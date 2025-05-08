Bro, Stop DIGGING! Andrew Yang Tries Defending Bernie Sanders Flying Private and WOW...
OOOH DAMN: Marjorie Taylor Greene Shuts Jasmine Crockett DOWN With Just 1 Sentence and a Smile (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:10 AM on May 08, 2025
Meme

Poor Jasmine Crockett. No matter how hard she tries to be important, powerful, and meaningful, she just comes off as annoying, loud, and ignorant. We suppose we'd be fussy too if our entire persona had become a joke not only with our fellow legislators, with with the majority of the country as well.

Surely Dallas is embarrassed by her as well at this point, yes?

Not sure what she was trying to do here by interrupting MTG of all people but ... yeah.

Watch THIS:

HA HA HA HA

And Tim Burchett with the assist.

We've taken out stock in Orville Redenbacher, just sayin'.

How he didn't just cackle like a crazy person is beyond us.

This was so good. 

Winner winner chicken dinner.

Not even a little bit.

Heck, with the way Democrats keep cursing, maybe they'd actually listen if someone told them to just STFU.

Tags: MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE JASMINE CROCKETT

