Bro, Stop DIGGING! Andrew Yang Tries Defending Bernie Sanders Flying Private and WOW Was That EVER Stupid

As Twitchy readers know, oligarch, elitist, and all-around socialist Bernie Sanders refuses to fly commercial because he's too good for it. We will say this, it is somewhat refreshing to see a socialist being honest about how they see themselves above others. With socialism, the only winners are the people at the top, like Bernie.

His unapologetic response to only flying private has not gone over well, like at all, so we're not sure why Andrew Yang thought it was a good idea to defend him. Then again, this is the same Yang who did the thing with the picture, the young guy, and the whipped cream.

Ahem.

Take a look:

Bernie Sanders is 83 and had to be in multiple states in the same day. In that situation you fly private. — Andrew Yang🧢⬆️🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) May 8, 2025

Had to? What? And plenty of people 'have to' be in multiple states in the same day ... but they can't afford to fly private. So why is Bernie special? And ooooh, if 83 is too old to fly commercial it's too old to run for office or play politics.

Sorry, not sorry.

But if a CEO has to be in multiple states in the same day it’s “eat the rich”, right? — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) May 8, 2025

Is that a law? — 💀🔪🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) May 8, 2025

It's really wild how climate change never applies to those constantly telling us we should do without, and pandemics never apply to protesters supporting a violent, drug-addicted criminal. — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) May 8, 2025

DUDE, HE'S 83 AND A SOCIALIST! C'MON!

Heh.

He didn't 'have to be' in multiple states every day.



No one is forcing him to cling to power.



He's deciding to cling to power, well past his expiration date, of his own volition. — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) May 8, 2025

Had to.

That's hilarious.

Yeah, I would fly private.



Then again, I’m not a hypocrite who dishonestly claims that the world is about to catch fire and therefore, you should give me a bunch of your money and a lot of power over how you live. — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) May 8, 2025

Then he doesn't care about the environment or "oligarchy".

If he did, he'd have flown commercial and not done rallies he couldn't make (or negotiated a schedule change).

Y'all can't have it both ways. — Allen Harris (@crash_matrix) May 8, 2025

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sounds like something an Oligarch would say to justify their decisions — Texas Garabedian (@TexasGarabedian) May 8, 2025

Sounds like something a socialist would say as well.

Good times.

