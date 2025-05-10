Scott Jennings and Ben Ferguson Erupt in Laughter as Ana Navarro Claims Biden...
Newark Mayor Claims He Was Targeted and His Rights Violated in Arrest at Illegal Alien Detention Facility

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:05 AM on May 10, 2025
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Democrat Mayor Ras Baraka of Newark, New Jersey, rushed to Jen Psaki’s low-rated MSNBC show on Friday night. He was arrested earlier in the day for allegedly trespassing at an illegal alien detention facility. Now he’s claiming he was targeted and that his rights have been violated.

Hear it for yourself. (WATCH)

He sure wears a crown like he is.

Commenters say the targeting claim is bunk since no one forced him to enter the property without permission. (WATCH)

He’s acting like he had no agency.

Commenters say it’s time for these entitled, law-ignoring Democrats to be introduced to accountability.

He acts like he was just standing there and then - BAM! He was arrested.

Posters say the only targeting being done was by Baraka himself.

We’ve seen ‘journalists’ coordinate like this with their fellow Democrats so many times before. As today has shown us, this ‘story’ will be no different.

