Sour Psaki: Former Biden PressSec Takes Aim at Karoline Leavitt but Misses Due to Her Own History of Lies

Former Biden White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has circled back to current Trump Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. Psaki is doing it in the least self-aware way possible. We remember all the lies you told, Jen.

Advertisement

Here she is talking with Semafor’s Ben Smith and Max Tani. (WATCH)

.@jrpsaki calling @PressSec a "propaganda projector" is rich, especially considering Psaki actively covered up the botched Afghanistan withdrawal, the mental decline of Biden, and every other scandal up until 2022.



These people act like we didn't have eyes or ears. pic.twitter.com/y5dD3nIkTO — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 3, 2025

I completely forgot about @jrpsaki until now — Chase (@ItsChaseBurger) May 3, 2025

She is and always has been a shameless liar. Which is why she’s perfect for MSNBC. — Lopez Bees (@LopezBees) May 3, 2025

Being an abject liar is the most important ‘qualification’ for hosting a show on MSNBC.

Commenters add that the days of Democrats, like Psaki, lying with no pushback are over, but the Dem-faithful will still eagerly gobble those lies up.

They can’t get away with their lies anymore — FatWallet (@gwehunt22) May 3, 2025

That’s very true, but you do have to understand it just doesn’t matter. She’s talking to the hive and that’s what the hive wants to hear. — Tony (@TonyDGianino) May 3, 2025

They're so used to saying anything they want and having the press run cover for it. They don't realize that not all of us are the sheep they usually preach to. — Redneck Mom (@RedNeck_Mom69) May 3, 2025

They don't care what we see/hear....they are NOT talking to us, they are talking to their sheep. Their sheep will not correct them nor will they ever watch/hear anything from our people....they are truly brainwashed. — Chuck Shotwell (@gzrmobl) May 3, 2025

Yep, we’re not the Democrat Party’s audience.

Commenters laugh that Psaki acts like we don’t remember what she said four years ago. There's also this little thing called the Internet.

Jen Spin was one of the most active propagandists in government ever. A modern Tokyo Rose. Luckily she also wasn’t a very effective one. — Doug Bright (@DougBright1) May 3, 2025

These people really think we’ve all got selective memory. Sorry, we saw it all, we heard it all. It’s just laughable they’re still pretending to be the "truth tellers." — Make Men Great Again (@OneXOneY) May 3, 2025

Peppermint Patty is the peak of fake news. — 🇺🇸 Red, White & Blue 🇺🇸 (@kris10ryan54) May 3, 2025

Every single photo behind her is crooked — Eric Campbell (@NATerrent127) May 3, 2025

Wow, things are certainly askew in Psaki’s world. Crooked pictures for a truly crooked person.