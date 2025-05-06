CROOKS: Trump Destroyed Nancy Pelosi SO BADLY During Interview They Did NOT Air It BUT Here It is (Watch)

Gosh, we have to wonder why they didn't air this on Meet the Press on Sunday morning.

Sure, Trump decimates Nancy Pelosi and other wealthy politicians who got rich IN OFFICE, but you'd think MTP would want the truth out there.

🚨NEW: Trump CALLS OUT Nancy Pelosi in interview segment that didn't air on "Meet the Press" Sunday morning🚨



"If I own stock in something and I do a good job, and the stock market goes up, I guess I’m profiting."



"But who really profits is somebody like Nancy Pelosi, who uses… pic.twitter.com/aPcMe5NYnK — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) May 4, 2025

Post continues:

... inside information. She worked for $175,000 a year, and that’s at the high end. And she’s worth $150, $200 million? Okay? You ought to look at Nancy Pelosi and you ought to look at some of these politicians that are stone cold crooks." "I was very wealthy when I came in. Being president probably cost me money if you really look."

He's right, you know.

Funny how the best parts of this interview didn’t even make it to air. Appreciate all the clips, there are some bangers. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) May 4, 2025

Funny and all too predictable.

Can't deny the math. $175k job, $200M net worth. Stone cold crooks indeed. #Swamp — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican45) May 5, 2025

Every. Single. Time.

WHY ISNT SHE BEING ARRESTED?! — NaomiSky15 (@NaomiSky_15) May 5, 2025

Because it's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it.

