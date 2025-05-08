OOOH DAMN: Marjorie Taylor Greene Shuts Jasmine Crockett DOWN With Just 1 Sentence and a Smile (Watch)

Poor Jasmine Crockett. No matter how hard she tries to be important, powerful, and meaningful, she just comes off as annoying, loud, and ignorant. We suppose we'd be fussy too if our entire persona had become a joke not only with our fellow legislators, with with the majority of the country as well.

Surely Dallas is embarrassed by her as well at this point, yes?

Not sure what she was trying to do here by interrupting MTG of all people but ... yeah.

Watch THIS:

CROCKETT: “Madam Chairwoman, your time is expired.”



MTG: “You’re not recognized, Ms. Crockett.” pic.twitter.com/rrgCKU5KuM — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 7, 2025

HA HA HA HA

And Tim Burchett with the assist.

Not a lot of love lost between those 2, huh? Someone cooking up some popcorn? — griffitovic (@griffitovic) May 7, 2025

We've taken out stock in Orville Redenbacher, just sayin'.

Why does Crockett embarass herself so much? And why the fake accent? — NGO Watchlist (@NGOWatchlist) May 7, 2025

Love me some @timburchett Thanks for having her back — PatriotKatieJane (@PatriotKTJane) May 7, 2025

How he didn't just cackle like a crazy person is beyond us.

This was so good.

Basically “you’re irrelevant miss Crockett” 😂 — MAGA GAY (@MAGA_GAY62) May 7, 2025

Winner winner chicken dinner.

Fire 🔥 — Nicci the Knife (@niccimcgowan) May 8, 2025

Hahaha OWNED — Devils Joint (@DevilsJointX) May 7, 2025

MTG don't play! — Animal 927 (@PatriotAnimal58) May 7, 2025

Not even a little bit.

At what point do we just tell the Democrats to STFU? Decorum and niceties aren't for times like these. — Brandie with a 🐝 (@BrandieWithABee) May 7, 2025

Heck, with the way Democrats keep cursing, maybe they'd actually listen if someone told them to just STFU.

