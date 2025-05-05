CNN Celebrates Cinco de Mayo by Saying Mexicans Canceled Parties Fearing ICE Deportations...
Lefties Angered by Video of DHS Officer Lighting a Cigar After a Raid...
That's How the Cookie Crumbles: Girl Scout Sales Tumble to Decade Low Amid...
THIS Is What We Voted For: Team Trump Releases Two EXCELLENT Ads Promoting...
'Gretchen 2.0'! Watch DC Mayor Bowser Squirm While Trump Talks Deportations During NFL...
As a Catholic, Ted Lieu Has a Very Interesting Definition of What Does...
VIP
Congrats? If This Secular Talk Moron Was Trying to Post the Dumbest Tweet...
'Just Getting Started!' Dem Naysayers Play a Special Role In Pete Hegseth's First...
TICK TOCK, TISH! Letitia James Goes Straight-UP PSYCHOPATH Babbling About New Case Against...
Buh-BYE: DHS Announces New Self-Deportation Plan for Illegal Immigrants
Scott Jennings Uses the New York Times to Remind Democrats Who They REALLY...
Trump, Manhood, & the War on Art w/ Andrew Klavan
Meghan McCain Puts UBER-TROLL Morgan J. Freeman In His Place In VICIOUS Back...
VIP
AP Reports Trump's Secure Border Has Wrecked a Bustling Economy Biden Created (Guess...

Happy CINCO DE-PORTO! Trump Reminds X He Is the MASTER Troll Retweeting This Famous Cinco de Mayo Post

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:10 PM on May 05, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

Awww, it's so good to have Trump back on X. Are there some hiccups and issues with the platform these days? Oh yeah. But the fact that Elon Musk saw fit to bring Trump back ... we can give him the benefit of the doubt.

Advertisement

Especially when we see Trump reposting one of his oldest hits.

This one was gold, Jerry. GOLD.

HE LOVES HISPANICS.

And apparently, taco salad as well.

Heh.

If you were around way back then (get off our lawn!), you know the Left and Never Trumpers lost their ever-loving minds over this post because you know, IT WAS SO RAY-SIST! The fact he reposted it today to celebrate Cinco de Mayo is simply a *chef's kiss*. 

Wonderful! YUGE! And holy cow, he's right, it was nine years ago today. That doesn't seem possible.

They're such simple little creatures.

*snort*

Ok, we're starting to sense a theme here.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Oof, yup. Definitely a theme.

And fin.

============================================================

Related:

Congrats? If This Secular Talk Moron Was Trying to Post the Dumbest Tweet of All Time ... He Succeeded

TICK TOCK, TISH! Letitia James Goes Straight-UP PSYCHOPATH Babbling About New Case Against Trump (Watch)

Scott Jennings Uses the New York Times to Remind Democrats Who They REALLY Are and It's PERFECTION

Meghan McCain Puts UBER-TROLL Morgan J. Freeman In His Place In VICIOUS Back and Forth Over Kamala Harris

Jonathan Turley OWNS Dem Who Begged Biden to Crack Down on Election Deniers ... for Denying 2024 Election

============================================================

Tags: CINCO DE MAYO ILLEGALS TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Lefties Angered by Video of DHS Officer Lighting a Cigar After a Raid Makes X Users Want to Send Him More
Doug P.
THIS Is What We Voted For: Team Trump Releases Two EXCELLENT Ads Promoting 'Made In the USA' Economy
Grateful Calvin
That's How the Cookie Crumbles: Girl Scout Sales Tumble to Decade Low Amid Ingredient Concerns, Pricing
Amy Curtis
TICK TOCK, TISH! Letitia James Goes Straight-UP PSYCHOPATH Babbling About New Case Against Trump (Watch)
Sam J.
Scott Jennings Uses the New York Times to Remind Democrats Who They REALLY Are and It's PERFECTION
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement