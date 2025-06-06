VIP
VIP
Consequences Incoming: Jeanine Pirro Has Some BAD News for Crazed Leftist Who Spat on Ed Martin

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 5:00 PM on June 06, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels)

Hey, remember that unhinged leftist woman who walked up to Trump administration attorney Ed Martin and spat on him -- while he was in the middle of a live Newsmax interview? 

Welp. It seems like she can't help but continue to show the world how much of a lunatic she is. 

The woman in question, Emily Sommer, was charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding a government official on May 22, but because this was the District of Columbia and the prosecution didn't seek pretrial confinement, she was released without bail until her court date. 

Even in DC, however, being released on your own recognizance comes with some conditions and restrictions. In Sommer's case, the order included instructions that she must avoid ALL contact -- directly or indirectly -- with Martin. 

Yeah, guess what? Sommer couldn't manage even that. She's just that batpoop crazy. 

And now Jeanine Pirro, Martin's replacement as interim US Attorney for DC, is going to make her pay the price for her derangement. 

Rosiak detailed how Sommer violated the terms of her bond with some truly unhinged comments she made to Martin on X: 

Prosecutors found that Sommer, posting from her X handle with the display name “lefttits,” this week tagged Martin and wrote, 'My property has essentially been seized and I do not have the basic necessities nor money to provide for myself nor my dog. F*** you, Ed… but since you’ve once again made me hostage in this city, I’ll make sure it eats you alive and spits you back out, like the felony ‘assault’ you’ve alleged, wit your punk-ass-b****-cuckold-neo-beo-no-brained-Neaderthal (no shade to actual non-Sapiens) cracka ass, jive-turkey redneck from the Midwest.'

'You mad, bro? You got fired, and then caught a loogie to the shoulder. I don’t think that makes you any sort of ‘active’ official. You’re in the wrong court… Come at me dawg,' she added.

BREAKING: Kilmar Ábrego García Is Back in America … To Face Criminal Charges (LOL)
Aaron Walker
Yikes. This woman is not well. 

Because Sommer tagged Martin in her posts, Pirro has asserted that this constitutes a violation of the conditions of her release and is seeking to have her jailed pending trial. 

Of course, Sommer reacted to that by attacking Pirro as well. 

“Lmaooooo @JudgeJeanine is the bish that took your job. That’s gotta hurt. And she’s got so much trash talk comin her way too, don’t worry bish, you’ll get it too,” she wrote, according to court papers.

LOL. She seems nice. For a psychopath. 

And she's proud of her posts. She has not deleted them from X: 

Not only does she need to be locked up, she needs a straitjacket. 

Sommer is bragging to Martin that she'd never be convicted by a DC jury (and she may have a point there), but hopefully, Judge Matthew Sharbaugh (to whom Pirro's request was submitted) can at least see that it is not safe for anyone -- least of all Martin and Pirro -- for this woman to remain free pending her trial. 

LOL. Aunt Esther does not approve. 

And where is Barbara Billingsley when you need her? 

Oh, and speaking of 'crackas,' has Sommer looked in a mirror recently, by any chance?

Even though we are not close to Thanksgiving, it still ain't cool bein' no jive turkey. 

Judge Sharbaugh is a Biden appointee, so we will have to see if he makes the right call here, but we're not brimming with confidence. 

By her own words, Sommer believes that she is immune from consequences in DC. We can only hope she is proven wrong. 

Sommer's original crime comes with potential penalties of eight years in prison and $250,000 in fines. 

But the fact that she is too crazy to keep her mouth shut while her charges are still pending means she should probably be locked up in stupid person prison for far longer than that. 

And that's not even addressing her punishment for 'cultural appropriation.'

Sorry, leftists. Those are your rules, not ours. But we're going to make you live by them. 

We don't know when Sommer's trial date is yet, but she clearly needs to have her release revoked until that day arrives. 

