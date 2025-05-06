VIP
Hot Take: California Dems Are Being Called Pedophiles for Doing the Right Thing

Stay MAD! Dana Loesch DRAGS Brian Stelter in Thread Over Tone-Deaf Post About Media and the Constitution

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:15 PM on May 06, 2025
Twitchy

Funny how Brian Stelter only seems to care about newsrooms and the Constitution when Trump is in office ... again. Almost as if his concerns are actually dictated by his very progressive, leftist bias.

Whoda thunk?

He put together a thread on this topic:

Note, the entire thread is on X if you want to read it but we weren't sure our readers would want to go through all of that blather so we just included the first post. Besides, this is the post Dana Loesch snagged and beat Tater about the proverbial head with it.

ThAt WaS dIfFeReNt or something.

What she said.

Yeah! Where was this sentiment?!

We looked to see if Tater had responded to Dana but at this point ... *crickets*

