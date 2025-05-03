Criminal Search Warrant Served for Man Who Posted Fliers Doxxing ICE Agents

We've heard stories of sanctuary city mayors being tipped off to upcoming ICE raids. Remember when "Abolish ICE" was the rallying cry of members of Congress like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez?

Fox News' Bill Melugin reports that Homeland Security and the Secret Service served a criminal search warrant on a suspect they believe was posting fliers doxxing ICE Agents.

NEW: Homeland Security Investigations & U.S. Secret Service served a criminal search warrant in an upscale Irvine neighborhood this morning, targeting the suspect they believe was responsible for posting fliers w/ the names, photos, phone numbers, & locations of ICE agents in… pic.twitter.com/Bd6uwN9ANX — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 1, 2025

SoCal in February. The target wasn’t home, and an arrest wasn’t made. We are told he lives at home with his parents, and was previously arrested at UC Irvine during an on-campus Pro-Palestinian protest. Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons was on scene for the operation, telling me he took it personally that someone would try to put a target on his agents in an effort to interfere with them and put them at risk. Says person responsible will be held accountable. We will not be identifying the target unless an arrest is made.

Of course, the Left is crying about the show of force:

This is psychotic. Several armored vehicles, a drone, and what looks like a dozen officers—to arrest a guy for putting up fliers with law enforcement's info, which is very likely protected by the First Amendment. Incredibly embarrassing. https://t.co/1an7MuijZc — Billy Binion (@billybinion) May 2, 2025

Yeah, that's overkill. It reminds us of 2022, when a Catholic activist had 20 FBI agents sent to his house to arrest him for allegedly pushing to the ground an elderly clinic escort almost a year earlier. And the raid on Mar-a-Lago by armed FBI agents authorized to use deadly force.

Their rules. — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) May 3, 2025

I'm not too worried about it. — AJ (@AJ_Macintosh82) May 2, 2025

“Likely.”



Oh you sweet summer children…you gon’ find out hard. — TheDude1764 (@TDude1764) May 3, 2025

I know you're stupid, all Democrats are, but it's a crime to impede law enforcement.



It's a FEDERAL crime to harbor illegal aliens or impede federal law enforcement in the apprehension of illegal aliens.



These fliers put American lives in danger. — Gary P Jackson #Conservative (@gary4205) May 3, 2025

What's your address? — Edward Orysiek (@EdwardOrysiek) May 2, 2025

A criminal search warrant would have to be issued by a judge ... who presumably didn't believe the underlying facts were confined to speech. Right?



I mean ... it's not like Marlo Lago raid on a former President, at least. 😀 — Rich Kelsey (@RichKelsey) May 2, 2025

I suspect spreading information that puts people at risk is not protected speech under the First Amendment. At least I hope it isn’t. Say what you want, but don’t endanger specific individuals. — Brock Backlund (@BrockPhysicist) May 2, 2025

I think that it’s quite bad when extremists try to get federal employees harassed & murdered for carrying out their lawful duty, but I suppose that’s because I don’t want civilisation to collapse into bloody chaos & tyranny. — The RanMan (@ranman_the) May 2, 2025

This has the hallmarks of far-left or Antifa extremism. They post the personal information of targets they hope are killed by one of their comrades. — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) May 2, 2025

Some say it was a show of force to send a message, while others point out that serving a warrant is dangerous business.

The Biden administration set this precedent with a pro-lifer. Their rules.

