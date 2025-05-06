Linda McMahon Just SLAMMED the Door RIGHT In Harvard's Big Smug Face and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

Linda McMahon came into her role with her department knowing that ultimately her 'job' would be to close it down. So technically, if she's successful, that means the Department of Education goes bye-bye.

Pretty cool, right?

In the meantime, if she can stick it to schools like Harvard, which have been living off our tax dollars for years, even with their massive endowment, more power to her.

If only there were some sort of opening music or theme song for her here:

Harvard should no longer seek grants from the federal government, since none will be provided.



Receiving taxpayer funds is a privilege, not a right. pic.twitter.com/vE3va3Saw4 — Secretary Linda McMahon (@EDSecMcMahon) May 6, 2025

She needs some sound effects like shattering glass.

She could also use some pyrotechnics.

If you get those WWE jokes, we can SO be friends.

McMahon just put a hurtin' on Harvard, and she did so with a smile.

More good news!! Finally common sense prevails. — Jim B (@bjimb2) May 6, 2025

It's been a while, right?

Our institutes of "higher learning" have been infiltrated by America's enemies. My opinion of Harvard and the other ivy league schools has absolutely changed. I used to be impressed. Now, we have seen behind the curtain and all the magic has gone! It's all just baloney. We see! — MaryAlice David, Esq. (@MaryAli20063775) May 6, 2025

We have been paying a lot for a bunch of progressive, Marxist professors who hate us to indoctrinate and brainwash our children.

That stops now.

Harvard has lost its privilege to my tax dollars — Nana Banana (@LoveMyGrands8) May 6, 2025

And yes, we ABSOLUTELY positively voted for this.

