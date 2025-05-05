Scott Jennings Uses the New York Times to Remind Democrats Who They REALLY Are and It's PERFECTION

Trump, Manhood, & the War on Art w/ Andrew Klavan
Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:00 PM on May 05, 2025
Sarah D.

Anytime someone can mock the New York Times and the political Left in one post, we are all over that. Scott Jennings has made several lefties cry, which provided us with some stellar Twitchy fodder, but this is pretty snarky, even for him.

Especially since we all know these a-holes were actually talking about Trump or Trump supporters.

But Jennings used it to his (and our) advantage.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

He continued.

C'mon, New York Times, being mad about the Gulf of America is so 100 days ago.

Get a grip.

Every time.

No matter what, the NYT will always think they are the good guys fighting the good fight against the evils of the world, aka mainly Trump.

Which is why they're doomed to continue playing the dumb, unlikable bad guy.

Now, now, you assume they understand how things actually work. 

Hint, they do not.

