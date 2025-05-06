Unpopular Truth: Scott Jennings SCHOOLS Fellow CNN Panelists About Criminality of Illegal...
No WORDS: BLISTERING Report Shows FBI Just Butchered 2017 Congressional Baseball Shooting Investigation

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:50 PM on May 06, 2025
Derik Holtmann/Belleville News-Democrat, via AP

It's been nearly eight years since Bernie Bro and lunatic James Hodgkinson opened fire on a baseball field filled with Republicans, where Steve Scalise almost lost his life. Doesn't seem possible that it's been that long or that we spent so much time knowing so little.

Probably because the FBI butchered the investigation and downplayed the anti-GOP motives of the gunman.

Now, why, oh why would they do that?

From the New York Post:

The FBI botched its investigation of the 2017 congressional baseball shooting — downplaying the gunman’s anti-GOP motives despite having handwritten evidence, a blistering House report found.

The House Judiciary Committee, Intelligence Committee and Intelligence Subcommittee on Oversight & Investigation released the scathing, unclassified report on its findings Tuesday after combing through roughly 3,000 case file documents it was given last month on the attack that wounded six, including current House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.), and led to the death of gunman James T. Hodgkinson.

“This is the same FBI that can’t tell us who planted the pipe bomb [on Jan. 6, 2021], who can’t tell us who leaked the Dobbs opinion and who can tell us who put cocaine at the White House,” House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) chided Tuesday morning.

Have we mentioned how glad we are that Kash Patel is in charge now?

Yeah.

Yeah, we're not either.

