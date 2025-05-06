DAMNING, Must-Read Thread Exposes Democrats' Corrupt AF Playbook for 'Winning' Upcoming Midterms

BOOM: Stephen Miller Shares the 'CORRECT' Process for Removing Illegals from Our Country...
Hot Take: California Dems Are Being Called Pedophiles for Doing the Right Thing
Mike Pence Given JFK ‘Profile in Courage’ Award
Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:15 AM on May 06, 2025
ImgFlip

Insurrection Barbie was good enough to read the Democrats' Playbook Plans for how they plan to take over the midterms without the presidency, and it's as sideways and corrupt as you'd expect.

Maybe more so.

Post continues:

Here’s how they plan to rule through lawfare, NGOs, media + states + their plans for the 2026 midterms. 

(Yes I read the playbook)

She took one for the team ... and this thread is CRAZY.

Keep going.

Post continues:

Control the election referees → Control the election.

It's not who votes, but who controls the votes.

Ahem.

Post continues:

•Indivisible→ Stay and FIGHT regardless of who’s in office.

And that's why it's so important that we defund these groups.

And why Democrats are fighting so hard to keep them funded.

Post continues:

Litigation locks in rules that presidents can’t easily undo.

Democrats LOVE their lawfare.

Post continues:

NGO partners: Brennan Center, ADL, Media Matters.

Can't get any of this done without their pals in media. Lucky for them, the media is more than happy to oblige.

Post continues:

•“Democracy needs protection from nationalists”

Culture capture continues.

Gotta keep brainwashing the young'ins.

Post continues:

Globalization + democracy promotion = permanent pressure.

Shocking, right? OH WAIT, nope.

They do seem very fixated on getting people to RISE UP.

Ultimately, this is what it's all about for Democrats (and sadly, some Republicans).

Power.

So how do we stop 'em?

We've gotta beat 'em at their own game.

Tags: DEMOCRATS TRUMP

