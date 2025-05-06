Stay MAD! Dana Loesch DRAGS Brian Stelter in Thread Over Tone-Deaf Post About Media and the Constitution

Funny how Brian Stelter only seems to care about newsrooms and the Constitution when Trump is in office ... again. Almost as if his concerns are actually dictated by his very progressive, leftist bias.

Whoda thunk?

He put together a thread on this topic:

Right now newsrooms need to do a better job of incorporating Constitution 101 into their news coverage. (And while we're at it, maybe "Schoolhouse Rock" needs to make a comeback.) https://t.co/cqSIg2OxAD pic.twitter.com/15EeX3iPiT — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 5, 2025

Note, the entire thread is on X if you want to read it but we weren't sure our readers would want to go through all of that blather so we just included the first post. Besides, this is the post Dana Loesch snagged and beat Tater about the proverbial head with it.

Where was this sentiment when the DNC and Clinton camp (who later paid a hefty fine for it) laundered discredited oppo through a firm lobbying for Russian oligarchs & sidestepped FISA requirements when obtaining a surveillance warrant on a private citizen? https://t.co/vsEun61wXV — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 5, 2025

ThAt WaS dIfFeReNt or something.

Where was this sentiment when bureaucrats used the Patriot Act to classify concerned parents as "potential domestic terrorists" for simply speaking out about age-inappropriate materials and girls' spaces in schools? — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 5, 2025

What she said.

Where was this sentiment when billions of tax dollars belonging to hardworking Americans was funneled into the pockets of Stacey Abrams and whinging ginger and his z-list wife Harry and Meghan's pockets? — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 5, 2025

Yeah! Where was this sentiment?!

We looked to see if Tater had responded to Dana but at this point ... *crickets*

