Scott Jennings Uses the New York Times to Remind Democrats Who They REALLY Are and It's PERFECTION

Anytime someone can mock the New York Times and the political Left in one post, we are all over that. Scott Jennings has made several lefties cry, which provided us with some stellar Twitchy fodder, but this is pretty snarky, even for him.
Especially since we all know these a-holes were actually talking about Trump or Trump supporters.
But Jennings used it to his (and our) advantage.
Glad to see the @nytimes finally catching on to the political left’s strategies pic.twitter.com/OcTKsmtmUU— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) May 4, 2025
Ha.
HA ha.
HA HA ha.
HA HA HA HA HA HA.
He continued.
Spoiler - the Times is super mad about the Gulf of America 😂 pic.twitter.com/t2rA5a7HGP— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) May 4, 2025
C'mon, New York Times, being mad about the Gulf of America is so 100 days ago.
Get a grip.
Scott just doesn't miss with his takes.— Voted for this 🇺🇸 (@PatriotChris__) May 4, 2025
I only tune in to CNN to watch him moop the floor with their correspondents.
Confession through Projection pic.twitter.com/WOQYhMJwrW— BPaul ™️🇺🇸🏴☠️🇺🇸 (@JeepPrairie) May 4, 2025
Every time.
Nice return volley. NYT will not understand your point.— Pat (@Pat300000) May 4, 2025
No matter what, the NYT will always think they are the good guys fighting the good fight against the evils of the world, aka mainly Trump.
Which is why they're doomed to continue playing the dumb, unlikable bad guy.
How can we seize executive power?— Ari H. Mendelson "Premier Psychic of Our Day" (@kingmakerseries) May 5, 2025
It sounds nice and all, but we already have it.
It was handed to us lawfully.
Now, now, you assume they understand how things actually work.
Hint, they do not.
