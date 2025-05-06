DAMNING, Must-Read Thread Exposes Democrats' Corrupt AF Playbook for 'Winning' Upcoming Midterms

Insurrection Barbie was good enough to read the Democrats' Playbook Plans for how they plan to take over the midterms without the presidency, and it's as sideways and corrupt as you'd expect.

Maybe more so.

🧵🧵How Norm Eisen’s 2025 Democracy Playbook Plans to takeover for the Midterms Without the Presidency



What happens if Democrats + globalist NGOs lose the White House?



Nothing changes.



Because they’ve spent years building a machine that runs WITHOUT needing the presidency.… — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) May 6, 2025

Post continues:

Here’s how they plan to rule through lawfare, NGOs, media + states + their plans for the 2026 midterms. (Yes I read the playbook)

She took one for the team ... and this thread is CRAZY.

Keep going.

Step 1: State-Level Election Control



The White House does NOT certify elections.



→ Secretaries of State do.



In 2026, Democrats + NGOs (e.g. Democracy Alliance, Democratic Association of Secretaries of State) are spending $40M to dominate swing state election offices.



Control… — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) May 6, 2025

Post continues:

Control the election referees → Control the election.

It's not who votes, but who controls the votes.

Ahem.

Step 2: Civil Society Army (NGOs Never Leave)



NGOs don’t leave when presidents change.



Groups like:

•Democracy Docket (Marc Elias)

•Brennan Center

•Common Cause

•Fair Fight Action (Stacey Abrams)

•Southern Coalition for Social Justice

•Movement Voter Project

•SPLC… — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) May 6, 2025

Post continues:

•Indivisible→ Stay and FIGHT regardless of who’s in office.

And that's why it's so important that we defund these groups.

And why Democrats are fighting so hard to keep them funded.

Step 3: Lawfare and the Courts



The legal system is immune to elections.



NGO + Dem lawyers flood the courts 24/7:

•Blocking state laws

•Suing over voter roll rules

•Fighting ID requirements

•Forcing states to adopt expansive voting laws



Litigation locks in rules that… — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) May 6, 2025

Post continues:

Litigation locks in rules that presidents can’t easily undo.

Democrats LOVE their lawfare.

Step 4: Media and Tech Narrative Control



White House gone? Doesn’t matter.



→ Big Media + Big Tech remain aligned.



NGO partners + think tanks push platforms to:

•Censor “misinformation”

•Boost pro-democracy narratives

•Silence populist speech



NGO partners: Brennan Center,… — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) May 6, 2025

Post continues:

NGO partners: Brennan Center, ADL, Media Matters.

Can't get any of this done without their pals in media. Lucky for them, the media is more than happy to oblige.

Step 5: Corporate + Academia Leverage



Universities, HR departments, Fortune 500 companies → don’t flip red with the presidency.



Through ESG + DEI + NGO partnerships, they push civic norms:

•“Election denial = disinfo”

•“Voting restrictions = racism”

•“Democracy needs… — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) May 6, 2025

Post continues:

•“Democracy needs protection from nationalists” Culture capture continues.

Gotta keep brainwashing the young'ins.

Step 6: International + Foreign Leverage



Presidents come and go.

Global institutions do not.



Brookings, NDI, Open Society, UN, EU, and foreign-funded NGOs will:

•Pressure GOP states internationally

•Fund lawsuits

•Attack “authoritarian US actors” abroad



Globalization +… — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) May 6, 2025

Post continues:

Globalization + democracy promotion = permanent pressure.

Shocking, right? OH WAIT, nope.

Step 7: Protest and Street Power



2020 wasn’t a one-off.



NGOs fund + mobilize:

•Indivisible

•MoveOn

•Color of Change

•Sunrise Movement

•SEIU + Teachers unions



To flood the streets and corporate offices if “democracy” is threatened.



Election crisis = instant mass pressure. — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) May 6, 2025

They do seem very fixated on getting people to RISE UP.

WHO WINS AND WHO LOSES



→ WHO GAINS POWER:

•Democrats + aligned civil society

•NGO ecosystem + globalist foundations

•Tech, Media, Academia



→ WHO LOSES:

•Populists

•State-level conservatives

•Election integrity + skeptic movements — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) May 6, 2025

Ultimately, this is what it's all about for Democrats (and sadly, some Republicans).

Power.

The Democracy Playbook 2025 isn’t just a think piece.



It’s THE STRATEGY to govern no matter who wins elections.



→ Lock in rules by lawfare

→ Capture election offices

→ Control media narratives

→ Mobilize NGOs + street power



White House or not → power remains. — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) May 6, 2025

So how do we stop 'em?

The question is what are we planning on doing to counter it. — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) May 6, 2025

We've gotta beat 'em at their own game.

