) April 3, 2025

True.

Also. we are pretty sure this next one is joking:

No OJ Simpson or Leslie Neilson? No thanks — SMC (@SMC_TX) April 3, 2025

Wow crazy. I'm gonna run to blockbuster and rent Naked Gun in remembrance of them. — SMC (@SMC_TX) April 3, 2025

Still, here’s a tip for people who loved the original movies. Not too many people know that the original ‘Naked Gun’ was based on a TV show called 'Police Squad!' … which crashed and burned after six whole episodes. But if you go back and watch it, you will see that it was almost exactly the same as the Naked Gun movies, with virtually the same cast (but no Simpson) and they even recycled some of their jokes into the movies. So, it might be worth tracking that down for a little extra of that classic humor. Here’s a trailer for it:

Advertisement

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Yes, in 80’s we briefly had a weekly version of the Naked Gun and we didn’t watch it, so it got canceled.

On behalf of everyone who grew up at that time, we are sorry. We didn’t know how good we had it.

Typical Hollywood woke nonsense. 10 seconds into this trailer & we already see a man cross dressing as a girl! 🙄 — Izengabe (@Izengabe_) April 3, 2025

We have to think that is a joke.

Oh ,

What a way to ruin a good movie.

It needs to be Leslie Nielsen,

His deadpan delivery of the jokes made that series so memorable. — Forlorn Hope 🎀 (@ForlornHope09) April 3, 2025

We have very bad news for him.

am i the only one who thinks this reboot is completely unnecesary? — neo (@neolithicobject) April 3, 2025

Again, soft reboot. As in a new beginning where they don’t pretend they are starting over.

And when exactly is a comedy ‘necessary?’

They got me! At first, I thought they made a *serious* movie. But then... pic.twitter.com/0hCeK23CWp — NewJerichoMan (@FFBallAppraiser) April 3, 2025

idk, I'm kind of charmed by this. It feels like there haven't been enough pure comedy movies recently & I'd welcome a change to that https://t.co/ScFpKYA9f9 — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) April 3, 2025

Here's hoping they don't have any agenda more than 'making us laugh.'

Our own Gordon had a useful comment, but he protected his account, so we can only quote it:

Advertisement

Plusses: Seth MacFarlane, though personally woke, keeps his humor even and very funny. Liam Neeson is both a credible action star and has great comedic chops (Like Leslie Neilson before him). Minuses: Not seeing any Zucker involvement Seems a little more bloody than the original Airplane 2!

To be precise, most of the ‘Airplane!’ movies were made with the team of ‘Zucker, Abrahams and Zucker,’ meaning Jim Abrahams and brothers David and Jerry Zucker. Abrahams passed away last year, but the Zucker brothers are still with us. We aren’t sure why they aren’t involved but it is a concern.

I'm willing to give it a chance. https://t.co/UxD2h7bJPq — T_p_tio 🎈 (@Txp_RBI_Xctuxl) April 3, 2025

And that’s basically where this author is. We are willing to give it a chance.

Finally, we’ll leave you with a test to see how big a fan you are of the movies (and TV Show):

"Johnny, I need to reboot my movie."



"Well you're dead, so that'll be hard. What you do, see, is get a dramatic actor like you started as and really let him run wild. Here's a list of names. But you didn't get 'em from me."



"Hmm...Schindler's List guy. Not bad..." pic.twitter.com/tIfbwCVKtq — Kyle Wilson (@KyleDWilson1) April 3, 2025

That’s it, everyone. You can go home now. He has won the Internet for the day.

RELATED: WATCH: Highlights from Wednesday’s Nintendo Direct Showcasing the Switch 2

Advertisement

WATCH: John Boyega Trashes Star Wars Fans

BREAKING: Marine Le Pen, Leading Candidate for President of France, BANNED From Running for Office

The Question Isn’t Whether Trump Can Revoke Biden’s Pardons. It’s Whether They Were Issued at all

BREAKING: Donald Trump Declares Biden’s Pardons to Be ‘VOID … AND OF NO FURTHER FORCE OR EFFECT’

Joe Biden’s Potential Incompetence Threatens Chaos in Our System (And We Should Embrace the Chaos)