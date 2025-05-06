No WORDS: BLISTERING Report Shows FBI Just Butchered 2017 Congressional Baseball Shooting Investigation

It's been nearly eight years since Bernie Bro and lunatic James Hodgkinson opened fire on a baseball field filled with Republicans, where Steve Scalise almost lost his life. Doesn't seem possible that it's been that long or that we spent so much time knowing so little.

Advertisement

Probably because the FBI butchered the investigation and downplayed the anti-GOP motives of the gunman.

Now, why, oh why would they do that?

FBI ‘butchered’ 2017 congressional baseball shooting probe, downplayed anti-GOP motives of gunman, blistering report concludes https://t.co/WLwJD6DAW4 pic.twitter.com/zSepCYZfx3 — New York Post (@nypost) May 6, 2025

From the New York Post:

Have we mentioned how glad we are that Kash Patel is in charge now?

Yeah.

We're just going to have to dismantle the FBI, huh?



Democrat/uniparty agents playing politics with law enforcement have corrupted it beyond redemption. — Your Mom Is A Bot (@wsliger) May 6, 2025

Not shocked — Washingtons ghost (@hartgoat) May 6, 2025

Yeah, we're not either.

============================================================

Related:

Stay MAD! Dana Loesch DRAGS Brian Stelter in Thread Over Tone-Deaf Post About Media and the Constitution

Antarctic Ice Rebounding In MASS ... Al Gore Hardest Hit *SNORT*

Sen. Thom Tillis MIGHT Want to Reconsider NOT Supporting Trump's D.C. Attorney Pick Because MAGA's PISSED

CHECKMATE! Not Sure WHAT Lefties Are Crying About, Trump Did What NPR CEO Katherine Maher TOLD Him To

CROOKS: Trump Destroyed Nancy Pelosi SO BADLY During Interview They Did NOT Air It BUT Here It is (Watch)

============================================================