A Career Path for Activists
VIP EARLY ACCESS: Townhall Media's Doc 'Trump's Triumph' Will Make You Even PROUDER...
Harry Sisson Informs JD Vance That the New Pope Hates Him (LOL)
'I Lived In Terror:' Israeli Hostage SHAMES Pulitzer Board for Awarding Anti-Israel Palest...
The Bidens Join 'The View' to Dump on Kamala and Deny Joe's Cognitive...
LAWLESS: King County Public Defender Among Those Arrested for Washington Antifa Riot
SURPRISE! Guess Who Trump Is Considering to Act As Interim U.S. Attorney for...
Pippin Hardest Hit: The Atlantic Laments the End of Breakfast Due to Trump...

BREAKING: Trump Taps Fox News ‘The Five’ Co-Host Jeanine Pirro for Interim U.S Attorney for D.C.

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 7:40 PM on May 08, 2025
Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File


President Donald Trump tapped Jeanine Pirro to serve as interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia late Thursday. As you may already know, Pirro is a co-host of the popular Fox News panel show called ‘The Five.’

Here’s more. (READ)

Trump supporters wanted Ed Martin, but many on X are okay with Pirro as a temporary replacement.

Others are not so keen on her selection, citing her age as a major detractor. They want someone much younger for the job.

Ok, let’s not go crazy. Martin was the acting U.S. Attorney for D.C., but his temporary status was set to expire on May 20.

