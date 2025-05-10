Newark Mayor Claims He Was Targeted and His Rights Violated in Arrest at Illegal Alien Detention Facility

Democrat Mayor Ras Baraka of Newark, New Jersey, rushed to Jen Psaki’s low-rated MSNBC show on Friday night. He was arrested earlier in the day for allegedly trespassing at an illegal alien detention facility. Now he’s claiming he was targeted and that his rights have been violated.

🚨Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, now facing a federal trespassing charge, says he will confer with his lawyers on possible legal action — claims “they completely violated my rights."



“They obviously targeted me." pic.twitter.com/r6wxAqYY81 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 10, 2025

Suddenly “they completely violated my rights..."



Dude, you are not the King of Newark. — GhostlyRiderBeo-IV #BeWater (@billcraft16) May 10, 2025

He sure wears a crown like he is.

You mean when he and @RepLaMonica were trying to shove their way through the gate? He was being targeted? 😂 pic.twitter.com/swGWl0NjiH — Farm Girl Carrie 👩‍🌾 (@FarmGirlCarrie) May 10, 2025

He didn’t do a thing 🙄 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 10, 2025

He’s acting like he had no agency.

Commenters say it’s time for these entitled, law-ignoring Democrats to be introduced to accountability.

Poor, poor Mayor. He's such a victim. The Trump administration is picking on him for absolutely no good reason.... 😉 (satire, obviously) — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) May 10, 2025

Accountability is such a foreign concept for these folks — generic_Mike (@CentxMichael) May 10, 2025

Just a hapless victim, targeted by an oppressive, racist, authoritarian system. That’s his story, and he’s gonna stick to it. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 10, 2025

He acts like he was just standing there and then - BAM! He was arrested.

Posters say the only targeting being done was by Baraka himself.

No buddy, you targeted the ICE facility. That makes the charge legit. — Croxxed Out (@FLCons) May 10, 2025

They have nothing but stunts and activist judges. — Anna D. West 🇺🇸 (@SlimWiggy) May 10, 2025

1. Create plan to cause chaos

2. Play victim when you break the law

3. Legacy media creates narrative

4. Repeat — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 10, 2025

We’ve seen ‘journalists’ coordinate like this with their fellow Democrats so many times before. As today has shown us, this ‘story’ will be no different.