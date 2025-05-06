No WORDS: BLISTERING Report Shows FBI Just Butchered 2017 Congressional Baseball Shooting Investigation

It's been nearly eight years since Bernie Bro and lunatic James Hodgkinson opened fire on a baseball field filled with Republicans, where Steve Scalise almost lost his life. Doesn't seem possible that it's been that long or that we spent so much time knowing so little.
Probably because the FBI butchered the investigation and downplayed the anti-GOP motives of the gunman.
Now, why, oh why would they do that?
FBI ‘butchered’ 2017 congressional baseball shooting probe, downplayed anti-GOP motives of gunman, blistering report concludes https://t.co/WLwJD6DAW4 pic.twitter.com/zSepCYZfx3— New York Post (@nypost) May 6, 2025
From the New York Post:
The FBI botched its investigation of the 2017 congressional baseball shooting — downplaying the gunman’s anti-GOP motives despite having handwritten evidence, a blistering House report found.
The House Judiciary Committee, Intelligence Committee and Intelligence Subcommittee on Oversight & Investigation released the scathing, unclassified report on its findings Tuesday after combing through roughly 3,000 case file documents it was given last month on the attack that wounded six, including current House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.), and led to the death of gunman James T. Hodgkinson.
“This is the same FBI that can’t tell us who planted the pipe bomb [on Jan. 6, 2021], who can’t tell us who leaked the Dobbs opinion and who can tell us who put cocaine at the White House,” House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) chided Tuesday morning.
Have we mentioned how glad we are that Kash Patel is in charge now?
Yeah.
We're just going to have to dismantle the FBI, huh?— Your Mom Is A Bot (@wsliger) May 6, 2025
Democrat/uniparty agents playing politics with law enforcement have corrupted it beyond redemption.
Not shocked— Washingtons ghost (@hartgoat) May 6, 2025
Yeah, we're not either.
