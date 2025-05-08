Kash Patel Straight-Up NUKES Patty Murray in SAVAGE Back and Forth About a...
And. Here. We. GOOO: FBI Opens FORMAL Criminal Probe Into Letitia James So Break Out ALL the Popcorn

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:50 AM on May 08, 2025
AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File

Kash Patel may well be the busiest person in Donald Trump's administration, and we're fine with that. Yes, we'd love for Bondi to release the Epstein list and of course, the DOGE cuts to be made official (c'mon Congress!), but we'll take this as a win.

Seems our pal Letitia James is getting into the FIND OUT stage of FAFO.

This is going to be glorious.

From the New York Post:

The FBI and US Attorney’s Office in Albany have launched a criminal investigation into mortgage fraud claims against New York Attorney General Letitia James, a source familiar with the probe told The Post.

The investigation, first reported by the Times Union, follows a federal criminal referral sent by Federal Housing Finance Agency Director William Pulte to the Justice Department earlier this month.

Pulte’s letter alleges James “falsified records” to obtain favorable loans on a home she purchased in 2023 in Virginia and a Brooklyn brownstone she’s owned since 2001.

Sounds SUS to us. 

Advertisement

