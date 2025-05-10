Newark Mayor Claims He Was Targeted and His Rights Violated in Arrest at Illegal Alien Detention Facility

Democrat Mayor Ras Baraka of Newark, New Jersey, rushed to Jen Psaki’s low-rated MSNBC show on Friday night. He was arrested earlier in the day for allegedly trespassing at an illegal alien detention facility. Now he’s claiming he was targeted and that his rights have been violated.
Hear it for yourself. (WATCH)
🚨Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, now facing a federal trespassing charge, says he will confer with his lawyers on possible legal action — claims “they completely violated my rights."— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 10, 2025
“They obviously targeted me." pic.twitter.com/r6wxAqYY81
Suddenly “they completely violated my rights..."— GhostlyRiderBeo-IV #BeWater (@billcraft16) May 10, 2025
Dude, you are not the King of Newark.
He sure wears a crown like he is.
Commenters say the targeting claim is bunk since no one forced him to enter the property without permission. (WATCH)
You mean when he and @RepLaMonica were trying to shove their way through the gate? He was being targeted? 😂 pic.twitter.com/swGWl0NjiH— Farm Girl Carrie 👩🌾 (@FarmGirlCarrie) May 10, 2025
He didn’t do a thing 🙄— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 10, 2025
He’s acting like he had no agency.
Commenters say it’s time for these entitled, law-ignoring Democrats to be introduced to accountability.
Poor, poor Mayor. He's such a victim. The Trump administration is picking on him for absolutely no good reason.... 😉 (satire, obviously)— Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) May 10, 2025
Accountability is such a foreign concept for these folks— generic_Mike (@CentxMichael) May 10, 2025
Just a hapless victim, targeted by an oppressive, racist, authoritarian system. That’s his story, and he’s gonna stick to it.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 10, 2025
He acts like he was just standing there and then - BAM! He was arrested.
Posters say the only targeting being done was by Baraka himself.
No buddy, you targeted the ICE facility. That makes the charge legit.— Croxxed Out (@FLCons) May 10, 2025
They have nothing but stunts and activist judges.— Anna D. West 🇺🇸 (@SlimWiggy) May 10, 2025
1. Create plan to cause chaos— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 10, 2025
2. Play victim when you break the law
3. Legacy media creates narrative
4. Repeat
We’ve seen ‘journalists’ coordinate like this with their fellow Democrats so many times before. As today has shown us, this ‘story’ will be no different.
