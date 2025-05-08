BREAKING: Trump Taps Fox News ‘The Five’ Co-Host Jeanine Pirro for Interim U.S Attorney for D.C.





President Donald Trump tapped Jeanine Pirro to serve as interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia late Thursday. As you may already know, Pirro is a co-host of the popular Fox News panel show called ‘The Five.’

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

President Trump confirms that Jeanine Pirro will serve as the next interim DC US attorney after his nominee Ed Martin failed to gain enough support from Republicans on Capitol Hill. (I've been told she will likely be fully nominated eventually.) pic.twitter.com/h1b0O0Zjtu — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) May 8, 2025

Trump picks Fox News host Jeanine Pirro for interim DC US Attorney https://t.co/m2Izb26bme pic.twitter.com/IUoqeWXWls — New York Post (@nypost) May 8, 2025

Bet they're wishing they hadn't tanked Ed Martin's nomination. — Leslie Eastman ☥ (@Mutnodjmet) May 8, 2025

Trump supporters wanted Ed Martin, but many on X are okay with Pirro as a temporary replacement.

Yes! Good choice. I said if they didn't Martin through I hoped they would get a more vicious bull dog. Looks like they did. Congrats Judge Jeanine! — crzydoglady (@crzydoglad9594) May 8, 2025

Absolutely the right pick! Judge Jeanine doesn’t play games — exactly what we need! 💪🇺🇸 — Caitlin (@Yelena_vv) May 8, 2025

Good. With @EagleEdMartin as a potential special prosecutor could mean a line assembly judicial process. — Jerry Cann Buggers NYC (@EdBalls2112) May 8, 2025

Others are not so keen on her selection, citing her age as a major detractor. They want someone much younger for the job.

Major downgrade from Ed Martin



This is real life, not tv. She’ll be 74 in a few weeks. Sorry, we need a killer for this job. Very disappointing pic.twitter.com/LVHJ75U1l4 — Jedburgh (@KeithRyan80) May 8, 2025

Now he should fire Pam Bondi and renominate Matt Gaetz as Attorney General. — Viral Architect 🎵⚡ (@BigMKilo) May 8, 2025

Ok, let’s not go crazy. Martin was the acting U.S. Attorney for D.C., but his temporary status was set to expire on May 20.