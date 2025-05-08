And. Here. We. GOOO: FBI Opens FORMAL Criminal Probe Into Letitia James So Break Out ALL the Popcorn

Kash Patel may well be the busiest person in Donald Trump's administration, and we're fine with that. Yes, we'd love for Bondi to release the Epstein list and of course, the DOGE cuts to be made official (c'mon Congress!), but we'll take this as a win.

Seems our pal Letitia James is getting into the FIND OUT stage of FAFO.

This is going to be glorious.

FBI opens formal criminal probe into New York AG Letitia James over alleged mortgage fraud https://t.co/Vpcsk3tyhC pic.twitter.com/dzXhUS5aJB — New York Post (@nypost) May 8, 2025

From the New York Post:

The FBI and US Attorney’s Office in Albany have launched a criminal investigation into mortgage fraud claims against New York Attorney General Letitia James, a source familiar with the probe told The Post. The investigation, first reported by the Times Union, follows a federal criminal referral sent by Federal Housing Finance Agency Director William Pulte to the Justice Department earlier this month. Pulte’s letter alleges James “falsified records” to obtain favorable loans on a home she purchased in 2023 in Virginia and a Brooklyn brownstone she’s owned since 2001.

Sounds SUS to us.

My sides — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) May 8, 2025

Good. Lock her up. — 𝑃𝑢𝑏𝑙𝑖𝑢𝑠🪶 (@captlibertas) May 8, 2025

This will get DOJ access to more of her financial records, and I'd bet they'll find all sorts of fraud and thievery. — Mostly Peaceful Cat (@MaxPaxCat) May 8, 2025

And as our pals on the Left love to say, nobody is above the law.

THIS is gonna be fun.

