Sour Psaki: Former Biden PressSec Takes Aim at Karoline Leavitt but Misses Due to Her Own History of Lies

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:00 PM on May 03, 2025
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Former Biden White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has circled back to current Trump Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. Psaki is doing it in the least self-aware way possible. We remember all the lies you told, Jen.

Here she is talking with Semafor’s Ben Smith and Max Tani. (WATCH)

Being an abject liar is the most important ‘qualification’ for hosting a show on MSNBC.

Commenters add that the days of Democrats, like Psaki, lying with no pushback are over, but the Dem-faithful will still eagerly gobble those lies up.

Yep, we’re not the Democrat Party’s audience.

Commenters laugh that Psaki acts like we don’t remember what she said four years ago. There's also this little thing called the Internet.

Wow, things are certainly askew in Psaki’s world. Crooked pictures for a truly crooked person.

Tags: DEMOCRAT FAKE NEWS JEN PSAKI LIES MSNBC PRESS SECRETARY

