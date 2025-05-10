Bet She's Spitting Mad NOW: Psycho Leftist Who Hocked a Loogie on Ed Martin Has Been Arrested

Arrested Newark Mayor Update: 'Wild to Have Your Own Political Director Admit You...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 11:00 AM on May 10, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels)

This was a rollercoaster week for interim U.S. Attorney Ed Martin. After one cowardly Republican Senator, Thom Tillis, refused to back President Trump's nomination of Martin to be the permanent U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, the President decided to replace him with a pick that infuriated the left even further, Judge Jeanine Pirro

The left's pyrrhic victory about Martin being replaced was further demolished when Trump announced that he was appointing Martin to serve under Attorney General Pam Bondi as director of the DOJ's Weaponization Working Group and as pardon attorney. That had to sting the crazed leftists particularly hard, since Martin has been an outspoken advocate for J6 defendants and a virulent opponent of lawfare practitioners like Letitia James (who is having a WAY worse week). 

We can tell how mad the left is about Martin because of the totally rational, not at all batpoop insane reaction they had to all of the news surrounding Martin. A couple of days ago, one especially deranged lunatic approached Martin while he was conducting an interview with Newsmax's Chris Salcedo. The woman began screaming at Martin and actually spat on him. 

Watch: 

Welp. Actions, meet consequences. 

Yesterday afternoon, Vince Coglianese of The Daily Caller reported that U.S. Marshals had identified the woman and that her arrest was imminent. 

It should be noted that even though Martin's nomination was withdrawn, he is still serving as the U.S. Attorney for D.C. until May 20. 

So, yes. This IS an assault on a government official. And yes, stupidly, the woman in the video made it clear that she knew that by shouting his name at him and calling him a 'disgusting man.'

Reports then began coming in from multiple accounts on X that the woman had been arrested (though not yet publicly identified), and she is facing some pretty serious charges.

There is some dispute about the potential severity of punishment. Other sources noted that the maximum sentence she could receive is eight years and $250,000 in fines.

Either way, she effed around. Now, she is finding out. 

(We do feel bad for the dog, though. No dog deserves to be forced to live with such an unhinged harpy.)

That's pretty unlikely, but we hope she at least gets some jail time. Clearly, a message needs to be sent to these leftists that they are not going to get away with this anymore. 

They got used to the Biden administration turning a blind eye to all of their illegal activities and violent 'protests.' They need to learn the hard way that America isn't playing that game any longer. 

Yes, they are. And yes, it is. 

But we're happy to see that even some elected Democrats, like the mayor of Newark, are finding out that they're not immune to arrest and prosecution either. 

It is impossible for normal people to relate to the left anymore. But that's a good thing ... for the normal people. 

Who in their right mind would want to relate to this woman? 

It would not shock us -- not even a little bit -- if it turns out the woman knew that she had a contagious illness and spat on Martin to try to spread it to him. 

That is just who they are. 

They're practically the only base the Democrats have left anymore. 

Even if it's just for 30 days or so, an orange jumpsuit would be an outstanding prize for her. 

But she should look on the bright side. 

Maybe a bunch of Democrats like Chris Van Hollen will come and visit her in jail. 

