Criminal Search Warrant Served for Man Who Posted Fliers Doxxing ICE Agents

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on May 03, 2025
Twitchy

We've heard stories of sanctuary city mayors being tipped off to upcoming ICE raids. Remember when "Abolish ICE" was the rallying cry of members of Congress like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez?

Fox News' Bill Melugin reports that Homeland Security and the Secret Service served a criminal search warrant on a suspect they believe was posting fliers doxxing ICE Agents.

The post continues …

SoCal in February. The target wasn’t home, and an arrest wasn’t made.

We are told he lives at home with his parents, and was previously arrested at UC Irvine during an on-campus Pro-Palestinian protest.

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons was on scene for the operation, telling me he took it personally that someone would try to put a target on his agents in an effort to interfere with them and put them at risk. Says person responsible will be held accountable.

We will not be identifying the target unless an arrest is made.

Of course, the Left is crying about the show of force:

Yeah, that's overkill. It reminds us of 2022, when a Catholic activist had 20 FBI agents sent to his house to arrest him for allegedly pushing to the ground an elderly clinic escort almost a year earlier. And the raid on Mar-a-Lago by armed FBI agents authorized to use deadly force.

Some say it was a show of force to send a message, while others point out that serving a warrant is dangerous business.

The Biden administration set this precedent with a pro-lifer. Their rules.

***

