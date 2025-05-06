Sen. Thom Tillis Refuses to Support Trump's Nominee for U.S. Attorney for D.C.,...
CROOKS: Trump Destroyed Nancy Pelosi SO BADLY During Interview They Did NOT Air It BUT Here It is (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:10 AM on May 06, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Gosh, we have to wonder why they didn't air this on Meet the Press on Sunday morning.

Sure, Trump decimates Nancy Pelosi and other wealthy politicians who got rich IN OFFICE, but you'd think MTP would want the truth out there.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA.

We still crack ourselves up sometimes.

Post continues: 

... inside information. She worked for $175,000 a year, and that’s at the high end. And she’s worth $150, $200 million? Okay? You ought to look at Nancy Pelosi and you ought to look at some of these politicians that are stone cold crooks."

"I was very wealthy when I came in. Being president probably cost me money if you really look."

He's right, you know.

Funny and all too predictable.

