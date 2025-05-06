Unpopular Truth: Scott Jennings SCHOOLS Fellow CNN Panelists About Criminality of Illegal...
Brent Gardner: GOP Must Deliver Certainty on Taxes and Energy — No Time...
Who She REALLY Is: Jasmine Crockett Will NOT Want This Pic Getting Out...
No WORDS: BLISTERING Report Shows FBI Just Butchered 2017 Congressional Baseball Shooting...
Stay MAD! Dana Loesch DRAGS Brian Stelter in Thread Over Tone-Deaf Post About...
VIP
Antarctic Ice Rebounding In MASS ... Al Gore Hardest Hit *SNORT*
Sen. Thom Tillis MIGHT Want to Reconsider NOT Supporting Trump's D.C. Attorney Pick...
CHECKMATE! Not Sure WHAT Lefties Are Crying About, Trump Did What NPR CEO...
CROOKS: Trump Destroyed Nancy Pelosi SO BADLY During Interview They Did NOT Air...
DAMNING, Must-Read Thread Exposes Democrats' Corrupt AF Playbook for 'Winning' Upcoming Mi...
BOOM: Stephen Miller Shares the 'CORRECT' Process for Removing Illegals from Our Country...
StUnNiNg (and NOT In a Good Way): Kamala's Met Dress Goes VIRAL for...
And There Was Much Rejoicing! Bloomberg Says the IRS Has Lost More Than...
YIKES! New Yorker Photo of Alex Soros and Huma Abedin Sure Sends a...

Linda McMahon Just SLAMMED the Door RIGHT In Harvard's Big Smug Face and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:50 PM on May 06, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Linda McMahon came into her role with her department knowing that ultimately her 'job' would be to close it down. So technically, if she's successful, that means the Department of Education goes bye-bye.

Advertisement

Pretty cool, right?

In the meantime, if she can stick it to schools like Harvard, which have been living off our tax dollars for years, even with their massive endowment, more power to her.

If only there were some sort of opening music or theme song for her here:

She needs some sound effects like shattering glass.

She could also use some pyrotechnics.

If you get those WWE jokes, we can SO be friends.

McMahon just put a hurtin' on Harvard, and she did so with a smile.

It's been a while, right?

Recommended

Who She REALLY Is: Jasmine Crockett Will NOT Want This Pic Getting Out So YOU KNOW We Gotta Share It -Pic
Sam J.
Advertisement

We have been paying a lot for a bunch of progressive, Marxist professors who hate us to indoctrinate and brainwash our children.

That stops now.

And yes, we ABSOLUTELY positively voted for this.

============================================================

Related:

Who She REALLY Is: Jasmine Crockett Will NOT Want This Pic Getting Out So YOU KNOW We Gotta Share It -Pic

No WORDS: BLISTERING Report Shows FBI Just Butchered 2017 Congressional Baseball Shooting Investigation

Stay MAD! Dana Loesch DRAGS Brian Stelter in Thread Over Tone-Deaf Post About Media and the Constitution

Antarctic Ice Rebounding In MASS ... Al Gore Hardest Hit *SNORT*

Sen. Thom Tillis MIGHT Want to Reconsider NOT Supporting Trump's D.C. Attorney Pick Because MAGA's PISSED

============================================================

Tags: HARVARD LINDA MCMAHON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Who She REALLY Is: Jasmine Crockett Will NOT Want This Pic Getting Out So YOU KNOW We Gotta Share It -Pic
Sam J.
Unpopular Truth: Scott Jennings SCHOOLS Fellow CNN Panelists About Criminality of Illegal Immigration
Amy Curtis
YIKES! New Yorker Photo of Alex Soros and Huma Abedin Sure Sends a Message (Not the One They Wanted)
Grateful Calvin
CROOKS: Trump Destroyed Nancy Pelosi SO BADLY During Interview They Did NOT Air It BUT Here It is (Watch)
Sam J.
No WORDS: BLISTERING Report Shows FBI Just Butchered 2017 Congressional Baseball Shooting Investigation
Sam J.
CHECKMATE! Not Sure WHAT Lefties Are Crying About, Trump Did What NPR CEO Katherine Maher TOLD Him To
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Who She REALLY Is: Jasmine Crockett Will NOT Want This Pic Getting Out So YOU KNOW We Gotta Share It -Pic Sam J.
Advertisement