Happy CINCO DE-PORTO! Trump Reminds X He Is the MASTER Troll Retweeting This Famous Cinco de Mayo Post

Awww, it's so good to have Trump back on X. Are there some hiccups and issues with the platform these days? Oh yeah. But the fact that Elon Musk saw fit to bring Trump back ... we can give him the benefit of the doubt.

Especially when we see Trump reposting one of his oldest hits.

This one was gold, Jerry. GOLD.

Happy #CincoDeMayo! The best taco bowls are made in Trump Tower Grill. I love Hispanics! https://t.co/ufoTeQd8yA pic.twitter.com/k01Mc6CuDI — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2016

HE LOVES HISPANICS.

And apparently, taco salad as well.

Heh.

If you were around way back then (get off our lawn!), you know the Left and Never Trumpers lost their ever-loving minds over this post because you know, IT WAS SO RAY-SIST! The fact he reposted it today to celebrate Cinco de Mayo is simply a *chef's kiss*.

This was so wonderful, 9 years ago today! https://t.co/1jDZHObj5T — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2025

Wonderful! YUGE! And holy cow, he's right, it was nine years ago today. That doesn't seem possible.

They're such simple little creatures.

*snort*

Happy Cinco de Mayo 🔥🧡🔥 pic.twitter.com/pGT5EToMIg — JKash 🍊MAGA Queen (@JKash000) May 5, 2025

Ok, we're starting to sense a theme here.

Happy cinco de mayo! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/5nC2Icqylj — Carlos America (@CarlosBtnoCigar) May 5, 2025

Oof, yup. Definitely a theme.

And fin.

