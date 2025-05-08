And. Here. We. GOOO: FBI Opens FORMAL Criminal Probe Into Letitia James So...
Kash Patel Straight-Up NUKES Patty Murray in SAVAGE Back and Forth About a...
OOOH DAMN: Marjorie Taylor Greene Shuts Jasmine Crockett DOWN With Just 1 Sentence...
Bernie Sanders Claims He's TOO GOOD to Fly Commercial and LOL, X Just...
Marco Rubio to Review Visa Status of Pro-Palestine Protesters Arrested at Columbia Univers...
Trump or Trans? Jasmine Crockett Chooses to Play Silly Game Instead of Protecting...
Smoke Signal? Motorcyclist Records Mysterious Black Ring Hovering In Sky Over Kansas (WATC...
Dem Maxine Waters Accuses an Amused Scott Bessent of Frolicking in a Filibuster...
VIP
'Unsettling and Ritualistic': Lioness of God Unsettled by Catholics Repeating the Hail Mar...
Apparently, Giant Statues of Black Women Are a Thing Now Globally
Symone D. Sanders Posted This Video to TikTok on Purpose
Campus Protesters Chant ‘God Is Trans’ to Welcome Riley Gaines
VIP
A Flag by Any Other Name
Canadian Cop Starts Presser on Missing Children With Land Acknowledgment

Bro, Stop DIGGING! Andrew Yang Tries Defending Bernie Sanders Flying Private and WOW Was That EVER Stupid

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:45 AM on May 08, 2025
Sarah D.

As Twitchy readers know, oligarch, elitist, and all-around socialist Bernie Sanders refuses to fly commercial because he's too good for it. We will say this, it is somewhat refreshing to see a socialist being honest about how they see themselves above others. With socialism, the only winners are the people at the top, like Bernie.

Advertisement

His unapologetic response to only flying private has not gone over well, like at all, so we're not sure why Andrew Yang thought it was a good idea to defend him. Then again, this is the same Yang who did the thing with the picture, the young guy, and the whipped cream.

Ahem.

Take a look:

Had to? What? And plenty of people 'have to' be in multiple states in the same day ... but they can't afford to fly private. So why is Bernie special? And ooooh, if 83 is too old to fly commercial it's too old to run for office or play politics.

Sorry, not sorry.

Recommended

OOOH DAMN: Marjorie Taylor Greene Shuts Jasmine Crockett DOWN With Just 1 Sentence and a Smile (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

DUDE, HE'S 83 AND A SOCIALIST! C'MON!

Heh.

Had to.

That's hilarious.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sounds like something a socialist would say as well.

Good times.

Advertisement

============================================================

Related:

OOOH DAMN: Marjorie Taylor Greene Shuts Jasmine Crockett DOWN With Just 1 Sentence and a Smile (Watch)

Bernie Sanders Claims He's TOO GOOD to Fly Commercial and LOL, X Just Has a HEYDAY With the Old Socialist

Linda McMahon Just SLAMMED the Door RIGHT In Harvard's Big Smug Face and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

Who She REALLY Is: Jasmine Crockett Will NOT Want This Pic Getting Out So YOU KNOW We Gotta Share It -Pic

No WORDS: BLISTERING Report Shows FBI Just Butchered 2017 Congressional Baseball Shooting Investigation

============================================================

Tags: BERNIE SANDERS PRIVATE JET ANDREW YANG

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

OOOH DAMN: Marjorie Taylor Greene Shuts Jasmine Crockett DOWN With Just 1 Sentence and a Smile (Watch)
Sam J.
Kash Patel Straight-Up NUKES Patty Murray in SAVAGE Back and Forth About a Weaponized FBI and DAMN -Watch
Sam J.
And. Here. We. GOOO: FBI Opens FORMAL Criminal Probe Into Letitia James So Break Out ALL the Popcorn
Sam J.
Bernie Sanders Claims He's TOO GOOD to Fly Commercial and LOL, X Just Has a HEYDAY With the Old Socialist
Sam J.
Greg Gutfeld's 'Rant for the Ages' About Biden's 1st Interview Since Leaving Office Is Necessarily Brutal
Doug P.
Smoke Signal? Motorcyclist Records Mysterious Black Ring Hovering In Sky Over Kansas (WATCH)
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
OOOH DAMN: Marjorie Taylor Greene Shuts Jasmine Crockett DOWN With Just 1 Sentence and a Smile (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement