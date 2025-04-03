WATCH: Highlights from Wednesday's Nintendo Direct Showcasing the Switch 2

On Wednesday, Nintendo held what they call a ‘Nintendo Direct’ which is a video presentation designed to get people excited about what is coming and we thought at least some of you guys would be interested in seeing what they had to offer. And this one was all about the upcoming Switch 2, and its games.

For starters, they are advertising an open world Mario Kart game:

Drive virtually everywhere in Mario Kart World, a brand-new Mario Kart game releasing exclusively on #NintendoSwitch2 as a launch title! #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/zvN4C6l3ft — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 2, 2025

It also features wall riding and grinding, as you can see in the ad, as well as up to 24 players in a race. But, really, it’s more Mario Kart. If you’ve played one, you know that this will be a quality, albeit silly, combat racing experience, but you also kind of know what to expect.

All of which makes this next announcement … weird:

Kirby Air Riders, a brand-new title directed by Masahiro Sakurai, is coming exclusively to #NintendoSwitch2 in 2025! #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/GO1dNcgESa — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 2, 2025

That makes it some other kind of racing game, starring Kirby and we are not sure what the argument is for it, except that Kirby is known for making games that are better younger kids. So maybe this will serve as a kid’s first racing game, and then later they upgrade to Mario Kart which is more complex? *Shrugs*

Next up we go from Mario … to Donkey Kong:

Donkey Kong Bananza, a brand-new 3D platforming action adventure is coming exclusively to #NintendoSwitch2 on July 17! #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/79mWd3gDja — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 2, 2025

And from there we go to … an Eldrich horror action game?

The Duskbloods, a brand new multiplayer title from the creators of Dark Souls and ELDEN RING, FromSoftware. Coming exclusively to #NintendoSwitch2 in 2026. pic.twitter.com/bsv6Tqy08i — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) April 2, 2025

We find the claim that this is a multiplayer game odd. Truthfully, there have been multiplayer elements in most of the ‘Soulsborne’ games since the original ‘Demon’s Souls’ on the PlayStation 3. For instance, if you bring your game online, players can usually invade your game and kill you, or you can invade their games and kill them. Or you can work together to defeat a particularly tough enemy. But we suppose they are suggesting that you are engage in the multiplayer elements even more than that in this game?

(The ‘Soulsborne Games’ refers to a genre of action games pioneered by the company called ‘From Software,’ including ‘Demon’s Souls,’ ‘Dark Souls’ (1-3), ‘BloodBorne,’ ‘Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice’ and ‘Elden Ring.’ These games typically are hack-and-slash action games, often in a dark fantasy setting, and noted for their ‘tough but fair’ difficulty.)

We will also note that they announced that there would be some kind of port of ‘Elden Ring.’ We note that because it says something about the power of the Switch 2.

We have been told that the Switch (1) was basically about as powerful as the PlayStation 3. Bear in mind that we are on the PlayStation 5, which tells you the Switch is relatively primitive, hardware-wise. But Elden Ring was designed for the PlayStation 4 (as well as the 5) which suggests that the Switch 2 is at least as good as the PlayStation 4 … maybe. Hopefully we will learn more as we get closer to launch this summer.

In addition to that, they announced a new ‘Warriors’ game set in the Zelda Universe.

Experience the untold story of the Imprisoning War when Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment releases exclusively on #NintendoSwitch2 this winter! #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/3ut5JqoVUe — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 2, 2025

If you don’t know, we understand these games are more like the average ‘Dynasty Warriors’ game where one hero can defeat literally hundreds of enemies at once, than your average Zelda game. We are told this type of game is just silly fun in the best way possible.

Of course, that wasn’t the only news. The other big story was the pricing, which wasn't technically in the 'Direct' but the information came out shortly afterward:

Nintendo Switch 2:



- Launches June 5

- $449 / $499 with Mario Kart

- Pre-Orders on April 9

- Digital Games are now $80 pic.twitter.com/ZiDIkDuGTV — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) April 2, 2025

We will note that not every digital game is being priced at $80. For instance, this account …

…lists the new Donkey Kong game at $70, which is a more normal price point for a new game on other platforms. And the ‘digital edition’ might include some bells and whistles that a regular version doesn’t have. But people were not happy about this:

>90$ physical

>80$ digital

>its Nintendo so these will NEVER go on sale



Anyone saying this is inflation is braindead, this is Nintendos greed at full display https://t.co/ekkCb9LoSk — Rock solid (@ShitpostRock) April 2, 2025

We haven’t seen reliable pricing data on the physical version. Indeed, this post making a similar claim was community noted:

Nintendo Switch 2 Games Will Cost $80 For Digital, $90 For Physical https://t.co/vYSqbIqchb — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) April 2, 2025

It was revealed the digital edition of Mario Kart World will cost $80, but if you get the Nintendo Switch 2 Console + Mario Kart World bundle it'll be $30 less. https://t.co/X9OP5lQgDd pic.twitter.com/2IkA5v3rPD — IGN (@IGN) April 2, 2025

Rockstar after seeing Nintendo sell Mario Kart for $80 so now they can sell GTA 6 for $100 pic.twitter.com/KdOEPw9W3w — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) April 2, 2025

There are weird people suggesting that the next Grand Theft Auto game should sell for $100. Sigh.

$80 Nintendo games are not new. Sper Nintendo games and N64 Games were both more then $80 and that was more than 20 years ago. https://t.co/qETai87nB5 pic.twitter.com/6oEaORITQ6 — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) April 2, 2025

That is also true.

This author has never been shy about being a gamer and it’s this kind of thing that kept us from buying a Switch, even if we heard the Legend of Zelda games were absolutely incredible on the system. You see, we have long used a simple principle to guide us: Never pay more than $20 for a video game. We had three reasons for that:

1) You could afford more games,

2) Many games launch in a terrible state and get patched later, so if you wait to buy it, you will usually be getting a better game, and

3) It puts you in a better state of mind. If you pay $70 for a game, you are thinking the whole time ‘this better be good.’ You will be less willing to accept imperfections. But if you only paid $20 or less, you’ll be more likely to be satisfied with your purchase.

But all of this is based on the assumption that eventually the games will come down to that price and for every company but Nintendo, it seems, that is a safe assumption. But with Nintendo, very often the prices never come down. For instance, ‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild,’ launched at $60 about eight years ago and we can find a new copy on Amazon for … about $55. Yikes.

And while we are giving warnings, like about 90% of people we got a Nintendo Wii back in the day and discovered something really nasty about their digital games—at least back then. We bought several games from their digital store and then one day the disc drive in the Wii died and we bought a new Wii… only to find out that we couldn’t transfer those games to the new Wii. If we wanted to keep playing them, we would have to buy them all over again. By comparison, with our PlayStation, we only have to log into the same account to play the games we bought on a new system. We haven’t checked if Nintendo still has that policy, but you might want to find out before you purchase anything from them. Simply put, we find the Nintendo less customer friendly, and prefer to sink our money into PlayStation, even if we are missing out on some great games.

Besides, we think PlayStation has more great games than the other platforms, except maybe the PC—but that comes with its own headaches.

Anyway, in addition to those comments, we thought we would share some YouTube channels breaking down the highlights from the Nintendo Direct:

In any case, the Nintendo Switch 2 comes out in June. We suggest you be a smart consumer and wait for reviews before you decide whether or not to purchase it. But, depending on your budget, it definitely looks like they are doing interesting things with it.

